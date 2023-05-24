Moon Taxi Share 2023 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

Psychedelic rockers Moon Taxi have announced 2023 tour dates in conjunction with their upcoming album, Set Yourself Free. The LP is scheduled for release on June 9.
The newly planned concerts are scheduled at North American venues coast to coast from August into December. The opening act for all the new dates will be The Stews, a rock band based out of Alabama. According to a post on Moon Taxi's social media, they will "play some tunes you already love with songs from the new album as well."
When do Moon Taxi 2023 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?
The general public on-sale begins as early as May 25. Presales are currently underway for Artist, Spotify, Live Nation, LN Mobile App., and local venues / radio. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.
The Live Nation presale password is ICONIC, and the LN Mobile App code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.
Moon Taxi Tour Dates and Tickets Near You
Nov 10
Brooklyn Bowl - NY
Brooklyn, NY
Moon Taxi All Tour Dates and Tickets
Aug 4
The Windjammer
Isle of Palms, SC
Aug 5
The Windjammer
Isle of Palms, SC
Aug 6
The Windjammer
Isle of Palms, SC
Aug 9
24th Street Park
Virginia Beach, VA
Aug 10
Victory North
Savannah, GA
Aug 11
Ponte Vedra Concert Hall
Ponte Vedra Beach, FL
Aug 12
Augusta Imperial Theatre
Augusta, GA
Aug 24
Druid City Music Hall
Tuscaloosa, AL
Aug 25
The Signal
Chattanooga, TN
Aug 26
Georgia Theatre
Athens, Georgia
Aug 31
The Foundry at Judson Mill
Greenville, SC
Sep 1
Greenfield Lake Amphitheater
Wilmington, NC
Sep 2
Salvage Station
Asheville, NC
Sep 15
Tipitinas
New Orleans, LA
Sep 22
Mars Music Hall
Huntsville, AL
Sep 29
The Stage COHAB.SPACE
High Point, NC
Sep 30
Hargray Capitol Theatre
Macon, GA
Oct 4
Varsity Theatre
Baton Rouge, LA
Oct 5
The Lyric Oxford
Oxford, MS
Oct 7
The Big Top - St. Louis
St. Louis, MO
Oct 12
House Of Blues - Cleveland
Cleveland, OH
Oct 13
Riverfront Live
Cincinnati, OH
Oct 14
Old Forester's Paristown Hall
Louisville, KY
Oct 20
Avondale Brewing Company
Birmingham, AL
Oct 26
The Bluestone
Columbus, OH
Oct 27
The Vogue
Indianapolis, IN
Oct 28
Premier Event Center
Peoria, IL
Nov 1
Jefferson Theater
Charlottesville, VA
Nov 2
9:30 Club
Washington, D.C.
Nov 3
The National - VA
Richmond, VA
Nov 4
The Funhouse at Mr. Smalls
Millvale, PA
Nov 6
State Theatre
Portland, ME
Nov 8
Paradise Rock Club
Boston, MA
Nov 9
Brooklyn Bowl Philly
Philadelphia, PA
Nov 10
Brooklyn Bowl - NY
Brooklyn, NY
Nov 11
Lincoln Theatre Raleigh
Raleigh, NC
Nov 18
House Of Blues - Chicago
Chicago, IL
Nov 30
Last Concert Cafe
Houston, TX
Dec 2
Granada Theater
Dallas, TX
Dec 3
Cain's Ballroom
Tulsa, OK
Dec 5
The Jones Assembly
Oklahoma City, OK
Dec 8
The Truman
Kansas City, MO
Dec 9
Summit Music Hall
Denver, CO
For the most up-to-date information, follow Moon Taxi on social media and sign up for the email newsletter (bottom of page), in addition to checking your local venue's social media and email subscription service.
Earlier this year, Moon Taxi shared a lyric video for the song "Classics." For more, check out Moon Taxi's Zumic artist page.