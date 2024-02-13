View all results for 'alt'
close search
Tickets

Mon Laferte Extends 2024 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

40 concerts in the Americas
Francesco Marano

by Francesco Marano

Published February 13, 2024
Photo Credit: Mayra Ortiz

Latin music star Mon Laferte announced 2024 tour dates in conjunction with her most recent album, Autopoiética.

New North American concerts are scheduled at mid-sized venues coast to coast in May and June. Laferte will tour through Mexico in February in March before heading to South America in April.

When do Mon Laferte 2024 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

For the new dates, the general public on-sale begins as early as February 16. Presales are currently underway for Citi cardholders. Artist, Chase cardholders, Spotify, Ticketmaster, Live Nation, LN Mobile App., and local venues / radio presales will follow. Tickets for the previously announced shows are now on sale. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

For the Citi presale, you can use the promo passcode 412800 and 541712 for Chase, but you will need the card to complete your purchase. The Live Nation presale password is ENERGY, and the LN Mobile App code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

Mon Laferte Tour Dates and Tickets Near You

May 7
Mon Laferte at The Theater at Madison Square Garden
The Theater at Madison Square Garden New York, NY

Mon Laferte All Tour Dates and Tickets

Feb 29
Mon Laferte at Auditorio GNP Seguros
Auditorio GNP Seguros Heroica Puebla de Zaragoza, Pue., Mexico
Mar 3
Mon Laferte at Teatro Morelos
Teatro Morelos Toluca de Lerdo, Méx., Mexico
Mar 6
Mon Laferte at Auditorio Josefa Ortiz de Dominguez
Auditorio Josefa Ortiz de Dominguez Santiago de Querétaro, Qro., Mexico
Mar 8
Mon Laferte at Auditorio Citibanamex
Auditorio Citibanamex Monterrey, N.L., Mexico
Mar 10
Mon Laferte at El Trompo
El Trompo Tijuana, B.C., Mexico
Mar 15
Mon Laferte at Coliseo Yucatan
Coliseo Yucatan Mérida, Yuc., Mexico
Mar 20
Mon Laferte at Auditorio Telmex
Auditorio Telmex Zapopan, Mexico
Mar 21
Mon Laferte at Palacio De Los Deportes
Palacio De Los Deportes Ciudad de México, CDMX, Mexico
Mar 24
Mon Laferte at El Cantoral
El Cantoral Mexico, DF, Mexico
Apr 2
Mon Laferte at Antel Arena
Antel Arena Montevideo, Departamento de Montevideo, Uruguay
Apr 4
Mon Laferte at Buenos Aires Arena
Buenos Aires Arena Buenos Aires, CABA, Argentina
Apr 6
Mon Laferte at Metropolitano De Rosario
Metropolitano De Rosario Rosario, Santa Fe, Argentina
Apr 8
Mon Laferte at Estadio Sokol
Estadio Sokol Antofagasta, Chile
Apr 10
Mon Laferte at Movistar Arena
Movistar Arena Santiago, Región, Chile
Apr 12
Mon Laferte at SurActivo
SurActivo Hualpén, Bío Bío, Chile
Apr 16
Mon Laferte at Costa 21
Costa 21 San Miguel, Provincia de Lima, Peru
Apr 18
Mon Laferte at Coliseo General Rumiñahui
Coliseo General Rumiñahui Quito, Pichincha, Ecuador
Apr 20
Mon Laferte at Movistar Arena (Coliseo Cubierto El Campin)
Movistar Arena (Coliseo Cubierto El Campin) Bogotá, Colombia
Apr 21
Mon Laferte at Teatro Metropolitano José Gutiérrez Gómez
Teatro Metropolitano José Gutiérrez Gómez Medellín, Antioquia, Colombia
Apr 23
Mon Laferte at Estadio Nacional de Costa Rica
Estadio Nacional de Costa Rica San José, Costa Rica
Apr 25
Mon Laferte at Coliseum Nacional de Ingenieros
Coliseum Nacional de Ingenieros Tegucigalpa, Francisco Morazán Department, Honduras
Apr 27
Mon Laferte at Forum Majadas
Forum Majadas Guatemala City, Guatemala Department, Guatemala
Apr 30
Mon Laferte at Polideportivo Alexis Argüello
Polideportivo Alexis Argüello Managua, MN, Nicaragua
May 2
Mon Laferte at Rosemont Theatre
Rosemont Theatre Rosemont, IL
May 5
Mon Laferte at Orpheum Theatre presented by Citizens Bank
Orpheum Theatre presented by Citizens Bank Boston, MA
May 7
Mon Laferte at The Theater at Madison Square Garden
The Theater at Madison Square Garden New York, NY
May 9
Mon Laferte at Coca-Cola Roxy
Coca-Cola Roxy Atlanta, GA
May 10
Mon Laferte at House Of Blues - Orlando
House Of Blues - Orlando Lake Buena Vista, FL
May 12
Mon Laferte at The Fillmore Miami Beach At Jackie Gleason Theater
The Fillmore Miami Beach At Jackie Gleason Theater Miami Beach, FL
May 15
Mon Laferte at McAllen Performing Arts Center
McAllen Performing Arts Center McAllen, TX
May 16
Mon Laferte at Moody Amphitheater at Waterloo Greenway
Moody Amphitheater at Waterloo Greenway Austin, TX
May 17
Mon Laferte at Smart Financial Centre
Smart Financial Centre Sugar Land, TX
May 19
Mon Laferte at The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory
The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory Irving, TX
May 21
Mon Laferte at El Paso County Coliseum
El Paso County Coliseum El Paso, TX
May 24
Mon Laferte at SF Masonic Auditorium
SF Masonic Auditorium San Francisco, CA
May 25
Mon Laferte at Kia Forum
Kia Forum Inglewood, CA
May 26
Mon Laferte at Petco Park
Petco Park San Diego, CA
May 28
Mon Laferte at Arizona Financial Theatre
Arizona Financial Theatre Phoenix, AZ
May 31
Mon Laferte at Paramount Theatre
Paramount Theatre Seattle, WA
Jun 1
to
Jun 2
La Onda by BottleRock at Napa Valley Expo
Napa Valley Expo Napa, CA

For the most up-to-date information, follow Mon Laferte on social media, in addition to checking your local venue's social media and email subscription service.

Mon will release a new song on February 15 titled "Work of God." For more, check out Mon Laferte's Zumic artist page.

1
471
artists
Mon Laferte
genres
Alt Metal Alt Rock Bolero Indie Pop Singer-Songwriter
сomments
Send Feedback
image for artist Mon Laferte
Mon Laferte
May
7
Mon Laferte
The Theater at Madison Square Garden New York, NY
Powered By
image for ticketmaster image for ticketnetwork image for ticketnetwork image for stubhub
Back to top
Registration and login will only work if you allow cookies. Please check your settings and try again.

OK
seating chart