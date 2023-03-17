Måneskin Add 2023 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

Måneskin have added 2023 tour dates in conjunction with their new album, RUSH!

The newly planned concerts are set at large-scale venues in Europe and North America from September into December. Måneskin is currently on tour in Europe and will tour their home country of Italy in July. The band will be performing across seven countries in the Americas, 15 countries in Europe, and three states in Australia. Not many festival sets, but they will be doing Glastonbury and Primavera Sound this year.

When do Måneskin 2023 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

For the new dates, the general public on-sale begins as early as March 24. Presales for VIP packages and Artist begin March 21. Live Nation, LN Mobile App., and local venues / radio presales will follow. Tickets for the previously announced shows are now on sale. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

The Live Nation presale password is OPENER, and the LN Mobile App code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

Editor's note: This article was edited on March 17 at 11:53 am ET.