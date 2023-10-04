Mitski Adds 2023-2024 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

Singer-songwriter Mitski has added 2024 tour dates in conjunction with her new album, The Land Is Inhospitable and So Are We, which dropped in September.

Thirty concerts are planned across the USA, Canada, and Mexico from January into April, with multiple nights planned at most of the venues. Joining the bill as opening acts will be Tamino, Sunny War, Julia Jacklin, or Sarah Kinsley. Mitski is currently in the midst of her European and UK tour, with Trust Fund opening.

When do Mitski 2023-2024 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

For the new shows, the general public on-sale begins as early as October 6. Presales are currently underway for VIP packages, Artist, American Express cardholders, Live Nation, LN Mobile App, and Spotify. Local venues / radio presales will follow. Tickets for the previously announced dates are now on sale. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

The Artist presale password is FAMILY. The Live Nation presale password is VOCALS, and LN Mobile App presale code is COVERT. For the American Express presale, you can use the promo password INGOLD, but you will need the card to complete your purchase. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

Mitski All Tour Dates and Tickets

For the most up-to-date information, follow Mitski on social media and sign up for the email newsletter, in addition to checking your local venue's social media and email subscription service.

For more, check out Mitski's Zumic artist page.