Morrissey Sets 2022 Las Vegas Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

Five nights at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace
Francesco Marano

by Francesco Marano

Published March 23, 2022

Morrissey has planned five concert dates for a summer 2022 Las Vegas residency.

Billed as Viva Moz Vegas, the newly announced July concerts are set at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace. Playing a mix of songs from his solo career and hits from his years as frontman of The Smiths, the famously passionate singer-songwriter doesn't have any other tour plans at this time, but he is also scheduled to appear at California's Cruel World Festival in May.

When do Morrissey 2022 Las Vegas tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

The general public on-sale begins March 25. Presales for Live Nation and LN Mobile App begin March 23. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

The Live Nation presale password is SHOWTIME, and the LN Mobile App code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

With the COVID pandemic still ongoing, please make sure to get fully vaccinated and follow your local guidance about health and safety precautions to prevent the spread of the deadly virus.

Morrissey All Tour Dates and Tickets

May 14
to
May 15
Cruel World Music Festival
Cruel World Music Festival at Rose Bowl - Pasadena
Rose Bowl - Pasadena Pasadena, CA
Jul 1
Morrissey
Morrissey at Caesars Palace
Caesars Palace Las Vegas, NV
Jul 2
Morrissey
Morrissey at Caesars Palace
Caesars Palace Las Vegas, NV
Jul 6
Morrissey
Morrissey at Caesars Palace
Caesars Palace Las Vegas, NV
Jul 8
Morrissey
Morrissey at Caesars Palace
Caesars Palace Las Vegas, NV
Jul 9
Morrissey
Morrissey at Caesars Palace
Caesars Palace Las Vegas, NV

