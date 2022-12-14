View all results for 'alt'
moe. Extend 2022-2023 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

Jamming along the East Coast and South, Chuck back for NYE
Francesco Marano

by Francesco Marano

Published December 14, 2022

Jamband rockers moe. added another round of 2023 headlining tour dates to their schedule.

This follows a big announcement made a couple of weeks ago, when it was shared that Chuck Garvey would be returning to the stage on New Year's Eve as the band closes out 2022 in Philadelphia. Chuck has been on hiatus since having a stroke in November of last year, with Suke Cerulo and Nate Wilson joining the group to fill in since then. The lineup's future is understandably uncertain at the moment, with a press release sharing, "The band has yet to announce plans for Chuck to return to the band on a full-time basis following his sit-in on NYE."

The new dates are scheduled in March. Previously, the band announced seven concerts in New York, Washington DC, New Jersey, and Maine in January and February. Moe. are currently on tour in New York.

When do moe. 2022-2023 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

For the new dates, the general public on-sale begins as early as December 16. Presales for Live Nation, LN Mobile App., and local venues / radio presales begin December 15. Tickets for the previously announced shows are now on sale. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

The Live Nation presale password is CHEER, and the LN Mobile App code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

moe. Tour Dates and Tickets Near You

moe. All Tour Dates and Tickets

Dec 16
moe., BlueStar Radiation, and Rob & Vinne
moe., BlueStar Radiation, and Rob & Vinne at Iron Works
Iron Works Buffalo, NY
Dec 17
moe., BlueStar Radiation, and Rob & Vinne
moe., BlueStar Radiation, and Rob & Vinne at The Westcott Theater
The Westcott Theater Syracuse, NY
Dec 31
moe.
moe. at The Fillmore - Philadelphia
The Fillmore - Philadelphia Philadelphia, PA
Jan 19
moe.
moe. at The Paramount
The Paramount Huntington, NY
Jan 20
moe.
moe. at 9:30 Club
9:30 Club Washington, D.C.
Jan 21
moe.
moe. at The Wellmont Theater
The Wellmont Theater Montclair, NJ
Feb 17
moe.
moe. at State Theatre
State Theatre Portland, ME
Feb 18
moe.
moe. at State Theatre
State Theatre Portland, ME
Feb 24
moe.
moe. at Palace Theatre Albany
Palace Theatre Albany Albany, NY
Feb 25
moe.
moe. at Palace Theatre Albany
Palace Theatre Albany Albany, NY
Mar 9
moe.
moe. at Brooklyn Bowl - Nashville
Brooklyn Bowl - Nashville Nashville, TN
Mar 10
moe.
moe. at Mars Music Hall
Mars Music Hall Huntsville, AL
Mar 11
moe.
moe. at Minglewood Hall
Minglewood Hall Memphis, TN
Mar 12
moe.
moe. at Vinyl Music Hall
Vinyl Music Hall Pensacola, FL
Mar 15
moe.
moe. at Charleston Music Hall
Charleston Music Hall Charleston, SC
Mar 16
moe.
moe. at Plaza LIVE Orlando
Plaza LIVE Orlando Orlando, FL
Mar 17
moe.
moe. at Culture Room
Culture Room Fort Lauderdale, FL
Mar 18
moe.
moe. at Jannus Live
Jannus Live Saint Petersburg, FL
Mar 19
moe.
moe. at Ponte Vedra Concert Hall
Ponte Vedra Concert Hall Ponte Vedra Beach, FL
Mar 21
moe.
moe. at Lincoln Theatre Raleigh
Lincoln Theatre Raleigh Raleigh, NC
Mar 22
moe.
moe. at Jefferson Theater
Jefferson Theater Charlottesville, VA
Mar 23
moe.
moe. at The Orange Peel
The Orange Peel Asheville, NC
Mar 24
moe.
moe. at Variety Playhouse
Variety Playhouse Atlanta, GA
Mar 25
moe.
moe. at Variety Playhouse
Variety Playhouse Atlanta, GA
May 26
to
May 28
Summer Camp Music Festival
Summer Camp Music Festival at Three Sisters Park
Three Sisters Park Chillicothe, IL

We recommend following moe. on social media and signing up for their free email newsletter (top of page), in addition to checking your local venue’s social media and email subscription, to get the most up-to-date information.

Last year, the band released an album titled Live From Telefunken Soundstage. For more, check out moe.'s Zumic artist page.

