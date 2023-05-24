View all results for 'alt'
Moon Taxi Share 2023 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

'Set Yourself Free' album and tour
Francesco Marano

by Francesco Marano

Published May 24, 2023

Psychedelic rockers Moon Taxi have announced 2023 tour dates in conjunction with their upcoming album, Set Yourself Free. The LP is scheduled for release on June 9.

The newly planned concerts are scheduled at North American venues coast to coast from August into December. The opening act for all the new dates will be The Stews, a rock band based out of Alabama. According to a post on Moon Taxi's social media, they will "play some tunes you already love with songs from the new album as well."

When do Moon Taxi 2023 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

The general public on-sale begins as early as May 25. Presales are currently underway for Artist, Spotify, Live Nation, LN Mobile App., and local venues / radio. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

The Live Nation presale password is ICONIC, and the LN Mobile App code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

Nov 10
Moon Taxi and The Stews at Brooklyn Bowl - NY
Brooklyn Bowl - NY Brooklyn, NY

Aug 4
Moon Taxi at The Windjammer
The Windjammer Isle of Palms, SC
Aug 5
Moon Taxi at The Windjammer
The Windjammer Isle of Palms, SC
Aug 6
Moon Taxi at The Windjammer
The Windjammer Isle of Palms, SC
Aug 9
Moon Taxi at 24th Street Park
24th Street Park Virginia Beach, VA
Aug 10
Moon Taxi and The Stews at Victory North
Victory North Savannah, GA
Aug 11
Moon Taxi and The Stews at Ponte Vedra Concert Hall
Ponte Vedra Concert Hall Ponte Vedra Beach, FL
Aug 12
Moon Taxi and The Stews at Augusta Imperial Theatre
Augusta Imperial Theatre Augusta, GA
Aug 24
Moon Taxi and The Stews at Druid City Music Hall
Druid City Music Hall Tuscaloosa, AL
Aug 25
Moon Taxi and The Stews at The Signal
The Signal Chattanooga, TN
Aug 26
Moon Taxi and The Stews at Georgia Theatre
Georgia Theatre Athens, Georgia
Aug 31
Moon Taxi and The Stews at The Foundry at Judson Mill
The Foundry at Judson Mill Greenville, SC
Sep 1
Moon Taxi and The Stews at Greenfield Lake Amphitheater
Greenfield Lake Amphitheater Wilmington, NC
Sep 2
Moon Taxi and The Stews at Salvage Station
Salvage Station Asheville, NC
Sep 15
Moon Taxi and The Stews at Tipitinas
Tipitinas New Orleans, LA
Sep 16
Moon Taxi and The Stews at Soul Kitchen
Soul Kitchen Mobile, AL
Sep 22
Moon Taxi and The Stews at Mars Music Hall
Mars Music Hall Huntsville, AL
Sep 28
Moon Taxi and The Stews at The Senate
The Senate Columbia, SC
Sep 29
Moon Taxi and The Stews at The Stage COHAB.SPACE
The Stage COHAB.SPACE High Point, NC
Sep 30
Moon Taxi and The Stews at Hargray Capitol Theatre
Hargray Capitol Theatre Macon, GA
Oct 4
Moon Taxi and The Stews at Varsity Theatre
Varsity Theatre Baton Rouge, LA
Oct 5
Moon Taxi and The Stews at The Lyric Oxford
The Lyric Oxford Oxford, MS
Oct 6
Moon Taxi and The Stews at The Hall
The Hall Little Rock, AR
Oct 7
Moon Taxi and The Stews at The Big Top - St. Louis
The Big Top - St. Louis St. Louis, MO
Oct 12
Moon Taxi and The Stews at House Of Blues - Cleveland
House Of Blues - Cleveland Cleveland, OH
Oct 13
Moon Taxi and The Stews at Riverfront Live
Riverfront Live Cincinnati, OH
Oct 14
Moon Taxi and The Stews at Old Forester's Paristown Hall
Old Forester's Paristown Hall Louisville, KY
Oct 20
Moon Taxi and The Stews at Avondale Brewing Company
Avondale Brewing Company Birmingham, AL
Oct 26
Moon Taxi and The Stews at The Bluestone
The Bluestone Columbus, OH
Oct 27
Moon Taxi and The Stews at The Vogue
The Vogue Indianapolis, IN
Oct 28
Moon Taxi and The Stews at Premier Event Center
Premier Event Center Peoria, IL
Nov 1
Moon Taxi and The Stews at Jefferson Theater
Jefferson Theater Charlottesville, VA
Nov 2
Moon Taxi and The Stews at 9:30 Club
9:30 Club Washington, D.C.
Nov 3
Moon Taxi and The Stews at The National - VA
The National - VA Richmond, VA
Nov 4
Moon Taxi and The Stews at The Funhouse at Mr. Smalls
The Funhouse at Mr. Smalls Millvale, PA
Nov 6
Moon Taxi and The Stews at State Theatre
State Theatre Portland, ME
Nov 8
Moon Taxi and The Stews at Paradise Rock Club
Paradise Rock Club Boston, MA
Nov 9
Moon Taxi and The Stews at Brooklyn Bowl Philly
Brooklyn Bowl Philly Philadelphia, PA
Nov 10
Moon Taxi and The Stews at Brooklyn Bowl - NY
Brooklyn Bowl - NY Brooklyn, NY
Nov 11
Moon Taxi and The Stews at Lincoln Theatre Raleigh
Lincoln Theatre Raleigh Raleigh, NC
Nov 18
Moon Taxi and The Stews at House Of Blues - Chicago
House Of Blues - Chicago Chicago, IL
Nov 30
Moon Taxi and The Stews at Last Concert Cafe
Last Concert Cafe Houston, TX
Dec 1
Moon Taxi and The Stews at Emo's Austin
Emo's Austin Austin, TX
Dec 2
Moon Taxi and The Stews at Granada Theater
Granada Theater Dallas, TX
Dec 3
Moon Taxi and The Stews at Cain's Ballroom
Cain's Ballroom Tulsa, OK
Dec 5
Moon Taxi and The Stews at The Jones Assembly
The Jones Assembly Oklahoma City, OK
Dec 6
Moon Taxi and The Stews at The Slowdown
The Slowdown Omaha, NE
Dec 8
Moon Taxi and The Stews at The Truman
The Truman Kansas City, MO
Dec 9
Moon Taxi and The Stews at Summit Music Hall
Summit Music Hall Denver, CO

For the most up-to-date information, follow Moon Taxi on social media and sign up for the email newsletter (bottom of page), in addition to checking your local venue's social media and email subscription service.

Earlier this year, Moon Taxi shared a lyric video for the song "Classics." For more, check out Moon Taxi's Zumic artist page.

