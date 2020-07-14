Monsta X Schedule 2021 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale & On-Sale Info

Due to COVID-19 concerns, Monsta X have pushed back their 2020 North America tour dates to 2021.

The K-Pop group are scheduled to travel coast-to-coast from April through May, making 14 stops in the USA and Canada.

Monsta X All Tour Dates and Tickets

When do Monsta X 2021 tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

Tickets for select shows are now on sale. For other dates, the general public on-sale begins as early as July 17. Presales for VIP packages begin July 14. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

We recommend following Monsta X on social media, in addition to checking your local venue’s social media and email subscription service, to get the most up-to-date information.

