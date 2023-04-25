Motionless In White Extend 2023 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

This week, Motionless In White added 2023 tour dates.

Billed as Touring The End Of The World, newly set shows are planned in September and October at venues across North America. The opening acts for the new dates will be Knocked Loose, After the Buriel, and Alpha Wolf. Recently, Motionless In White and In This Moment announced a co-headlining tour for July and August. Motionless In White also plan to tour Europe in June, and have a handful of festival performances.

When do Motionless In White 2023 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

For the new shows, the general public on-sale begins as early as April 28. Presales are currently underway for VIP packages, Artist, and Citi cardmembers. Ticketmaster, Live Nation, LN Mobile App., and local venues / radio presales will follow. Tickets for the previously announced dates are now on sale. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

For the Citi presale, you can use the promo passcode 412800, but you will need the card to complete your purchase. The Live Nation presale password is VINYL, and the LN Mobile App code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

Motionless In White All Tour Dates and Tickets

For the most up-to-date information, follow Motionless In White on social media, in addition to checking your local venue's social media and email subscription service.

For more, check out the Motionless In White Zumic artist page.