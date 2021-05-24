Modest Mouse Share 2021 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

Modest Mouse have announced 2021 tour dates for the summer and fall. The new shows are scheduled from July into October, making stops at mid-size venues across America.

The opening act on select dates will be synth-pop group Future Islands, while both bands also have festival dates booked. Check the ticket links for the exact lineup in your city. Modest Mouse plan to release a new album on June 25 titled The Golden Casket.

When do Modest Mouse 2021 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

The general public on-sale begins as early as May 26. Presales for Spotify are currently underway. Live Nation, LN Mobile App, and local venues / radio presales will follow. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

The Live Nation presale password is REMIX and the LN Mobile App code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

Modest Mouse All Tour Dates and Tickets

We recommend following the band on social media, in addition to checking your local venue’s social media and email subscription, to get the most up-to-date information.

For more, go to the Modest Mouse Zumic artist page.