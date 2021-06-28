Mogwai Plan 2022 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

Earlier this year, Mogwai's tenth studio album, As The Love Continues, became their first to reach #1 on the UK Albums Chart. Now, the post-rock heavyweights have set post-pandemic 2021-2022 tour dates.

With vaccinations making large gatherings safe again, Mogwai have already lined up a handful of concerts in Europe and the UK in 2021-2022, including at the breathtaking Alexandra Palace in London. The North American tour will be their first since 2019, with shows planned for April of 2022 at mid-size venues in the USA and Canada.

When do Mogwai 2022 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

The general public on-sale begins as early as June 30. Presales for Citi cardmembers, Live Nation, LN Mobile App, and local venues / radio begin June 29. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

Citi cardholders can use the presale passcode 412800, but you'll need the card to complete your purchase. Live Nation presale password is ENCORE and the LN Mobile App code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

Mogwai Tour Dates and Tickets Near You Mogwai Mogwai at Brooklyn Steel Brooklyn Steel Brooklyn, NY buy tickets

Mogwai All Tour Dates and Tickets

We recommend following Mogwai on social media and signing up for their free email newsletter, in addition to checking your local venue, to get the most up-to-date information.

For more, check out Mogwai's Zumic artist page.