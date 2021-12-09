Modest Mouse Share 2022 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

In conjunction with The Golden Casket — their psychedelic new studio album released in June of this year — Modest Mouse have shared details for 2022 tour dates.

Seven new concerts are scheduled for April, including an appearance at South Carolina's Highwater Festival. The indie rockers will make stops at American venues in Maryland, Virginia, North Carolina, Tennessee, Georgia, and Oklahoma. These are the only events Modest Mouse have scheduled so far for 2022.

When do Modest Mouse 2022 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

The general public on-sale begins as early as December 10. Presales are currently underway for VIP packages, Live Nation, LN Mobile App, and local venues/radio. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

The Live Nation presale password is BELLS, and the LN Mobile App code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

Before getting your rock on, please make sure to get fully vaccinated and follow your local guidance about health and safety precautions to prevent the spread of the deadly virus.

We recommend following the band on social media, in addition to checking your local venue’s social media and email subscription, to get the most up-to-date information.

