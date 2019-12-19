Mötley Crüe and Def Leppard Extend 2020 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

After teasing their return to the stage last month, Mötley Crüe detailed their 2020 reunion tour with some of the biggest hard rock bands of all time also on board — Def Leppard, Poison, and Joan Jett. This week, they added additional concerts due to overwhelming demand.

Twenty-nine concerts are scheduled at stadiums around America from June to September, with newly added shows added in Texas, Missouri, Minnesota, Tennessee, and Ohio. During the tour, Mötley Crüe and Def Leppard will take turns closing each show. Check the ticket link for the exact lineup in your city.

When do Mötley Crüe and Def Leppard 2020 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

Tickets for the previously announced shows are now on sale. For the new dates, the general public on-sale begins as early as January 10. Fan club presales begin on January 6. Live Nation, LN Mobile App, and local venues / radio presales will follow.

The LN Mobile App code is COVERT. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

Motley Crue All Tour Dates and Tickets

We recommend following all the artists on their social media accounts, in addition to signing up for your local venue's email newsletter, to get the most up-to-date information.

The most talked-about thing about the tour is that Mötley Crüe made a big show of announcing a retirement tour with a ridiculous contract in 2014. To announce their return to the stage, they literally exploded the contract with a voiceover from Machine Gun Kelly, who starred in last year's hit Netflix biopic, The Dirt. The 2020 tour will be the Crüe's first since 2015.

The other bands have kept busy in that time. Def Leppard have been active with a Las Vegas residency and concerts around the world. Poison reunited in 2017, and their current lineup features original members Bret Michaels, Bobby Dall, and Rikki Rockett along with C.C. DeVille. Joan Jett was inducted to the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame in 2015 and has been playing 50+ shows per year.