Måneskin Add 2023 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

Måneskin have added 2023 tour dates in conjunction with their new album, RUSH!
The newly planned concerts are set at large-scale venues in Europe and North America from September into December. Måneskin is currently on tour in Europe and will tour their home country of Italy in July. The band will be performing across seven countries in the Americas, 15 countries in Europe, and three states in Australia. Not many festival sets, but they will be doing Glastonbury and Primavera Sound this year.
When do Måneskin 2023 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?
For the new dates, the general public on-sale begins as early as March 24. Presales for VIP packages and Artist begin March 21. Live Nation, LN Mobile App., and local venues / radio presales will follow. Tickets for the previously announced shows are now on sale. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.
The Live Nation presale password is OPENER, and the LN Mobile App code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.
Mar 20
Nelson Mandela Forum
Firenze, Toscana, Italy
Mar 21
Nelson Mandela Forum
Firenze, Toscana, Italy
Mar 24
Palazzo dello Sport - Roma
Roma, Lazio, Italy
Mar 25
Palazzo dello Sport - Roma
Roma, Lazio, Italy
Mar 28
Teatro Palapartenope
Napoli, Campania, Italy
Mar 29
Teatro Palapartenope
Napoli, Campania, Italy
Mar 31
Complexe sportif Palaflorio
Bari, Puglia, Italy
Apr 3
Mediolanum Forum
Assago, Lombardia, Italy
Apr 4
Mediolanum Forum
Assago, Lombardia, Italy
Apr 6
Mediolanum Forum
Assago, Lombardia, Italy
Apr 11
Sant Jordi Club
Barcelona, CT, Spain
Apr 26
Hallenstadion
Zurich, Switzerland
Apr 28
Wiener Stadthalle
Wien, Austria
Apr 30
Rockhal
Esch-sur-Alzette, Luxembourg
May 2
Royal Arena
København, Denmark
May 5
Mediolanum Forum
Assago, Lombardia, Italy
May 8
O2 Arena - London
London, England, United Kingdom
May 12
Torwar Hall
Warsaw, mazowieckie, Poland
May 14
O2 Arena - Prague
Prague, Czechia
May 16
Budapest Arena
Budapest, Hungary
May 19
Saku Suurhall
Tallinn, Estonia
Jun 1
to
Jun 3
Parc del Forum
Barcelona, Spain
Jun 21
to
Jun 25
Worthy Farm
Pilton, England, United Kingdom
Jul 16
Stadio Nereo Rocco
Trieste, Friuli-Venezia Giulia, Italy
Jul 20
Stadio Olimpico
Roma, Lazio, Italy
Jul 21
Stadio Olimpico
Roma, Lazio, Italy
Jul 24
Stadio San Siro
Milano, Lombardia, Italy
Jul 25
Stadio San Siro
Milano, Lombardia, Italy
Sep 3
Expo Plaza
Hannover, NDS, Germany
Sep 6
Nancy, France
France, Europe
Sep 21
Madison Square Garden
New York, NY
Sep 23
Merriweather Post Pavilion
Columbia, MD
Sep 27
Scotiabank Arena
Toronto, ON, Canada
Sep 29
Allstate Arena
Rosemont, IL
Oct 1
Michigan Lottery Amphitheatre at Freedom Hill
Sterling Heights, MI
Oct 3
Nashville Municipal Auditorium
Nashville, TN
Oct 6
The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory
Irving, TX
Oct 13
Oakland Arena
Oakland, CA
Oct 15
UBC - Doug Mitchell Thunderbird Sports Centre
Vancouver, BC, Canada
Oct 20
Pabellón del Palacio de los Deportes
Ciudad de México, CDMX, Mexico
Oct 24
Movistar Arena (Bogota)
Bogotá, Bogota, Colombia
Oct 27
Estadio Bicentenario
La Florida, Chile
Oct 29
Movistar Arena (Argentina)
Humboldt, CABA, Argentina
Nov 1
Qualistage
Rio de Janeiro, Brazil
Nov 3
Espaço Unimed
São Paulo, SP, Brazil
Nov 20
Brisbane Convention & Exhibition Centre
South Brisbane, QLD, Australia
Nov 22
Hordern Pavilion
Moore Park, NSW, Australia
Nov 23
Margaret Court Arena
Melbourne, VIC, Australia
Nov 25
Aec Theatre
Hindmarsh, SA, Australia
Dec 14
3Arena
Dublin, County Dublin, Ireland
Dec 19
AO Arena
Manchester, England, United Kingdom
For the most up-to-date information, follow Måneskin on social media, in addition to checking your local venue's social media and email subscription service.
