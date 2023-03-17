View all results for 'alt'
close search
Tickets

Måneskin Add 2023 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

50+ concerts across 20+ countries for the Italian rockers
Francesco Marano

by Francesco Marano

Published March 17, 2023

Måneskin have added 2023 tour dates in conjunction with their new album, RUSH!

The newly planned concerts are set at large-scale venues in Europe and North America from September into December. Måneskin is currently on tour in Europe and will tour their home country of Italy in July. The band will be performing across seven countries in the Americas, 15 countries in Europe, and three states in Australia. Not many festival sets, but they will be doing Glastonbury and Primavera Sound this year.

When do Måneskin 2023 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

For the new dates, the general public on-sale begins as early as March 24. Presales for VIP packages and Artist begin March 21. Live Nation, LN Mobile App., and local venues / radio presales will follow. Tickets for the previously announced shows are now on sale. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

The Live Nation presale password is OPENER, and the LN Mobile App code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

Måneskin Tour Dates and Tickets Near You

Sep 21
Måneskin
Måneskin at Madison Square Garden
Madison Square Garden New York, NY

Måneskin All Tour Dates and Tickets

Mar 20
Måneskin
Måneskin at Nelson Mandela Forum
Nelson Mandela Forum Firenze, Toscana, Italy
Mar 21
Måneskin
Måneskin at Nelson Mandela Forum
Nelson Mandela Forum Firenze, Toscana, Italy
Mar 24
Måneskin
Måneskin at Palazzo dello Sport - Roma
Palazzo dello Sport - Roma Roma, Lazio, Italy
Mar 25
Måneskin
Måneskin at Palazzo dello Sport - Roma
Palazzo dello Sport - Roma Roma, Lazio, Italy
Mar 28
Måneskin
Måneskin at Teatro Palapartenope
Teatro Palapartenope Napoli, Campania, Italy
Mar 29
Måneskin
Måneskin at Teatro Palapartenope
Teatro Palapartenope Napoli, Campania, Italy
Mar 31
Måneskin
Måneskin at Complexe sportif Palaflorio
Complexe sportif Palaflorio Bari, Puglia, Italy
Apr 3
Måneskin
Måneskin at Mediolanum Forum
Mediolanum Forum Assago, Lombardia, Italy
Apr 4
Måneskin
Måneskin at Mediolanum Forum
Mediolanum Forum Assago, Lombardia, Italy
Apr 6
Måneskin
Måneskin at Mediolanum Forum
Mediolanum Forum Assago, Lombardia, Italy
Apr 11
Måneskin
Måneskin at Sant Jordi Club
Sant Jordi Club Barcelona, CT, Spain
Apr 26
Måneskin
Måneskin at Hallenstadion
Hallenstadion Zurich, Switzerland
Apr 28
Måneskin
Måneskin at Wiener Stadthalle
Wiener Stadthalle Wien, Austria
Apr 30
Måneskin
Måneskin at Rockhal
Rockhal Esch-sur-Alzette, Luxembourg
May 2
Måneskin
Måneskin at Royal Arena
Royal Arena København, Denmark
May 5
Måneskin
Måneskin at Mediolanum Forum
Mediolanum Forum Assago, Lombardia, Italy
May 8
Måneskin
Måneskin at O2 Arena - London
O2 Arena - London London, England, United Kingdom
May 12
Måneskin
Måneskin at Torwar Hall
Torwar Hall Warsaw, mazowieckie, Poland
May 14
Måneskin
Måneskin at O2 Arena - Prague
O2 Arena - Prague Prague, Czechia
May 16
Måneskin
Måneskin at Budapest Arena
Budapest Arena Budapest, Hungary
May 18
Måneskin
Måneskin at Arēnā Rīga
Arēnā Rīga Riga, Latvia
May 19
Måneskin
Måneskin at Saku Suurhall
Saku Suurhall Tallinn, Estonia
Jun 1
to
Jun 3
Primavera Sound Barcelona
Primavera Sound Barcelona at Parc del Forum
Parc del Forum Barcelona, Spain
Jun 21
to
Jun 25
Glastonbury Festival
Glastonbury Festival at Worthy Farm
Worthy Farm Pilton, England, United Kingdom
Jul 16
Måneskin
Måneskin at Stadio Nereo Rocco
Stadio Nereo Rocco Trieste, Friuli-Venezia Giulia, Italy
Jul 20
Måneskin
Måneskin at Stadio Olimpico
Stadio Olimpico Roma, Lazio, Italy
Jul 21
Måneskin
Måneskin at Stadio Olimpico
Stadio Olimpico Roma, Lazio, Italy
Jul 24
Måneskin
Måneskin at Stadio San Siro
Stadio San Siro Milano, Lombardia, Italy
Jul 25
Måneskin
Måneskin at Stadio San Siro
Stadio San Siro Milano, Lombardia, Italy
Sep 3
Måneskin
Måneskin at Expo Plaza
Expo Plaza Hannover, NDS, Germany
Sep 6
Måneskin
Måneskin at Nancy, France
Nancy, France France, Europe
Sep 21
Måneskin
Måneskin at Madison Square Garden
Madison Square Garden New York, NY
Sep 23
Måneskin
Måneskin at Merriweather Post Pavilion
Merriweather Post Pavilion Columbia, MD
Sep 25
Måneskin
Måneskin at TD Garden
TD Garden Boston, MA
Sep 27
Måneskin
Måneskin at Scotiabank Arena
Scotiabank Arena Toronto, ON, Canada
Sep 29
Måneskin
Måneskin at Allstate Arena
Allstate Arena Rosemont, IL
Oct 1
Måneskin
Måneskin at Michigan Lottery Amphitheatre at Freedom Hill
Michigan Lottery Amphitheatre at Freedom Hill Sterling Heights, MI
Oct 3
Måneskin
Måneskin at Nashville Municipal Auditorium
Nashville Municipal Auditorium Nashville, TN
Oct 6
Måneskin
Måneskin at The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory
The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory Irving, TX
Oct 10
Måneskin
Måneskin at Kia Forum
Kia Forum Inglewood, CA
Oct 13
Måneskin
Måneskin at Oakland Arena
Oakland Arena Oakland, CA
Oct 15
Måneskin
Måneskin at UBC - Doug Mitchell Thunderbird Sports Centre
UBC - Doug Mitchell Thunderbird Sports Centre Vancouver, BC, Canada
Oct 20
Måneskin
Måneskin at Pabellón del Palacio de los Deportes
Pabellón del Palacio de los Deportes Ciudad de México, CDMX, Mexico
Oct 24
Måneskin
Måneskin at Movistar Arena (Bogota)
Movistar Arena (Bogota) Bogotá, Bogota, Colombia
Oct 27
Måneskin
Måneskin at Estadio Bicentenario
Estadio Bicentenario La Florida, Chile
Oct 29
Måneskin
Måneskin at Movistar Arena (Argentina)
Movistar Arena (Argentina) Humboldt, CABA, Argentina
Nov 1
Måneskin
Måneskin at Qualistage
Qualistage Rio de Janeiro, Brazil
Nov 3
Måneskin
Måneskin at Espaço Unimed
Espaço Unimed São Paulo, SP, Brazil
Nov 20
Måneskin
Måneskin at Brisbane Convention & Exhibition Centre
Brisbane Convention & Exhibition Centre South Brisbane, QLD, Australia
Nov 22
Måneskin
Måneskin at Hordern Pavilion
Hordern Pavilion Moore Park, NSW, Australia
Nov 23
Måneskin
Måneskin at Margaret Court Arena
Margaret Court Arena Melbourne, VIC, Australia
Nov 25
Måneskin
Måneskin at Aec Theatre
Aec Theatre Hindmarsh, SA, Australia
Dec 14
Måneskin
Måneskin at 3Arena
3Arena Dublin, County Dublin, Ireland
Dec 19
Måneskin
Måneskin at AO Arena
AO Arena Manchester, England, United Kingdom

For the most up-to-date information, follow Måneskin on social media, in addition to checking your local venue's social media and email subscription service.

For more, check out Måneskin's Zumic artist page.

Editor's note: This article was edited on March 17 at 11:53 am ET.

1
143
artists
Måneskin
genres
Rock
сomments
Send Feedback
image for artist Måneskin
Måneskin
Sep
21
Måneskin
Madison Square Garden New York, NY
Powered By
image for ticketmaster image for ticketnetwork image for ticketnetwork image for stubhub
Back to top
Registration and login will only work if you allow cookies. Please check your settings and try again.

OK
seating chart