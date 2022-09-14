View all results for 'alt'
Morrissey Adds 2022 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

Shows on both sides of the pond
Francesco Marano

by Francesco Marano

Published September 14, 2022

This week, Morrissey added 2022 tour dates to his schedule.

From late September into October, "Moz" will do nine concerts across Ireland, Scotland, and England. The newly planned North American concerts are set at large-scale venues from coast to coast in November and December. Earlier this year, Morrissey held a five-night residency at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace in Las Vegas.

When do Morrissey 2022 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

The general public on-sale begins as early as September 16. Presales are currently underway for fan club members. Citi cardholder, Live Nation, LN Mobile App., and local venues / radio presales will follow. Tickets for the previously announced shows are now on sale. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

For the Citi presale, you can use the promo passcode 412800, but you will need the card to complete your purchase. The Live Nation presale password is VENUE, and the LN Mobile App code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

Morrissey All Tour Dates and Tickets

Sep 24
Morrissey
Morrissey at Gleneagle INEC Arena
Gleneagle INEC Arena Killarney, County Kerry, Ireland
Sep 28
Morrissey
Morrissey at Opera House
Opera House Blackpool, England, United Kingdom
Sep 30
Morrissey
Morrissey at Doncaster Dome
Doncaster Dome Doncaster, England, United Kingdom
Oct 2
Morrissey
Morrissey at SEC Armadillo
SEC Armadillo Glasgow, Scotland, United Kingdom
Oct 4
Morrissey
Morrissey at O2 Apollo
O2 Apollo Manchester, England, United Kingdom
Oct 5
Morrissey
Morrissey at O2 Academy Birmingham
O2 Academy Birmingham Birmingham, England, United Kingdom
Oct 7
Morrissey
Morrissey at Stockton Globe
Stockton Globe Stockton-on-Tees, England, United Kingdom
Oct 9
Morrissey
Morrissey at London Palladium
London Palladium London, England, United Kingdom
Oct 11
Morrissey
Morrissey at O2 Brixton Academy
O2 Brixton Academy London , England, United Kingdom
Oct 14
Morrissey
Morrissey at Brighton Centre
Brighton Centre The City of Brighton and Hove, England, United Kingdom
Nov 11
Morrissey
Morrissey at Toyota Arena - Ontario
Toyota Arena - Ontario Ontario, CA
Nov 12
Morrissey
Morrissey at Greek Theatre
Greek Theatre Los Angeles, CA
Nov 14
Morrissey
Morrissey at The Magnolia Performing Arts Center
The Magnolia Performing Arts Center El Cajon, CA
Nov 15
Morrissey
Morrissey at The Magnolia Performing Arts Center
The Magnolia Performing Arts Center El Cajon, CA
Nov 18
Morrissey
Morrissey at Fox Theater - Oakland
Fox Theater - Oakland Oakland, CA
Nov 22
Morrissey
Morrissey at The Union Event Center
The Union Event Center Salt Lake City, UT
Nov 23
Morrissey
Morrissey at Paramount Theatre Denver
Paramount Theatre Denver Denver, CO
Nov 25
Morrissey
Morrissey at Fillmore Minneapolis
Fillmore Minneapolis Minneapolis, MN
Nov 26
Morrissey
Morrissey at Riverside Theater - WI
Riverside Theater - WI Milwaukee, WI
Nov 28
Morrissey
Morrissey at The Anthem
The Anthem Washington DC
Nov 30
Morrissey
Morrissey at Kings Theatre
Kings Theatre Brooklyn, NY
Dec 1
Morrissey
Morrissey at New Jersey Performing Arts Center
New Jersey Performing Arts Center Newark, NJ
Dec 4
Morrissey
Morrissey at MGM Music Hall at Fenway Park
MGM Music Hall at Fenway Park Boston, MA

We recommend following Morrissey on social media, in addition to checking your local venue’s social media and email subscription service, to get the most up-to-date information.

For more, check out Morrissey's Zumic artist page.

