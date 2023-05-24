Moon Taxi Share 2023 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

Psychedelic rockers Moon Taxi have announced 2023 tour dates in conjunction with their upcoming album, Set Yourself Free. The LP is scheduled for release on June 9.

The newly planned concerts are scheduled at North American venues coast to coast from August into December. The opening act for all the new dates will be The Stews, a rock band based out of Alabama. According to a post on Moon Taxi's social media, they will "play some tunes you already love with songs from the new album as well."

When do Moon Taxi 2023 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

The general public on-sale begins as early as May 25. Presales are currently underway for Artist, Spotify, Live Nation, LN Mobile App., and local venues / radio. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

The Live Nation presale password is ICONIC, and the LN Mobile App code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

Moon Taxi All Tour Dates and Tickets

For the most up-to-date information, follow Moon Taxi on social media and sign up for the email newsletter (bottom of page), in addition to checking your local venue's social media and email subscription service.

Earlier this year, Moon Taxi shared a lyric video for the song "Classics." For more, check out Moon Taxi's Zumic artist page.