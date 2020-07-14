View all results for 'alt'
Monsta X Schedule 2021 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale & On-Sale Info

K-Pop stars detail world tour plans
Francesco Marano

by Francesco Marano

Published July 14, 2020

Due to COVID-19 concerns, Monsta X have pushed back their 2020 North America tour dates to 2021.

The K-Pop group are scheduled to travel coast-to-coast from April through May, making 14 stops in the USA and Canada.

Apr 27
Monsta X
Monsta X at Radio City Music Hall
Radio City Music Hall New York, NY

Apr 20
Monsta X
Monsta X at EagleBank Arena
EagleBank Arena Fairfax, VA
Apr 23
Monsta X
Monsta X at Music Box at Borgata
Music Box at Borgata Atlantic City, NJ
Apr 25
Monsta X
Monsta X at Agganis Arena
Agganis Arena Boston, MA
Apr 27
Monsta X
Monsta X at Radio City Music Hall
Radio City Music Hall New York, NY
Apr 30
Monsta X
Monsta X at Meridian Hall
Meridian Hall Toronto, ON, Canada
May 2
Monsta X
Monsta X at The Chicago Theatre
The Chicago Theatre Chicago, IL
May 5
Monsta X
Monsta X at Fox Theatre - Detroit
Fox Theatre - Detroit Detroit, MI
May 7
Monsta X
Monsta X at Infinite Energy Center
Infinite Energy Center Duluth, GA
May 10
Monsta X
Monsta X at BB&T Center
BB&T Center Sunrise, FL
May 12
Monsta X
Monsta X at Dickies Arena
Dickies Arena Fort Worth, TX
May 14
Monsta X
Monsta X at Pepsi Center
Pepsi Center Denver, CO
May 16
Monsta X
Monsta X at Arizona Federal Theatre
Arizona Federal Theatre Phoenix, AZ
May 18
Monsta X
Monsta X at SAP Center
SAP Center San Jose, CA
May 21
Monsta X
Monsta X at The Forum
The Forum Inglewood, CA
When do Monsta X 2021 tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

Tickets for select shows are now on sale. For other dates, the general public on-sale begins as early as July 17. Presales for VIP packages begin July 14. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

We recommend following Monsta X on social media, in addition to checking your local venue’s social media and email subscription service, to get the most up-to-date information.

For more, check out the Monsta X Zumic artist page.

