Modest Mouse Share 2021 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

Indie rockers touring with Future Islands
Francesco Marano

by Francesco Marano

Published May 24, 2021

Modest Mouse have announced 2021 tour dates for the summer and fall. The new shows are scheduled from July into October, making stops at mid-size venues across America.

The opening act on select dates will be synth-pop group Future Islands, while both bands also have festival dates booked. Check the ticket links for the exact lineup in your city. Modest Mouse plan to release a new album on June 25 titled The Golden Casket.

When do Modest Mouse 2021 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

The general public on-sale begins as early as May 26. Presales for Spotify are currently underway. Live Nation, LN Mobile App, and local venues / radio presales will follow. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

The Live Nation presale password is REMIX and the LN Mobile App code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

Modest Mouse Tour Dates and Tickets Near You

Modest Mouse All Tour Dates and Tickets

Sep 11
Modest Mouse and Future Islands
Modest Mouse and Future Islands at Marymoor Park
Marymoor Park Redmond, WA
Sep 16
Modest Mouse
Modest Mouse at Nob Hill Masonic Center
Nob Hill Masonic Center San Francisco, CA
Sep 17
to
Sep 19
Life is Beautiful Festival
Life is Beautiful Festival at Downtown Las Vegas Events Center
Downtown Las Vegas Events Center Las Vegas, NV
Sep 20
Modest Mouse
Modest Mouse at The Rialto Theatre
The Rialto Theatre Tucson, AZ
Sep 22
Modest Mouse
Modest Mouse at Cal Coast Credit Union Open Air Theatre at SDSU
Cal Coast Credit Union Open Air Theatre at SDSU San Diego, CA
Sep 24
Modest Mouse
Modest Mouse at Pappy & Harriet's Pioneertown Palace
Pappy & Harriet's Pioneertown Palace Pioneertown, CA
Sep 25
Modest Mouse
Modest Mouse at The Theatre at the Ace Hotel
The Theatre at the Ace Hotel Los Angeles, CA
Sep 27
Modest Mouse
Modest Mouse at Sandy Amphitheater
Sandy Amphitheater Sandy, UT
Sep 28
Modest Mouse and Future Islands
Modest Mouse and Future Islands at Red Rocks Amphitheatre
Red Rocks Amphitheatre Morrison, CO
Sep 30
Modest Mouse and Future Islands
Modest Mouse and Future Islands at Diamond Ballroom
Diamond Ballroom Oklahoma City, OK
Oct 1
to
Oct 3
Austin City Limits Music Festival
Austin City Limits Music Festival at Zilker Park
Zilker Park Austin, TX
Oct 4
Modest Mouse and Future Islands
Modest Mouse and Future Islands at Ascend Amphitheater
Ascend Amphitheater Nashville, TN
Oct 5
Modest Mouse and Future Islands
Modest Mouse and Future Islands at The Andrew J Brady ICON Music Center
The Andrew J Brady ICON Music Center Cincinnati, OH
Oct 8
to
Oct 10
Austin City Limits Music Festival
Austin City Limits Music Festival at Zilker Park
Zilker Park Austin, TX
Oct 11
Modest Mouse
Modest Mouse at Mars Music Hall
Mars Music Hall Huntsville, AL
Oct 12
Modest Mouse
Modest Mouse at Fillmore New Orleans
Fillmore New Orleans New Orleans, LA
Oct 14
Modest Mouse
Modest Mouse at Hard Rock Live - Orlando
Hard Rock Live - Orlando Orlando, FL
Oct 15
Modest Mouse
Modest Mouse at The Fillmore Miami Beach At Jackie Gleason Theater
The Fillmore Miami Beach At Jackie Gleason Theater Miami Beach, FL
Oct 16
Modest Mouse
Modest Mouse at Jannus Live
Jannus Live Saint Petersburg, FL
Oct 17
Modest Mouse
Modest Mouse at The Amp St. Augustine
The Amp St. Augustine St. Augustine, FL
Oct 19
Modest Mouse
Modest Mouse at The National - VA
The National - VA Richmond, VA
Oct 21
Modest Mouse
Modest Mouse at Red Hat Amphitheater
Red Hat Amphitheater Raleigh, NC
Oct 22
Modest Mouse
Modest Mouse at Rabbit Rabbit
Rabbit Rabbit Asheville, NC
We recommend following the band on social media, in addition to checking your local venue’s social media and email subscription, to get the most up-to-date information.

For more, go to the Modest Mouse Zumic artist page.

