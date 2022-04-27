moe. Share 2022 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale & On-Sale Info

Jamband veterans moe. have announced their first run of 2022 headlining tour dates. Eight newly announced concerts are set in New York, New Jersey, Vermont, and California. In addition, moe. will bring their high-energy jams to music festivals across America.

As seen in the photo above, the lineup of Vinny, Al, Rob, Jim, and Chuck are rocking into another year — 23 trips around the sun together. This also marks 30 years since the band's debut album, Fatboy, which features classic-yet-quirky songs like "Spine of a Dog," "Yodelittle," and "Sensory Deprivation Bank."

When do moe. 2022 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

The general public on-sale begins as early as April 29. Venue and ticket on-sale information for September 3 and 4 will be announced at a later date. Presales are currently underway for fan club members. Keep in mind, that each date is different and details are subject to change. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

moe. All Tour Dates and Tickets

Last year, the band released an album titled Live From Telefunken Soundstage. For more, check out moe.'s Zumic artist page.