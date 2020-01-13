View all results for 'alt'
close search
Tickets

Monsta X Plans 2020 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale & On-Sale Info

K-Pop group detail 1st leg of world tour
Francesco Marano

by Francesco Marano

Published January 13, 2020

Monsta X have shared 2020 tour dates for North America.

The newly announced shows are planned from June to July. The K-Pop stars will make stops at large-scale venues in the USA and Canada from coast-to-coast.

When do Monsta X 2020 tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

The general public on-sale begins as early as January 17. At this time, there are no presales happening. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

Monsta X Tour Dates and Tickets Near You

Jun 10
Monsta X
Monsta X at Prudential Center
Prudential Center Newark, NJ

Monsta X All Tour Dates and Tickets

Jun 2
Monsta X
Monsta X at Armory
Armory Minneapolis, MN
Jun 5
Monsta X
Monsta X at Fox Theatre - Detroit
Fox Theatre - Detroit Detroit, MI
Jun 7
Monsta X
Monsta X at EagleBank Arena
EagleBank Arena Fairfax, VA
Jun 10
Monsta X
Monsta X at Prudential Center
Prudential Center Newark, NJ
Jun 12
Monsta X
Monsta X at Agganis Arena
Agganis Arena Boston, MA
Jun 14
Monsta X
Monsta X at Scotiabank Arena
Scotiabank Arena Toronto, Ontario, Canada
Jun 16
Monsta X
Monsta X at United Center
United Center Chicago, IL
Jun 19
Monsta X
Monsta X at Music Box at Borgata
Music Box at Borgata Atlantic City, NJ
Jun 22
Monsta X
Monsta X at Infinite Energy Center
Infinite Energy Center Duluth, GA
Jun 24
Monsta X
Monsta X at BB&T Center
BB&T Center Sunrise, FL
Jun 27
Monsta X
Monsta X at Dickies Arena
Dickies Arena Fort Worth, TX
Jun 29
Monsta X
Monsta X at Pepsi Center
Pepsi Center Denver, CO
Jul 1
Monsta X
Monsta X at Showare Center
Showare Center Kent, WA
Jul 3
Monsta X
Monsta X at UBC Thunderbird Arena
UBC Thunderbird Arena Vancouver, BC, Canada
Jul 6
Monsta X
Monsta X at SAP Center
SAP Center San Jose, CA
Jul 8
Monsta X
Monsta X at Arizona Federal Theatre
Arizona Federal Theatre Phoenix, AZ
Jul 11
Monsta X
Monsta X at The Forum
The Forum Inglewood, CA

We recommend following Monsta X on social media, in addition to checking your local venue’s social media and email subscription service, to get the most up-to-date information.

The group will release a new album on February 14 titled ALL ABOUT LUV. Watch the music video for the single "Middle of the Night."

For more, check out the Monsta X Zumic artist page.

1
190
artists
Monsta X
genres
K-Pop Pop
сomments
Send Feedback
image for artist Monsta X
Monsta X
Jun
10
Monsta X
Prudential Center Newark, NJ
Powered By
image for ticketmaster image for ticketfly image for ticketnetwork image for stubhub
recommended music
image for article Jingle Ball 2019 Lineups Revealed for Some Cities: Ticket Presale & On-Sale Info
September 30, 2019
Jingle Ball 2019 Lineups Revealed for Some Cities: Ticket Presale...
Tickets Dance-Pop Pop Pop Rock 5 Seconds of Summer Billie Eilish BTS Camila Cabello Charlie Puth CNCO French Montana Halsey iHeartRadio Jingle Ball Jonas Brothers Katy Perry Khalid Lauv Lewis Capaldi Lil Nas X Lizzo Monsta X Niall Horan Normani Quinn XCII Sam Smith Why Don't We Zara Larsson
1
830
Back to top

Hand-Picked Music for Your Taste

Follow artists, discover new music, and personalize your music experience.
JOIN US
Registration and login will only work if you allow cookies. Please check your settings and try again.

OK
seating chart