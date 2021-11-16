Morgan Wallen Sets 2022 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

Country musician Morgan Wallen has announced 2022 tour dates in conjunction with his new album, Dangerous.
The newly announced concerts are set from February into September, making stops at large-scale venues across America. The opening acts on select dates will be HARDY and/or Larry Fleet. Wrapping up 2021, Morgan has a handful of headlining concerts in Arkansas, Kentucky, and Mississippi. Also on Wallen's schedule for 2022 are a number of festival appearances.
When do Morgan Wallen 2022 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?
Tickets for the previously announced shows are now on sale. For the other new dates, the general public on-sale begins as early as November 19. Presales for VIP packages and Morgan Wallen fan club begin November 16. HARDY fan club, Larry Fleet fan club, Live Nation, LN Mobile App, and local venue/radio presales will follow. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.
The Morgan Wallen fan club presale password is 22DANGEROUS. Live Nation presale password is PITCH, and the LN Mobile App code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.
With the COVID pandemic still ongoing, please make sure to get fully vaccinated and follow your local guidance about health and safety precautions to prevent the spread of the deadly virus.
Morgan Wallen Tour Dates and Tickets Near You
Morgan Wallen All Tour Dates and Tickets
Nov 19
Simmons Bank Arena
North Little Rock, AR
Nov 20
Simmons Bank Arena
North Little Rock, AR
Dec 3
Rupp Arena At Central Bank Center
Lexington, KY
Dec 4
Rupp Arena At Central Bank Center
Lexington, KY
Dec 5
Rupp Arena At Central Bank Center
Lexington, KY
Dec 10
Landers Center
Southaven, MS
Dec 11
Landers Center
Southaven, MS
Dec 12
Landers Center
Southaven, MS
Feb 3
Ford Center
Evansville, IN
Feb 4
Charleston Coliseum & Convention Center - Charleston
Charleston, WV
Feb 9
Madison Square Garden
New York, NY
Feb 10
Madison Square Garden
New York, NY
Feb 24
Colonial Life Arena
Columbia, SC
Feb 25
Enmarket Arena
Savannah, GA
Feb 26
Bon Secours Wellness Arena
Greenville, SC
Mar 3
Mississippi Coast Coliseum
Biloxi, MS
Mar 4
Brookshire Grocery Arena
Bossier City, LA
Mar 5
Paycom Center
Oklahoma City, OK
Mar 10
Denny Sanford Premier Center
Sioux Falls, SD
Mar 11
CHI Health Center Omaha - (Formerly Centurylink Center)
Omaha, NE
Mar 12
Alerus Center
Grand Forks, ND
Mar 17
Bridgestone Arena
Nashville, TN
Apr 21
American Bank Center
Corpus Christi, TX
Apr 22
AT&T Center
San Antonio, TX
Apr 28
Resch Center
Green Bay, WI
Apr 29
Wells Fargo Arena - IA
Des Moines, IA
Apr 30
T-Mobile Center
Kansas City, MO
May 13
The Monument
Rapid City, SD
May 14
First Interstate Arena
Billings, MT
May 27
to
May 29
Virginia Beach, VA
Virginia, United States
Jun 2
PNC Music Pavilion
Charlotte, NC
Jun 3
Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek
Raleigh, NC
Jun 4
Jiffy Lube Live
Bristow, VA
Jun 16
to
Jun 18
Clay's Park Resort
North Lawrence, OH
Jun 16
Ruoff Home Mortgage Music Center
Noblesville, IN
Jun 23
Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion At Meadowbrook
Gilford, NH
Jun 24
Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion At Meadowbrook
Gilford, NH
Jun 25
Darien Lake Performing Arts Center
Darien Center, NY
Jul 7
to
Jul 9
Fort Loramie, Ohio
Fort Loramie, OH
Jul 7
Saratoga Springs Performing Arts Center
Saratoga Springs, NY
Jul 8
St. Joseph's Health Amphitheater at Lakeview
Syracuse, NY
Jul 21
The Pavilion at Star Lake
Burgettstown, PA
Jul 30
RV Inn Style Resorts Amphitheater
Ridgefield, WA
Aug 5
to
Aug 6
Heritage Park Cullman
Cullman, AL
Aug 5
Cellairis Amphitheatre at Lakewood
Atlanta, GA
Aug 11
Xfinity Center
Mansfield, MA
Aug 12
XFINITY Theatre
Hartford, CT
Aug 25
INTRUST Bank Arena
Wichita, KS
Aug 27
Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre
Maryland Heights, MO
Sep 7
Isleta Amphitheater
Albuquerque, NM
Sep 9
Outdoor Amphitheater At Ford Idaho Center
Nampa, ID
Sep 10
USANA Amphitheatre
West Valley City, UT
Sep 15
North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre
Chula Vista, CA
Sep 16
Shoreline Amphitheatre
Mountain View, CA
Sep 17
Toyota Amphitheatre
Wheatland, CA
Sep 24
Staples Center
Los Angeles, CA
We recommend following Morgan Wallen on his social media accounts, in addition to signing up for your local venue's email newsletter, to get the most up-to-date information.
