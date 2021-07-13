moe. Share 2021 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

Jamband vets moe. started a run of summer concerts and festival appearances earlier this month, and this week they added fall and winter tour dates for 2021. From October through December, the band will play 20+ concerts across six states: Louisiana, Illinois, Connecticut, Pennsylvania, Massachusetts, and New York. They are also scheduled to play the Holidaze festival in Mexico.

While the world was on hold during the COVID pandemic of 2020, moe. released their 12th studio album — This Is Not, We Are — in addition to a five-song EP called Not Normal. This year, the band released Live from Telefunken Soundstage, originally streamed last fall from the venerable audio gear manufacturers' Connecticut location.

When do moe. 2021 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

Tickets for the previously announced shows are now on sale. For the new dates, the general public on-sale begins as early as July 16. Presales for Citi cardmembers, Live Nation, and LN Mobile App begin July 14. Local venue / radio presales will follow. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

Citi cardholders can use the presale passcode 412800, but you'll need the card to complete your purchase. The Live Nation presale password is SUNNY and the LN Mobile App code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

