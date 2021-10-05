Mitski Plots 2022 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

Groundbreaking indie artist Mitski has announced she will return to concert halls in America and Europe after a few years off the road. She also shared a new song called "Working for the Knife" with a dramatic music video.

The tour dates are planned for 2022, making stops at venues across North America from February into March and Europe from April into May. In total, over 40 performances are planned for the singer-songwriter, who last toured in 2019.

When do Mitski 2022 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

The general public on-sale begins as early as October 8. Presales for Spotify, Live Nation, LN Mobile App, Brooklyn Vegan, and local venues/radio begin October 7. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

The Live Nation presale password is LYRIC, and the LN Mobile App code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

