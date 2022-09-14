Morrissey Adds 2022 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

This week, Morrissey added 2022 tour dates to his schedule.

From late September into October, "Moz" will do nine concerts across Ireland, Scotland, and England. The newly planned North American concerts are set at large-scale venues from coast to coast in November and December. Earlier this year, Morrissey held a five-night residency at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace in Las Vegas.

When do Morrissey 2022 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

The general public on-sale begins as early as September 16. Presales are currently underway for fan club members. Citi cardholder, Live Nation, LN Mobile App., and local venues / radio presales will follow. Tickets for the previously announced shows are now on sale. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

For the Citi presale, you can use the promo passcode 412800, but you will need the card to complete your purchase. The Live Nation presale password is VENUE, and the LN Mobile App code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

Morrissey All Tour Dates and Tickets

We recommend following Morrissey on social media, in addition to checking your local venue’s social media and email subscription service, to get the most up-to-date information.

For more, check out Morrissey's Zumic artist page.