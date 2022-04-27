View all results for 'alt'
moe. Share 2022 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale & On-Sale Info

Francesco Marano

by Francesco Marano

Published April 27, 2022

Jamband veterans moe. have announced their first run of 2022 headlining tour dates. Eight newly announced concerts are set in New York, New Jersey, Vermont, and California. In addition, moe. will bring their high-energy jams to music festivals across America.

As seen in the photo above, the lineup of Vinny, Al, Rob, Jim, and Chuck are rocking into another year — 23 trips around the sun together. This also marks 30 years since the band's debut album, Fatboy, which features classic-yet-quirky songs like "Spine of a Dog," "Yodelittle," and "Sensory Deprivation Bank."

When do moe. 2022 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

The general public on-sale begins as early as April 29. Venue and ticket on-sale information for September 3 and 4 will be announced at a later date. Presales are currently underway for fan club members. Keep in mind, that each date is different and details are subject to change. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

moe. Tour Dates and Tickets Near You

Jul 7
to
Jul 10
Great South Bay Music Festival
Great South Bay Music Festival at Shorefront Park
Shorefront Park Patchogue, NY
Jul 10
moe.
moe. at Seaside Heights Beach Stage
Seaside Heights Beach Stage Seaside Heights, NJ

moe. All Tour Dates and Tickets

Apr 28
to
May 1
Sweetwater 420 Fest
Sweetwater 420 Fest at Centennial Olympic Park
Centennial Olympic Park Atlanta, GA
Apr 30
to
May 1
Voodoo Dead
Voodoo Dead at Republic NOLA
Republic NOLA New Orleans, LA
May 27
to
May 29
Summer Camp Music Festival
Summer Camp Music Festival at Three Sisters Park
Three Sisters Park Chillicothe, IL
Jun 10
to
Jun 12
Norfolk Harborfest
Norfolk Harborfest at Town Point Park
Town Point Park Norfolk, VA
Jun 18
to
Jun 19
City Bisco 2022
City Bisco 2022 at TD Pavilion at the Mann
TD Pavilion at the Mann Philadelphia, PA
Jul 6
moe.
moe. at Empire State Plaza
Empire State Plaza Albany, NY
Jul 7
to
Jul 10
Great South Bay Music Festival
Great South Bay Music Festival at Shorefront Park
Shorefront Park Patchogue, NY
Jul 7
moe.
moe. at Buffalo Outer Harbor
Buffalo Outer Harbor Buffalo, NY
Jul 8
to
Jul 10
Levitate Music Festival
Levitate Music Festival at Marshfield Fairgrounds
Marshfield Fairgrounds Marshfield, MA
Jul 10
moe.
moe. at Seaside Heights Beach Stage
Seaside Heights Beach Stage Seaside Heights, NJ
Sep 2
moe.
moe. at Stateside Amphitheatre at Jay Peak Resort
Stateside Amphitheatre at Jay Peak Resort Jay, VT
Sep 3
moe.
moe. at Lake George, NY
Lake George, NY Lake George, NY
Sep 4
moe.
moe. at Lake George, NY
Lake George, NY Lake George, NY
Sep 23
moe.
moe. at Blue Note Napa at Charles Krug Winery
Blue Note Napa at Charles Krug Winery St. Helena, CA
Sep 24
moe.
moe. at Blue Note Napa at Charles Krug Winery
Blue Note Napa at Charles Krug Winery St. Helena, CA

We recommend following moe. on social media and signing up for their free email newsletter (top of page), in addition to checking your local venue’s social media and email subscription, to get the most up-to-date information.

Last year, the band released an album titled Live From Telefunken Soundstage. For more, check out moe.'s Zumic artist page.

Jul
10
moe.
Seaside Heights Beach Stage Seaside Heights, NJ
