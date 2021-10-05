Mitski Plots 2022 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

Groundbreaking indie artist Mitski has announced she will return to concert halls in America and Europe after a few years off the road. She also shared a new song called "Working for the Knife" with a dramatic music video.
The tour dates are planned for 2022, making stops at venues across North America from February into March and Europe from April into May. In total, over 40 performances are planned for the singer-songwriter, who last toured in 2019.
When do Mitski 2022 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?
The general public on-sale begins as early as October 8. Presales for Spotify, Live Nation, LN Mobile App, Brooklyn Vegan, and local venues/radio begin October 7. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.
The Live Nation presale password is LYRIC, and the LN Mobile App code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.
With the COVID global pandemic still ongoing, please make sure to get fully vaccinated and follow your local guidance about health and safety precautions to prevent the spread of the deadly virus.
Mitski Tour Dates and Tickets Near You
Mar 24
Radio City Music Hall
New York, NY
Mitski All Tour Dates and Tickets
Feb 17
The Orange Peel
Asheville, NC
Feb 22
The Civic Theatre
New Orleans, LA
Feb 24
White Oak Music Hall
Houston, TX
Feb 26
ACL Live At The Moody Theater
Austin, TX
Feb 28
The Van Buren
Phoenix, AZ
Mar 3
Shrine Expo Hall
Los Angeles, CA
Mar 4
Fox Theater - Oakland
Oakland, CA
Mar 7
Arlene Schnitzer Concert Hall
Portland, OR
Mar 9
Moore Theatre
Seattle, WA
Mar 14
Palace Theatre
Saint Paul, MN
Mar 15
Riverside Theater - WI
Milwaukee, WI
Mar 17
Royal Oak Music Theatre
Royal Oak, MI
Mar 18
Massey Hall
Toronto, ON, Canada
Mar 19
St-Jean-Baptise Church
Montréal, QC, Canada
Mar 21
Boston, MA
Massachusetts, United States
Mar 24
Radio City Music Hall
New York, NY
Mar 25
Franklin Music Hall
Philadelphia, PA
Mar 30
Old Forester's Paristown Hall
Louisville, KY
Mar 31
Ryman Auditorium
Nashville, TN
Apr 21
The Marble Factory
City of Bristol, England, United Kingdom
Apr 22
Leeds University Stylus
Leeds, England, United Kingdom
Apr 23
Queen Margaret Union
Glasgow, Scotland, United Kingdom
Apr 25
Vicar Street
Dublin, Ireland
Apr 26
O2 Ritz
Manchester, England, United Kingdom
Apr 28
Roundhouse
London, England, United Kingdom
Apr 30
Rotonde - Botanique
Brussels, Belgium
May 2
Le Grand Mix
Tourcoing, Hauts-de-France, France
May 3
Le Cabaret Sauvage
Paris, Île-de-France, France
May 4
Paradiso
Amsterdam, NH, Netherlands
May 7
Les Docks
Lausanne, VD, Switzerland
May 11
Nalen
Stockholm, Stockholms län, Sweden
May 12
Rockefeller Music Hall
Oslo, Norway
May 14
Fabrik Hamburg
Hamburg, HH, Germany
May 15
Stollwerck
Köln, NRW, Germany
May 17
WUK Werkstätten- und Kulturhaus
Wien, Austria
May 18
Rock Café
Czech Republic, Hlavní město Praha, Czechia
May 19
Strom-Munich
München, BY, Germany
We recommend following Mitski on social media and signing up for her email newsletter, in addition to connecting with your local venue, to get the most up-to-date information.
For concert tickets and more, check out Mitski's Zumic artist page.