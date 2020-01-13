Monsta X Plans 2020 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale & On-Sale Info

Monsta X have shared 2020 tour dates for North America.

The newly announced shows are planned from June to July. The K-Pop stars will make stops at large-scale venues in the USA and Canada from coast-to-coast.

When do Monsta X 2020 tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

The general public on-sale begins as early as January 17. At this time, there are no presales happening. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

We recommend following Monsta X on social media, in addition to checking your local venue’s social media and email subscription service, to get the most up-to-date information.

The group will release a new album on February 14 titled ALL ABOUT LUV. Watch the music video for the single "Middle of the Night."

