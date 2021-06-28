View all results for 'alt'
Mogwai Plan 2022 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

Post-pandemic post-rock
Francesco Marano

by Francesco Marano

Published June 28, 2021

Earlier this year, Mogwai's tenth studio album, As The Love Continues, became their first to reach #1 on the UK Albums Chart. Now, the post-rock heavyweights have set post-pandemic 2021-2022 tour dates.

With vaccinations making large gatherings safe again, Mogwai have already lined up a handful of concerts in Europe and the UK in 2021-2022, including at the breathtaking Alexandra Palace in London. The North American tour will be their first since 2019, with shows planned for April of 2022 at mid-size venues in the USA and Canada.

When do Mogwai 2022 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

The general public on-sale begins as early as June 30. Presales for Citi cardmembers, Live Nation, LN Mobile App, and local venues / radio begin June 29. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

Citi cardholders can use the presale passcode 412800, but you'll need the card to complete your purchase. Live Nation presale password is ENCORE and the LN Mobile App code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

Mogwai Tour Dates and Tickets Near You

Apr 7
Mogwai
Mogwai at Brooklyn Steel
Brooklyn Steel Brooklyn, NY

Mogwai All Tour Dates and Tickets

Jul 20
Mogwai
Mogwai at PRYZM Kingston
PRYZM Kingston Kingston upon Thames, England, United Kingdom
Jul 28
Mogwai
Mogwai at Île du Grand Gaou
Île du Grand Gaou Six-Fours-les-Plages, Provence-Alpes-Côte d'Azur, France
Jul 30
Mogwai
Mogwai at Théâtre Antique
Théâtre Antique Vienne, Auvergne-Rhône-Alpes, France
Nov 7
Mogwai
Mogwai at Glasgow Royal Concert Hall
Glasgow Royal Concert Hall Glasgow, Scotland, United Kingdom
Feb 25
Mogwai
Mogwai at Alexandra Palace
Alexandra Palace London, United Kingdom
Apr 5
Mogwai
Mogwai at 9:30 Club
9:30 Club Washington, D.C.
Apr 6
Mogwai
Mogwai at Theatre of Living Arts
Theatre of Living Arts Philadelphia, PA
Apr 7
Mogwai
Mogwai at Brooklyn Steel
Brooklyn Steel Brooklyn, NY
Apr 8
Mogwai
Mogwai at Paradise Rock Club
Paradise Rock Club Boston, MA
Apr 9
Mogwai
Mogwai at Théâtre Corona
Théâtre Corona Montréal, QC, Canada
Apr 11
Mogwai
Mogwai at The Danforth Music Hall
The Danforth Music Hall Toronto, ON, Canada
Apr 12
Mogwai
Mogwai at Metro
Metro Chicago, IL
Apr 13
Mogwai
Mogwai at First Avenue
First Avenue Minneapolis, MN
Apr 14
Mogwai
Mogwai at Waiting Room
Waiting Room Omaha, NE
Apr 15
Mogwai
Mogwai at Gothic Theatre
Gothic Theatre Englewood, CO
Apr 18
Mogwai
Mogwai at Commodore Ballroom
Commodore Ballroom Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada
Apr 19
Mogwai
Mogwai at The Showbox
The Showbox Seattle, WA
Apr 20
Mogwai
Mogwai at Wonder Ballroom
Wonder Ballroom Portland, OR
Apr 22
Mogwai
Mogwai at The Fillmore - San Francisco
The Fillmore - San Francisco San Francisco, CA
Apr 23
Mogwai
Mogwai at The Fonda Theatre
The Fonda Theatre Los Angeles, CA
Apr 24
Mogwai
Mogwai at Observatory North Park
Observatory North Park San Diego, CA
Jun 5
to
Jun 12
Primavera Sound Festival Weekend 2 2022
Primavera Sound Festival Weekend 2 2022 at Parc del Forum
Parc del Forum Barcelona, Spain

We recommend following Mogwai on social media and signing up for their free email newsletter, in addition to checking your local venue, to get the most up-to-date information.

For more, check out Mogwai's Zumic artist page.

artists
Mogwai
genres
Instrumental Rock Post-Rock Rock Space Rock
Mogwai
