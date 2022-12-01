Morgan Wallen Sets 2023 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

Country musician Morgan Wallen has announced 2023 tour dates, billed as One Night at a Time.

The newly announced concerts are set at large-scale venues in Oceania and North America from March into October. The opening acts on all the new dates will be Ernest and Bailey Zimmerman while HARDY or Parker McCollum will join on select shows. Also on Wallen's schedule are a number of festival appearances.

When do Morgan Wallen 2023 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

For the other new dates, the general public on-sale begins as early as December 9. Verified Fan registration is currently open and will close on December 4. Presales for Verified Fan begin December 7. Morgan Wallen fan club, Spotify, Live Nation, LN Mobile App, and local venues / radio presales will follow. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

The Live Nation presale password is CHEER, and the LN Mobile App code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

Morgan Wallen All Tour Dates and Tickets

