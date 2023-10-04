Mitski Adds 2023-2024 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

Singer-songwriter Mitski has added 2024 tour dates in conjunction with her new album, The Land Is Inhospitable and So Are We, which dropped in September.
Thirty concerts are planned across the USA, Canada, and Mexico from January into April, with multiple nights planned at most of the venues. Joining the bill as opening acts will be Tamino, Sunny War, Julia Jacklin, or Sarah Kinsley. Mitski is currently in the midst of her European and UK tour, with Trust Fund opening.
When do Mitski 2023-2024 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?
For the new shows, the general public on-sale begins as early as October 6. Presales are currently underway for VIP packages, Artist, American Express cardholders, Live Nation, LN Mobile App, and Spotify. Local venues / radio presales will follow. Tickets for the previously announced dates are now on sale. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.
The Artist presale password is FAMILY. The Live Nation presale password is VOCALS, and LN Mobile App presale code is COVERT. For the American Express presale, you can use the promo password INGOLD, but you will need the card to complete your purchase. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.
Mitski Tour Dates and Tickets Near You
Mitski All Tour Dates and Tickets
Oct 7
Queen's Hall
Edinburgh, Scotland, United Kingdom
Oct 9
Albert Hall
Manchester, England, United Kingdom
Oct 11
Union Chapel
London, England, United Kingdom
Oct 14
Babylon Berlin-Mitte
Berlin, BE, Germany
Oct 16
Grote Zaal
Utrecht, UT, Netherlands
Jan 26
Jackie Gleason Theater
Miami Beach, FL
Jan 27
Jackie Gleason Theater
Miami Beach, FL
Jan 29
Dr. Phillips Center
Orlando, FL
Feb 2
DPAC - Durham Performing Arts Center
Durham, NC
Feb 3
DPAC - Durham Performing Arts Center
Durham, NC
Feb 6
The Met - Philadelphia
Philadelphia, PA
Feb 7
The Met Philadelphia
Philadelphia, PA
Feb 10
Massey Hall
Toronto, ON, Canada
Feb 11
Massey Hall
Toronto, ON, Canada
Feb 15
MGM Music Hall at Fenway Park
Boston, MA
Feb 16
MGM Music Hall at Fenway Park
Boston, MA
Feb 17
MGM Music Hall at Fenway Park
Boston, MA
Feb 21
Beacon Theatre
New York, NY
Feb 22
Beacon Theatre
New York, NY
Feb 23
Beacon Theatre
New York, NY
Feb 24
Beacon Theatre
New York, NY
Feb 26
Kings Theatre
Brooklyn, NY
Feb 27
Kings Theatre
Brooklyn, NY
Feb 28
Kings Theatre
Brooklyn, NY
Mar 21
Auditorium Theatre
Chicago, IL
Mar 22
Auditorium Theatre
Chicago, IL
Mar 23
Auditorium Theatre
Chicago, IL
Mar 24
Auditorium Theatre
Chicago, IL
Mar 28
Shrine Auditorium Los Angeles
Los Angeles, CA
Mar 29
Shrine Auditorium Los Angeles
Los Angeles, CA
Apr 4
Teatro Metropolitan
Ciudad de México, Mexico
Apr 10
Ryman Auditorium
Nashville, TN
Apr 11
Ryman Auditorium
Nashville, TN
Apr 12
Ryman Auditorium
Nashville, TN
Apr 13
Ryman Auditorium
Nashville, TN
