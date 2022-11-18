View all results for 'alt'
close search
Tickets

moe. Extend 2022-2023 Tour Dates: Tickets On Sale

Jamming along the East Coast, Chuck back for NYE
Francesco Marano

by Francesco Marano

Published November 18, 2022

Jamband rockers moe. added another round of 2023 headlining tour dates to their schedule.

This follows a big announcement made a couple of weeks ago, when it was shared that Chuck Garvey would be returning to the stage on New Year's Eve as the band closes out 2022 in Philadelphia. Chuck has been on hiatus since having a stroke in November of last year, with Suke Cerulo and Nate Wilson joining the group to fill in since then. The lineup's future is understandably uncertain at the moment, with a press release sharing, "The band has yet to announce plans for Chuck to return to the band on a full-time basis following his sit-in on NYE."

The seven newly announced concerts are set in New York, Washington DC, New Jersey, and Maine in January and February. In December, moe. will be bringing their energetic jams to Maryland, Pennsylvania, Florida, and New York.

moe. Tour Dates and Tickets Near You

Jan 19
moe.
moe. at The Paramount
The Paramount Huntington, NY
Jan 21
moe.
moe. at The Wellmont Theater
The Wellmont Theater Montclair, NJ

moe. All Tour Dates and Tickets

Dec 2
moe., BlueStar Radiation, and Rob & Vinne
moe., BlueStar Radiation, and Rob & Vinne at The 8x10
The 8x10 Baltimore, MD
Dec 3
moe., BlueStar Radiation, and Rob & Vinne
moe., BlueStar Radiation, and Rob & Vinne at State Theatre
State Theatre State College, PA
Dec 4
moe., BlueStar Radiation, and Rob & Vinne
moe., BlueStar Radiation, and Rob & Vinne at Thunderbird Café & Music Hall
Thunderbird Café & Music Hall Pittsburgh, PA
Dec 9
to
Dec 11
North Beach Music Festival
North Beach Music Festival at Miami Beach, FL
Miami Beach, FL Florida, United States
Dec 16
moe., BlueStar Radiation, and Rob & Vinne
moe., BlueStar Radiation, and Rob & Vinne at Iron Works
Iron Works Buffalo, NY
Dec 17
moe., BlueStar Radiation, and Rob & Vinne
moe., BlueStar Radiation, and Rob & Vinne at The Westcott Theater
The Westcott Theater Syracuse, NY
Dec 31
moe.
moe. at The Fillmore - Philadelphia
The Fillmore - Philadelphia Philadelphia, PA
Jan 19
moe.
moe. at The Paramount
The Paramount Huntington, NY
Jan 20
moe.
moe. at 9:30 Club
9:30 Club Washington, D.C.
Jan 21
moe.
moe. at The Wellmont Theater
The Wellmont Theater Montclair, NJ
Feb 17
moe.
moe. at State Theatre
State Theatre Portland, ME
Feb 18
moe.
moe. at State Theatre
State Theatre Portland, ME
Feb 24
moe.
moe. at Palace Theatre Albany
Palace Theatre Albany Albany, NY
Feb 25
moe.
moe. at Palace Theatre Albany
Palace Theatre Albany Albany, NY
When do moe. 2022-2023 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

Tickets for all shows are now on sale. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

We recommend following moe. on social media and signing up for their free email newsletter (top of page), in addition to checking your local venue’s social media and email subscription, to get the most up-to-date information.

Last year, the band released an album titled Live From Telefunken Soundstage. For more, check out moe.'s Zumic artist page.

1
87
artists
moe.
genres
Jamband Psychedelic Rock Rock
сomments
Send Feedback
image for artist moe.
moe.
Jan
21
moe.
The Wellmont Theater Montclair, NJ
Powered By
image for ticketmaster image for ticketnetwork image for ticketnetwork image for stubhub
recommended music
image for article moe. Share 2022 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale & On-Sale Info
April 27, 2022
moe. Share 2022 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale & On-Sale Info
Tickets Jamband Psychedelic Rock Rock moe.
1
669
image for article moe. Share 2021 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info
July 13, 2021
moe. Share 2021 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info
Tickets Jamband Psychedelic Rock Rock moe.
2
651
image for article moe. Extends 2019-2020 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale & On-Sale Info
November 6, 2019
moe. Extends 2019-2020 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale & On-Sale Info
Tickets Jamband Rock moe.
1
928
Back to top
Registration and login will only work if you allow cookies. Please check your settings and try again.

OK
seating chart