Morgan Wallen Sets 2022 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

'Dangerous' tour across America
Francesco Marano

by Francesco Marano

Published November 16, 2021

Country musician Morgan Wallen has announced 2022 tour dates in conjunction with his new album, Dangerous.

The newly announced concerts are set from February into September, making stops at large-scale venues across America. The opening acts on select dates will be HARDY and/or Larry Fleet. Wrapping up 2021, Morgan has a handful of headlining concerts in Arkansas, Kentucky, and Mississippi. Also on Wallen's schedule for 2022 are a number of festival appearances.

When do Morgan Wallen 2022 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

Tickets for the previously announced shows are now on sale. For the other new dates, the general public on-sale begins as early as November 19. Presales for VIP packages and Morgan Wallen fan club begin November 16. HARDY fan club, Larry Fleet fan club, Live Nation, LN Mobile App, and local venue/radio presales will follow. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

The Morgan Wallen fan club presale password is 22DANGEROUS. Live Nation presale password is PITCH, and the LN Mobile App code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

With the COVID pandemic still ongoing, please make sure to get fully vaccinated and follow your local guidance about health and safety precautions to prevent the spread of the deadly virus.

Morgan Wallen Tour Dates and Tickets Near You

Morgan Wallen All Tour Dates and Tickets

Nov 19
Morgan Wallen, HARDY, and Ernest
Morgan Wallen, HARDY, and Ernest at Simmons Bank Arena
Simmons Bank Arena North Little Rock, AR
Nov 20
Morgan Wallen, HARDY, and Ernest
Morgan Wallen, HARDY, and Ernest at Simmons Bank Arena
Simmons Bank Arena North Little Rock, AR
Dec 3
Morgan Wallen, HARDY, and Ernest
Morgan Wallen, HARDY, and Ernest at Rupp Arena At Central Bank Center
Rupp Arena At Central Bank Center Lexington, KY
Dec 4
Morgan Wallen, HARDY, and Ernest
Morgan Wallen, HARDY, and Ernest at Rupp Arena At Central Bank Center
Rupp Arena At Central Bank Center Lexington, KY
Dec 5
Morgan Wallen, HARDY, and Ernest
Morgan Wallen, HARDY, and Ernest at Rupp Arena
Rupp Arena Lexington, KY
Dec 5
Morgan Wallen, HARDY, and Ernest
Morgan Wallen, HARDY, and Ernest at Rupp Arena At Central Bank Center
Rupp Arena At Central Bank Center Lexington, KY
Dec 10
Morgan Wallen, HARDY, and Ernest
Morgan Wallen, HARDY, and Ernest at Landers Center
Landers Center Southaven, MS
Dec 11
Morgan Wallen, HARDY, and Ernest
Morgan Wallen, HARDY, and Ernest at Landers Center
Landers Center Southaven, MS
Dec 12
Morgan Wallen, HARDY, and Ernest
Morgan Wallen, HARDY, and Ernest at Landers Center
Landers Center Southaven, MS
Feb 3
Morgan Wallen, HARDY, and Larry Fleet
Morgan Wallen, HARDY, and Larry Fleet at Ford Center
Ford Center Evansville, IN
Feb 4
Morgan Wallen, HARDY, and Larry Fleet
Morgan Wallen, HARDY, and Larry Fleet at Charleston Coliseum & Convention Center - Charleston
Charleston Coliseum & Convention Center - Charleston Charleston, WV
Feb 5
Morgan Wallen, HARDY, and Larry Fleet
Morgan Wallen, HARDY, and Larry Fleet at PPL Center
PPL Center Allentown, PA
Feb 9
Morgan Wallen, HARDY, and Larry Fleet
Morgan Wallen, HARDY, and Larry Fleet at Madison Square Garden
Madison Square Garden New York, NY
Feb 10
Morgan Wallen, HARDY, and Larry Fleet
Morgan Wallen, HARDY, and Larry Fleet at Madison Square Garden
Madison Square Garden New York, NY
Feb 24
Morgan Wallen, HARDY, and Larry Fleet
Morgan Wallen, HARDY, and Larry Fleet at Colonial Life Arena
Colonial Life Arena Columbia, SC
Feb 25
Morgan Wallen, HARDY, and Larry Fleet
Morgan Wallen, HARDY, and Larry Fleet at Enmarket Arena
Enmarket Arena Savannah, GA
Feb 26
Morgan Wallen, HARDY, and Larry Fleet
Morgan Wallen, HARDY, and Larry Fleet at Bon Secours Wellness Arena
Bon Secours Wellness Arena Greenville, SC
Mar 3
Morgan Wallen, HARDY, and Larry Fleet
Morgan Wallen, HARDY, and Larry Fleet at Mississippi Coast Coliseum
Mississippi Coast Coliseum Biloxi, MS
Mar 4
Morgan Wallen, HARDY, and Larry Fleet
Morgan Wallen, HARDY, and Larry Fleet at Brookshire Grocery Arena
Brookshire Grocery Arena Bossier City, LA
Mar 5
Morgan Wallen, HARDY, and Larry Fleet
Morgan Wallen, HARDY, and Larry Fleet at Paycom Center
Paycom Center Oklahoma City, OK
Mar 10
Morgan Wallen, HARDY, and Larry Fleet
Morgan Wallen, HARDY, and Larry Fleet at Denny Sanford Premier Center
Denny Sanford Premier Center Sioux Falls, SD
Mar 11
Morgan Wallen, HARDY, and Larry Fleet
Morgan Wallen, HARDY, and Larry Fleet at CHI Health Center Omaha - (Formerly Centurylink Center)
CHI Health Center Omaha - (Formerly Centurylink Center) Omaha, NE
Mar 12
Morgan Wallen, HARDY, and Larry Fleet
Morgan Wallen, HARDY, and Larry Fleet at Alerus Center
Alerus Center Grand Forks, ND
Mar 17
Morgan Wallen, HARDY, and Larry Fleet
Morgan Wallen, HARDY, and Larry Fleet at Bridgestone Arena
Bridgestone Arena Nashville, TN
Apr 21
Morgan Wallen, HARDY, and Larry Fleet
Morgan Wallen, HARDY, and Larry Fleet at American Bank Center
American Bank Center Corpus Christi, TX
Apr 22
Morgan Wallen, HARDY, and Larry Fleet
Morgan Wallen, HARDY, and Larry Fleet at AT&T Center
AT&T Center San Antonio, TX
Apr 23
Morgan Wallen, HARDY, and Larry Fleet
Morgan Wallen, HARDY, and Larry Fleet at Cajundome
Cajundome Lafayette, LA
Apr 28
Morgan Wallen, HARDY, and Larry Fleet
Morgan Wallen, HARDY, and Larry Fleet at Resch Center
Resch Center Green Bay, WI
Apr 29
Morgan Wallen, HARDY, and Larry Fleet
Morgan Wallen, HARDY, and Larry Fleet at Wells Fargo Arena - IA
Wells Fargo Arena - IA Des Moines, IA
Apr 30
Morgan Wallen, HARDY, and Larry Fleet
Morgan Wallen, HARDY, and Larry Fleet at T-Mobile Center
T-Mobile Center Kansas City, MO
May 12
Morgan Wallen, HARDY, and Larry Fleet
Morgan Wallen, HARDY, and Larry Fleet at Ball Arena
Ball Arena Denver, CO
May 13
Morgan Wallen
Morgan Wallen at The Monument
The Monument Rapid City, SD
May 14
Morgan Wallen
Morgan Wallen at First Interstate Arena
First Interstate Arena Billings, MT
May 27
to
May 29
Patriotic Festival 2022
Patriotic Festival 2022 at Virginia Beach, VA
Virginia Beach, VA Virginia, United States
Jun 2
Morgan Wallen and HARDY
Morgan Wallen and HARDY at PNC Music Pavilion
PNC Music Pavilion Charlotte, NC
Jun 3
Morgan Wallen and HARDY
Morgan Wallen and HARDY at Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek
Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek Raleigh, NC
Jun 4
Morgan Wallen and HARDY
Morgan Wallen and HARDY at Jiffy Lube Live
Jiffy Lube Live Bristow, VA
Jun 16
to
Jun 18
Country Fest 2022
Country Fest 2022 at Clay's Park Resort
Clay's Park Resort North Lawrence, OH
Jun 16
Morgan Wallen and HARDY
Morgan Wallen and HARDY at Ruoff Home Mortgage Music Center
Ruoff Home Mortgage Music Center Noblesville, IN
Jun 23
Morgan Wallen
Morgan Wallen at Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion At Meadowbrook
Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion At Meadowbrook Gilford, NH
Jun 24
Morgan Wallen
Morgan Wallen at Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion At Meadowbrook
Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion At Meadowbrook Gilford, NH
Jun 25
Morgan Wallen and HARDY
Morgan Wallen and HARDY at Darien Lake Performing Arts Center
Darien Lake Performing Arts Center Darien Center, NY
Jul 7
to
Jul 9
Country Concert
Country Concert at Fort Loramie, Ohio
Fort Loramie, Ohio Fort Loramie, OH
Jul 7
Morgan Wallen and HARDY
Morgan Wallen and HARDY at Saratoga Springs Performing Arts Center
Saratoga Springs Performing Arts Center Saratoga Springs, NY
Jul 8
Morgan Wallen and HARDY
Morgan Wallen and HARDY at St. Joseph's Health Amphitheater at Lakeview
St. Joseph's Health Amphitheater at Lakeview Syracuse, NY
Jul 21
Morgan Wallen and HARDY
Morgan Wallen and HARDY at The Pavilion at Star Lake
The Pavilion at Star Lake Burgettstown, PA
Jul 30
Morgan Wallen
Morgan Wallen at RV Inn Style Resorts Amphitheater
RV Inn Style Resorts Amphitheater Ridgefield, WA
Aug 5
to
Aug 6
Rock The South
Rock The South at Heritage Park Cullman
Heritage Park Cullman Cullman, AL
Aug 5
Morgan Wallen and HARDY
Morgan Wallen and HARDY at Cellairis Amphitheatre at Lakewood
Cellairis Amphitheatre at Lakewood Atlanta, GA
Aug 11
Morgan Wallen
Morgan Wallen at Xfinity Center
Xfinity Center Mansfield, MA
Aug 12
Morgan Wallen and HARDY
Morgan Wallen and HARDY at XFINITY Theatre
XFINITY Theatre Hartford, CT
Aug 25
Morgan Wallen and HARDY
Morgan Wallen and HARDY at INTRUST Bank Arena
INTRUST Bank Arena Wichita, KS
Aug 26
Morgan Wallen and HARDY
Morgan Wallen and HARDY at Walmart AMP
Walmart AMP Rogers, AR
Aug 27
Morgan Wallen and HARDY
Morgan Wallen and HARDY at Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre
Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre Maryland Heights, MO
Sep 7
Morgan Wallen and HARDY
Morgan Wallen and HARDY at Isleta Amphitheater
Isleta Amphitheater Albuquerque, NM
Sep 9
Morgan Wallen and HARDY
Morgan Wallen and HARDY at Outdoor Amphitheater At Ford Idaho Center
Outdoor Amphitheater At Ford Idaho Center Nampa, ID
Sep 10
Morgan Wallen and HARDY
Morgan Wallen and HARDY at USANA Amphitheatre
USANA Amphitheatre West Valley City, UT
Sep 15
Morgan Wallen and Hardy
Morgan Wallen and Hardy at North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre
North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre Chula Vista, CA
Sep 16
Morgan Wallen and HARDY
Morgan Wallen and HARDY at Shoreline Amphitheatre
Shoreline Amphitheatre Mountain View, CA
Sep 17
Morgan Wallen and Hardy
Morgan Wallen and Hardy at Toyota Amphitheatre
Toyota Amphitheatre Wheatland, CA
Sep 24
Morgan Wallen and Hardy
Morgan Wallen and Hardy at Staples Center
Staples Center Los Angeles, CA

We recommend following Morgan Wallen on his social media accounts, in addition to signing up for your local venue's email newsletter, to get the most up-to-date information.

For more, check out Morgan Wallen's Zumic artist page.

artists
Morgan Wallen
image for artist Morgan Wallen
Morgan Wallen
Feb
9
Morgan Wallen, HARDY, and Larry Fleet
Madison Square Garden New York, NY
Feb
10
Morgan Wallen, HARDY, and Larry Fleet
Madison Square Garden New York, NY
