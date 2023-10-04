View all results for 'alt'
Mitski Adds 2023-2024 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

35+ concerts in North America and Europe
Francesco Marano

by Francesco Marano

Published October 4, 2023

Singer-songwriter Mitski has added 2024 tour dates in conjunction with her new album, The Land Is Inhospitable and So Are We, which dropped in September.

Thirty concerts are planned across the USA, Canada, and Mexico from January into April, with multiple nights planned at most of the venues. Joining the bill as opening acts will be Tamino, Sunny War, Julia Jacklin, or Sarah Kinsley. Mitski is currently in the midst of her European and UK tour, with Trust Fund opening.

When do Mitski 2023-2024 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

For the new shows, the general public on-sale begins as early as October 6. Presales are currently underway for VIP packages, Artist, American Express cardholders, Live Nation, LN Mobile App, and Spotify. Local venues / radio presales will follow. Tickets for the previously announced dates are now on sale. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

The Artist presale password is FAMILY. The Live Nation presale password is VOCALS, and LN Mobile App presale code is COVERT. For the American Express presale, you can use the promo password INGOLD, but you will need the card to complete your purchase. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

Mitski Tour Dates and Tickets Near You

Feb 21
Mitski and Tamino at Beacon Theatre
Beacon Theatre New York, NY
Feb 22
Mitski and Tamino at Beacon Theatre
Beacon Theatre New York, NY
Feb 23
Mitski and Tamino at Beacon Theatre
Beacon Theatre New York, NY
Feb 24
Mitski and Tamino at Beacon Theatre
Beacon Theatre New York, NY
Feb 26
Mitski and Sunny War at Kings Theatre
Kings Theatre Brooklyn, NY
Feb 27
Mitski and Sunny War at Kings Theatre
Kings Theatre Brooklyn, NY
Feb 28
Mitski and Sunny War at Kings Theatre
Kings Theatre Brooklyn, NY

Mitski All Tour Dates and Tickets

Oct 7
Mitski and Trust Fund at Queen's Hall
Queen's Hall Edinburgh, Scotland, United Kingdom
Oct 9
Mitski and Trust Fund at Albert Hall
Albert Hall Manchester, England, United Kingdom
Oct 11
Mitski and Trust Fund at Union Chapel
Union Chapel London, England, United Kingdom
Oct 14
Mitski and Trust Fund at Babylon Berlin-Mitte
Babylon Berlin-Mitte Berlin, BE, Germany
Oct 16
Mitski and Trust Fund at Grote Zaal
Grote Zaal Utrecht, UT, Netherlands
Oct 20
Mitski and Trust Fund at Le Trianon
Le Trianon Paris, France
Jan 26
Mitski and Tamino at Jackie Gleason Theater
Jackie Gleason Theater Miami Beach, FL
Jan 27
Mitski and Tamino at Jackie Gleason Theater
Jackie Gleason Theater Miami Beach, FL
Jan 29
Mitski and Tamino at Dr. Phillips Center
Dr. Phillips Center Orlando, FL
Feb 2
Mitski and Tamino at DPAC - Durham Performing Arts Center
DPAC - Durham Performing Arts Center Durham, NC
Feb 3
Mitski and Tamino at DPAC - Durham Performing Arts Center
DPAC - Durham Performing Arts Center Durham, NC
Feb 6
Mitski and Tamino at The Met - Philadelphia
The Met - Philadelphia Philadelphia, PA
Feb 7
Mitski and Tamino at The Met Philadelphia
The Met Philadelphia Philadelphia, PA
Feb 10
Mitski and Tamino at Massey Hall
Massey Hall Toronto, ON, Canada
Feb 11
Mitski and Tamino at Massey Hall
Massey Hall Toronto, ON, Canada
Feb 15
Mitski and Tamino at MGM Music Hall at Fenway Park
MGM Music Hall at Fenway Park Boston, MA
Feb 16
Mitski and Tamino at MGM Music Hall at Fenway Park
MGM Music Hall at Fenway Park Boston, MA
Feb 17
Mitski and Tamino at MGM Music Hall at Fenway Park
MGM Music Hall at Fenway Park Boston, MA
Mar 21
Mitski and Julia Jacklin at Auditorium Theatre
Auditorium Theatre Chicago, IL
Mar 22
Mitski and Julia Jacklin at Auditorium Theatre
Auditorium Theatre Chicago, IL
Mar 23
Mitski and Julia Jacklin at Auditorium Theatre
Auditorium Theatre Chicago, IL
Mar 24
Mitski and Julia Jacklin at Auditorium Theatre
Auditorium Theatre Chicago, IL
Mar 28
Mitski and Julia Jacklin at Shrine Auditorium Los Angeles
Shrine Auditorium Los Angeles Los Angeles, CA
Mar 29
Mitski and Julia Jacklin at Shrine Auditorium Los Angeles
Shrine Auditorium Los Angeles Los Angeles, CA
Apr 4
Mitski and Tamino at Teatro Metropolitan
Teatro Metropolitan Ciudad de México, Mexico
Apr 10
Mitski and Sarah Kinsley at Ryman Auditorium
Ryman Auditorium Nashville, TN
Apr 11
Mitski and Sunny War at Ryman Auditorium
Ryman Auditorium Nashville, TN
Apr 12
Mitski and Julia Jacklin at Ryman Auditorium
Ryman Auditorium Nashville, TN
Apr 13
Mitski and Cowboy Junkies at Ryman Auditorium
Ryman Auditorium Nashville, TN

For the most up-to-date information, follow Mitski on social media and sign up for the email newsletter, in addition to checking your local venue's social media and email subscription service.

For more, check out Mitski's Zumic artist page.

