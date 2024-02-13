Mon Laferte Extends 2024 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

Photo Credit: Mayra Ortiz

Latin music star Mon Laferte announced 2024 tour dates in conjunction with her most recent album, Autopoiética.

New North American concerts are scheduled at mid-sized venues coast to coast in May and June. Laferte will tour through Mexico in February in March before heading to South America in April.

When do Mon Laferte 2024 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

For the new dates, the general public on-sale begins as early as February 16. Presales are currently underway for Citi cardholders. Artist, Chase cardholders, Spotify, Ticketmaster, Live Nation, LN Mobile App., and local venues / radio presales will follow. Tickets for the previously announced shows are now on sale. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

For the Citi presale, you can use the promo passcode 412800 and 541712 for Chase, but you will need the card to complete your purchase. The Live Nation presale password is ENERGY, and the LN Mobile App code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

Mon Laferte All Tour Dates and Tickets

For the most up-to-date information, follow Mon Laferte on social media, in addition to checking your local venue's social media and email subscription service.

Mon will release a new song on February 15 titled "Work of God." For more, check out Mon Laferte's Zumic artist page.