View all results for 'alt'
close search
Tickets

Modest Mouse Share 2022 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

Rockin' out this April
Francesco Marano

by Francesco Marano

Published December 9, 2021

In conjunction with The Golden Casket — their psychedelic new studio album released in June of this year — Modest Mouse have shared details for 2022 tour dates.

Seven new concerts are scheduled for April, including an appearance at South Carolina's Highwater Festival. The indie rockers will make stops at American venues in Maryland, Virginia, North Carolina, Tennessee, Georgia, and Oklahoma. These are the only events Modest Mouse have scheduled so far for 2022.

Modest Mouse All Tour Dates and Tickets

Apr 18
Modest Mouse
Modest Mouse at Rams Head Live!
Rams Head Live! Baltimore, MD
Apr 19
Modest Mouse
Modest Mouse at Ting Pavilion
Ting Pavilion Charlottesville, VA
Apr 20
Modest Mouse
Modest Mouse at Charlotte Metro Credit Union Amphitheatre
Charlotte Metro Credit Union Amphitheatre Charlotte, NC
Apr 21
Modest Mouse
Modest Mouse at Knoxville Civic Auditorium and Coliseum
Knoxville Civic Auditorium and Coliseum Knoxville, TN
Apr 23
to
Apr 24
High water festival
High water festival at Riverfront Park
Riverfront Park North Charleston, SC
Apr 25
Modest Mouse
Modest Mouse at The Tabernacle
The Tabernacle Atlanta, GA
Apr 28
Modest Mouse
Modest Mouse at Tulsa Theater
Tulsa Theater Tulsa, OK
May 21
Just Like Heaven 2022
Just Like Heaven 2022 at Rose Bowl - Pasadena
Rose Bowl - Pasadena Pasadena, CA
Jul 1
to
Jul 3
Lollapalooza Stockholm
Lollapalooza Stockholm at Gärdet
Gärdet Stockholm, Sweden, Sweden
Jul 6
to
Jul 9
NOS Alive Music Festival
NOS Alive Music Festival at Passeio Marítimo de Algés
Passeio Marítimo de Algés Algés, Lisboa, Portugal
Jul 6
to
Jul 9
Mad Cool Festival
Mad Cool Festival at IFEMA Feria de Madrid
IFEMA Feria de Madrid Madrid, Comunidad de Madrid, Spain
When do Modest Mouse 2022 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

The general public on-sale begins as early as December 10. Presales are currently underway for VIP packages, Live Nation, LN Mobile App, and local venues/radio. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

The Live Nation presale password is BELLS, and the LN Mobile App code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

Before getting your rock on, please make sure to get fully vaccinated and follow your local guidance about health and safety precautions to prevent the spread of the deadly virus.

We recommend following the band on social media, in addition to checking your local venue’s social media and email subscription, to get the most up-to-date information.

For more, go to the Modest Mouse Zumic artist page.

2
145
artists
Modest Mouse
genres
Indie Rock Rock
сomments
Send Feedback
image for artist Modest Mouse
Modest Mouse
Powered By
image for ticketmaster image for ticketnetwork image for ticketnetwork image for stubhub
recommended music
image for article Modest Mouse Share 2021 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info
May 24, 2021
Modest Mouse Share 2021 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale...
Tickets Alt Rock Rock Modest Mouse
2
2584
image for article Modest Mouse Add 2019 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale & On-Sale Info
October 29, 2019
Modest Mouse Add 2019 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale & On-Sale Info
Tickets Alt Rock Rock Modest Mouse
5
3542
image for article The Black Keys and Modest Mouse Share 2019 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info
March 14, 2019
The Black Keys and Modest Mouse Share 2019 Tour Dates: Ticket Pre...
Tickets Blues Rock Rock Jessy Wilson Modest Mouse Repeat Repeat Shannon and the Clams The Black Keys
3
2770
Back to top
seating chart