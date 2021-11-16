Morgan Wallen Sets 2022 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

Country musician Morgan Wallen has announced 2022 tour dates in conjunction with his new album, Dangerous.

The newly announced concerts are set from February into September, making stops at large-scale venues across America. The opening acts on select dates will be HARDY and/or Larry Fleet. Wrapping up 2021, Morgan has a handful of headlining concerts in Arkansas, Kentucky, and Mississippi. Also on Wallen's schedule for 2022 are a number of festival appearances.

When do Morgan Wallen 2022 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

Tickets for the previously announced shows are now on sale. For the other new dates, the general public on-sale begins as early as November 19. Presales for VIP packages and Morgan Wallen fan club begin November 16. HARDY fan club, Larry Fleet fan club, Live Nation, LN Mobile App, and local venue/radio presales will follow. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

The Morgan Wallen fan club presale password is 22DANGEROUS. Live Nation presale password is PITCH, and the LN Mobile App code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

With the COVID pandemic still ongoing, please make sure to get fully vaccinated and follow your local guidance about health and safety precautions to prevent the spread of the deadly virus.

Morgan Wallen All Tour Dates and Tickets

We recommend following Morgan Wallen on his social media accounts, in addition to signing up for your local venue's email newsletter, to get the most up-to-date information.

For more, check out Morgan Wallen's Zumic artist page.