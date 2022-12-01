View all results for 'alt'
Morgan Wallen Sets 2023 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

'One Night at a Time' tour across America
Francesco Marano

by Francesco Marano

Published December 1, 2022

Country musician Morgan Wallen has announced 2023 tour dates, billed as One Night at a Time.

The newly announced concerts are set at large-scale venues in Oceania and North America from March into October. The opening acts on all the new dates will be Ernest and Bailey Zimmerman while HARDY or Parker McCollum will join on select shows. Also on Wallen's schedule are a number of festival appearances.

When do Morgan Wallen 2023 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

For the other new dates, the general public on-sale begins as early as December 9. Verified Fan registration is currently open and will close on December 4. Presales for Verified Fan begin December 7. Morgan Wallen fan club, Spotify, Live Nation, LN Mobile App, and local venues / radio presales will follow. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

The Live Nation presale password is CHEER, and the LN Mobile App code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

Morgan Wallen Tour Dates and Tickets Near You

May 20
Morgan Wallen, Parker McCollum, Ernest, and Bailey Zimmerman
Morgan Wallen, Parker McCollum, Ernest, and Bailey Zimmerman at MetLife Stadium
MetLife Stadium East Rutherford, NJ

Morgan Wallen All Tour Dates and Tickets

Mar 15
Morgan Wallen, HARDY, Ernest, and Bailey Zimmerman
Morgan Wallen, HARDY, Ernest, and Bailey Zimmerman at Spark Arena
Spark Arena Auckland, New Zealand
Mar 17
to
Mar 19
CMC Rocks
CMC Rocks at Willowbank Raceway
Willowbank Raceway Willowbank, QLD, Australia
Mar 21
Morgan Wallen, HARDY, Ernest, and Bailey Zimmerman
Morgan Wallen, HARDY, Ernest, and Bailey Zimmerman at Qudos Bank Arena
Qudos Bank Arena Sydney Olympic Park, Australia
Mar 24
Morgan Wallen, HARDY, Ernest, and Bailey Zimmerman
Morgan Wallen, HARDY, Ernest, and Bailey Zimmerman at Rod Laver Arena
Rod Laver Arena Melbourne, Victoria, Australia
Apr 15
Morgan Wallen, HARDY, Ernest, and Bailey Zimmerman
Morgan Wallen, HARDY, Ernest, and Bailey Zimmerman at American Family Field
American Family Field Milwaukee, WI
Apr 20
Morgan Wallen, Ernest, and Bailey Zimmerman
Morgan Wallen, Ernest, and Bailey Zimmerman at KFC Yum! Center
KFC Yum! Center Louisville, KY
Apr 22
Morgan Wallen, HARDY, Ernest, and Bailey Zimmerman
Morgan Wallen, HARDY, Ernest, and Bailey Zimmerman at Vaught Hemingway Stadium
Vaught Hemingway Stadium Oxford, MS
Apr 27
Morgan Wallen, Ernest, and Bailey Zimmerman
Morgan Wallen, Ernest, and Bailey Zimmerman at Van Andel Arena
Van Andel Arena Grand Rapids, MI
Apr 28
Morgan Wallen, Ernest, and Bailey Zimmerman
Morgan Wallen, Ernest, and Bailey Zimmerman at The Vibrant Arena at The MARK (formerly Mark of Quad Cities, TaxSlayer Center, iWireless Center)
The Vibrant Arena at The MARK (formerly Mark of Quad Cities, TaxSlayer Center, iWireless Center) Moline, IL
Apr 29
Morgan Wallen, Ernest, and Bailey Zimmerman
Morgan Wallen, Ernest, and Bailey Zimmerman at Pinnacle Bank Arena
Pinnacle Bank Arena Lincoln, NE
May 4
Morgan Wallen, Ernest, and Bailey Zimmerman
Morgan Wallen, Ernest, and Bailey Zimmerman at VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena
VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena Jacksonville, FL
May 5
Morgan Wallen, Ernest, and Bailey Zimmerman
Morgan Wallen, Ernest, and Bailey Zimmerman at iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre
iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre West Palm Beach, FL
May 6
Morgan Wallen, Ernest, and Bailey Zimmerman
Morgan Wallen, Ernest, and Bailey Zimmerman at MidFlorida Credit Union Amphitheatre
MidFlorida Credit Union Amphitheatre Tampa, FL
May 18
Morgan Wallen, Ernest, and Bailey Zimmerman
Morgan Wallen, Ernest, and Bailey Zimmerman at Hersheypark Stadium
Hersheypark Stadium Hershey, PA
May 24
Morgan Wallen, Ernest, and Bailey Zimmerman
Morgan Wallen, Ernest, and Bailey Zimmerman at Moody Center ATX
Moody Center ATX Austin, TX
May 26
Morgan Wallen, HARDY, Ernest, and Bailey Zimmerman
Morgan Wallen, HARDY, Ernest, and Bailey Zimmerman at Minute Maid Park
Minute Maid Park Houston, TX
Jun 1
to
Jun 4
Pepsi Gulf Coast Jam: Morgan Wallen, Miranda Lambert, Hardy
Pepsi Gulf Coast Jam: Morgan Wallen, Miranda Lambert, Hardy at Frank Brown Park
Frank Brown Park Panama City Beach, FL
Jun 2
Morgan Wallen, Parker McCollum, Ernest, and Bailey Zimmerman
Morgan Wallen, Parker McCollum, Ernest, and Bailey Zimmerman at Truist Park
Truist Park Atlanta, GA
Jun 8
to
Jun 11
Carolina Country Music Fest
Carolina Country Music Fest at Carolina Country Music Festival Grounds at Myrtle Beach
Carolina Country Music Festival Grounds at Myrtle Beach Myrtle Beach, SC
Jun 9
Morgan Wallen, Ernest, and Bailey Zimmerman
Morgan Wallen, Ernest, and Bailey Zimmerman at Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater
Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater Virginia Beach, VA
Jun 15
Morgan Wallen, HARDY, Ernest, and Bailey Zimmerman
Morgan Wallen, HARDY, Ernest, and Bailey Zimmerman at PNC Park
PNC Park Pittsburgh, PA
Jun 17
Morgan Wallen, HARDY, Ernest, and Bailey Zimmerman
Morgan Wallen, HARDY, Ernest, and Bailey Zimmerman at Citizens Bank Park
Citizens Bank Park Philadelphia, PA
Jun 23
Morgan Wallen, Parker McCollum, Ernest, and Bailey Zimmerman
Morgan Wallen, Parker McCollum, Ernest, and Bailey Zimmerman at Wrigley Field
Wrigley Field Chicago, IL
Jun 30
Morgan Wallen, HARDY, Ernest, and Bailey Zimmerman
Morgan Wallen, HARDY, Ernest, and Bailey Zimmerman at Ford Field
Ford Field Detroit, MI
Jul 7
Morgan Wallen, Parker McCollum, Ernest, and Bailey Zimmerman
Morgan Wallen, Parker McCollum, Ernest, and Bailey Zimmerman at Busch Stadium
Busch Stadium St. Louis, MO
Jul 15
Morgan Wallen, HARDY, Ernest, and Bailey Zimmerman
Morgan Wallen, HARDY, Ernest, and Bailey Zimmerman at Petco Park
Petco Park San Diego, CA
Jul 20
Morgan Wallen, HARDY, Ernest, and Bailey Zimmerman
Morgan Wallen, HARDY, Ernest, and Bailey Zimmerman at Chase Field
Chase Field Phoenix, AZ
Jul 22
Morgan Wallen, HARDY, Ernest, and Bailey Zimmerman
Morgan Wallen, HARDY, Ernest, and Bailey Zimmerman at SoFi Stadium
SoFi Stadium Inglewood, CA
Aug 3
to
Aug 5
WE Fest 2023
WE Fest 2023 at Soo Pass Ranch
Soo Pass Ranch Detroit Lakes, MN
Aug 3
to
Aug 6
Big Valley Jamboree
Big Valley Jamboree at Camrose Regional Exhibition Grounds
Camrose Regional Exhibition Grounds Camrose, AB, Canada
Aug 12
Morgan Wallen, HARDY, Ernest, and Bailey Zimmerman
Morgan Wallen, HARDY, Ernest, and Bailey Zimmerman at Ohio Stadium
Ohio Stadium Columbus, OH
Aug 18
Morgan Wallen, Parker McCollum, Ernest, and Bailey Zimmerman
Morgan Wallen, Parker McCollum, Ernest, and Bailey Zimmerman at Fenway Park
Fenway Park Boston, MA
Aug 26
Morgan Wallen, Parker McCollum, Ernest, and Bailey Zimmerman
Morgan Wallen, Parker McCollum, Ernest, and Bailey Zimmerman at Nationals Park
Nationals Park Washington, DC
Sep 16
Morgan Wallen, Ernest, and Bailey Zimmerman
Morgan Wallen, Ernest, and Bailey Zimmerman at Budweiser Stage
Budweiser Stage Toronto, ON, Canada
Sep 18
Morgan Wallen, Ernest, and Bailey Zimmerman
Morgan Wallen, Ernest, and Bailey Zimmerman at Budweiser Gardens
Budweiser Gardens London, Ontario, Canada
Sep 21
Morgan Wallen, Ernest, and Bailey Zimmerman
Morgan Wallen, Ernest, and Bailey Zimmerman at Canadian Tire Centre
Canadian Tire Centre Ottawa, Ontario, Canada
Sep 22
Morgan Wallen, Ernest, and Bailey Zimmerman
Morgan Wallen, Ernest, and Bailey Zimmerman at Centre Vidéotron
Centre Vidéotron Québec, QC, Canada
Sep 23
Morgan Wallen, Ernest, and Bailey Zimmerman
Morgan Wallen, Ernest, and Bailey Zimmerman at Centre Bell
Centre Bell Montréal, QC, Canada
Sep 28
Morgan Wallen, Ernest, and Bailey Zimmerman
Morgan Wallen, Ernest, and Bailey Zimmerman at Canada Life Centre (Previously Bell MTS Place)
Canada Life Centre (Previously Bell MTS Place) Winnipeg, MB, Canada
Sep 29
Morgan Wallen, Ernest, and Bailey Zimmerman
Morgan Wallen, Ernest, and Bailey Zimmerman at SaskTel Centre
SaskTel Centre Saskatoon, SK, Canada
Sep 30
Morgan Wallen, Ernest, and Bailey Zimmerman
Morgan Wallen, Ernest, and Bailey Zimmerman at Scotiabank Saddledome
Scotiabank Saddledome Calgary, AB, Canada
Oct 4
Morgan Wallen, Ernest, and Bailey Zimmerman
Morgan Wallen, Ernest, and Bailey Zimmerman at Rogers Arena
Rogers Arena Vancouver, BC, Canada
Oct 7
Morgan Wallen, Ernest, and Bailey Zimmerman
Morgan Wallen, Ernest, and Bailey Zimmerman at Tacoma Dome
Tacoma Dome Tacoma, WA

We recommend following Morgan Wallen on his social media accounts, in addition to signing up for your local venue's email newsletter, to get the most up-to-date information.

For more, check out Morgan Wallen's Zumic artist page.

artists
Morgan Wallen
genres
Country Country Pop Country Rock Modern Country
image for artist Morgan Wallen
Morgan Wallen
