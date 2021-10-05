View all results for 'alt'
Mitski Plots 2022 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

Francesco Marano

by Francesco Marano

Published October 5, 2021

Groundbreaking indie artist Mitski has announced she will return to concert halls in America and Europe after a few years off the road. She also shared a new song called "Working for the Knife" with a dramatic music video.

The tour dates are planned for 2022, making stops at venues across North America from February into March and Europe from April into May. In total, over 40 performances are planned for the singer-songwriter, who last toured in 2019.

When do Mitski 2022 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

The general public on-sale begins as early as October 8. Presales for Spotify, Live Nation, LN Mobile App, Brooklyn Vegan, and local venues/radio begin October 7. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

The Live Nation presale password is LYRIC, and the LN Mobile App code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

With the COVID global pandemic still ongoing, please make sure to get fully vaccinated and follow your local guidance about health and safety precautions to prevent the spread of the deadly virus.

Mitski Tour Dates and Tickets Near You

Mar 24
Mitski
Mitski at Radio City Music Hall
Radio City Music Hall New York, NY

Mitski All Tour Dates and Tickets

Feb 17
Mitski
Mitski at The Orange Peel
The Orange Peel Asheville, NC
Feb 18
Mitski
Mitski at The Ritz
The Ritz Raleigh, NC
Feb 19
Mitski
Mitski at The Eastern
The Eastern Atlanta, GA
Feb 21
Mitski
Mitski at Iron City
Iron City Birmingham, AL
Feb 22
Mitski
Mitski at The Civic Theatre
The Civic Theatre New Orleans, LA
Feb 24
Mitski
Mitski at White Oak Music Hall
White Oak Music Hall Houston, TX
Feb 25
Mitski
Mitski at Deep Ellum
Deep Ellum Dallas, TX
Feb 26
Mitski
Mitski at ACL Live At The Moody Theater
ACL Live At The Moody Theater Austin, TX
Feb 28
Mitski
Mitski at The Van Buren
The Van Buren Phoenix, AZ
Mar 3
Mitski
Mitski at Shrine Expo Hall
Shrine Expo Hall Los Angeles, CA
Mar 4
Mitski
Mitski at Fox Theater - Oakland
Fox Theater - Oakland Oakland, CA
Mar 7
Mitski
Mitski at Arlene Schnitzer Concert Hall
Arlene Schnitzer Concert Hall Portland, OR
Mar 9
Mitski
Mitski at Moore Theatre
Moore Theatre Seattle, WA
Mar 12
Mitski
Mitski at Ogden Theatre
Ogden Theatre Denver, CO
Mar 14
Mitski
Mitski at Palace Theatre
Palace Theatre Saint Paul, MN
Mar 15
Mitski
Mitski at Riverside Theater - WI
Riverside Theater - WI Milwaukee, WI
Mar 17
Mitski
Mitski at Royal Oak Music Theatre
Royal Oak Music Theatre Royal Oak, MI
Mar 18
Mitski
Mitski at Massey Hall
Massey Hall Toronto, ON, Canada
Mar 19
Mitski
Mitski at St-Jean-Baptise Church
St-Jean-Baptise Church Montréal, QC, Canada
Mar 21
Mitski
Mitski at Boston, MA
Boston, MA Massachusetts, United States
Mar 24
Mitski
Mitski at Radio City Music Hall
Radio City Music Hall New York, NY
Mar 25
Mitski
Mitski at Franklin Music Hall
Franklin Music Hall Philadelphia, PA
Mar 26
Mitski
Mitski at The Anthem
The Anthem Washington DC
Mar 29
Mitski
Mitski at Stage AE
Stage AE Pittsburgh, PA
Mar 30
Mitski
Mitski at Old Forester's Paristown Hall
Old Forester's Paristown Hall Louisville, KY
Mar 31
Mitski
Mitski at Ryman Auditorium
Ryman Auditorium Nashville, TN
Apr 21
Mitski
Mitski at The Marble Factory
The Marble Factory City of Bristol, England, United Kingdom
Apr 22
Mitski
Mitski at Leeds University Stylus
Leeds University Stylus Leeds, England, United Kingdom
Apr 23
Mitski
Mitski at Queen Margaret Union
Queen Margaret Union Glasgow, Scotland, United Kingdom
Apr 25
Mitski
Mitski at Vicar Street
Vicar Street Dublin, Ireland
Apr 26
Mitski
Mitski at O2 Ritz
O2 Ritz Manchester, England, United Kingdom
Apr 28
Mitski
Mitski at Roundhouse
Roundhouse London, England, United Kingdom
Apr 30
Mitski
Mitski at Rotonde - Botanique
Rotonde - Botanique Brussels, Belgium
May 2
Mitski
Mitski at Le Grand Mix
Le Grand Mix Tourcoing, Hauts-de-France, France
May 3
Mitski
Mitski at Le Cabaret Sauvage
Le Cabaret Sauvage Paris, Île-de-France, France
May 4
Mitski
Mitski at Paradiso
Paradiso Amsterdam, NH, Netherlands
May 7
Mitski
Mitski at Les Docks
Les Docks Lausanne, VD, Switzerland
May 9
Mitski
Mitski at Metropol
Metropol Berlin, Germany
May 10
Mitski
Mitski at Vega
Vega København, Denmark
May 11
Mitski
Mitski at Nalen
Nalen Stockholm, Stockholms län, Sweden
May 12
Mitski
Mitski at Rockefeller Music Hall
Rockefeller Music Hall Oslo, Norway
May 14
Mitski
Mitski at Fabrik Hamburg
Fabrik Hamburg Hamburg, HH, Germany
May 15
Mitski
Mitski at Stollwerck
Stollwerck Köln, NRW, Germany
May 17
Mitski
Mitski at WUK Werkstätten- und Kulturhaus
WUK Werkstätten- und Kulturhaus Wien, Austria
May 18
Mitski
Mitski at Rock Café
Rock Café Czech Republic, Hlavní město Praha, Czechia
May 19
Mitski
Mitski at Strom-Munich
Strom-Munich München, BY, Germany

We recommend following Mitski on social media and signing up for her email newsletter, in addition to connecting with your local venue, to get the most up-to-date information.

For concert tickets and more, check out Mitski's Zumic artist page.

image for artist Mitski
Mitski
Mar
24
Mitski
Radio City Music Hall New York, NY
