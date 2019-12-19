View all results for 'alt'
Mötley Crüe and Def Leppard Extend 2020 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

Poison and Joan Jett also on board for 'Stadium Tour'
Francesco Marano

by Francesco Marano

Published December 19, 2019

After teasing their return to the stage last month, Mötley Crüe detailed their 2020 reunion tour with some of the biggest hard rock bands of all time also on board — Def Leppard, Poison, and Joan Jett. This week, they added additional concerts due to overwhelming demand.

Twenty-nine concerts are scheduled at stadiums around America from June to September, with newly added shows added in Texas, Missouri, Minnesota, Tennessee, and Ohio. During the tour, Mötley Crüe and Def Leppard will take turns closing each show. Check the ticket link for the exact lineup in your city.

When do Mötley Crüe and Def Leppard 2020 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

Tickets for the previously announced shows are now on sale. For the new dates, the general public on-sale begins as early as January 10. Fan club presales begin on January 6. Live Nation, LN Mobile App, and local venues / radio presales will follow.

The LN Mobile App code is COVERT. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

Motley Crue Tour Dates and Tickets Near You

Aug 23
Mötley Crüe, Def Leppard, Poison, and Joan Jett
Mötley Crüe, Def Leppard, Poison, and Joan Jett at Citi Field
Citi Field Flushing, NY

Motley Crue All Tour Dates and Tickets

Jun 21
Def Leppard, Mötley Crüe, Poison, and Joan Jett
Def Leppard, Mötley Crüe, Poison, and Joan Jett at Alamodome
Alamodome San Antonio, TX, TX
Jun 23
Def Leppard, Mötley Crüe, Poison, and Joan Jett
Def Leppard, Mötley Crüe, Poison, and Joan Jett at Kauffman Stadium
Kauffman Stadium Kansas City, MO
Jun 25
Def Leppard, Mötley Crüe, Poison, and Joan Jett
Def Leppard, Mötley Crüe, Poison, and Joan Jett at Busch Stadium
Busch Stadium St. Louis, MO
Jun 27
Def Leppard, Mötley Crüe, Poison, and Joan Jett
Def Leppard, Mötley Crüe, Poison, and Joan Jett at U.S. Bank Stadium
U.S. Bank Stadium Minneapolis, MN
Jun 29
Def Leppard, Mötley Crüe, Poison, and Joan Jett
Def Leppard, Mötley Crüe, Poison, and Joan Jett at Nissan Stadium
Nissan Stadium Nashville, TN
Jul 2
Def Leppard, Mötley Crüe, Poison, and Joan Jett
Def Leppard, Mötley Crüe, Poison, and Joan Jett at Great American Ball Park
Great American Ball Park Cincinnati, OH
Jul 3
Def Leppard, Mötley Crüe, Poison, and Joan Jett
Def Leppard, Mötley Crüe, Poison, and Joan Jett at FirstEnergy Stadium, Home of the Cleveland Browns
FirstEnergy Stadium, Home of the Cleveland Browns Cleveland, OH
Jul 7
Mötley Crüe, Def Leppard, Poison, and Joan Jett
Mötley Crüe, Def Leppard, Poison, and Joan Jett at Hard Rock Stadium
Hard Rock Stadium Miami Gardens, FL
Jul 9
Def Leppard, Mötley Crüe, Poison, and Joan Jett
Def Leppard, Mötley Crüe, Poison, and Joan Jett at Camping World Stadium
Camping World Stadium Orlando, FL
Jul 11
Mötley Crüe, Def Leppard, Poison, and Joan Jett
Mötley Crüe, Def Leppard, Poison, and Joan Jett at Bank Of America Stadium
Bank Of America Stadium Charlotte, NC
Jul 14
Mötley Crüe, Def Leppard, Poison, and Joan Jett
Mötley Crüe, Def Leppard, Poison, and Joan Jett at Globe Life Park (formerly Rangers Ballpark In Arlington)
Globe Life Park (formerly Rangers Ballpark In Arlington) Arlington, TX
Jul 15
Def Leppard, Mötley Crüe, Poison, and Joan Jett
Def Leppard, Mötley Crüe, Poison, and Joan Jett at Minute Maid Park
Minute Maid Park Houston, TX
Jul 19
Def Leppard, Mötley Crüe, Poison, and Joan Jett
Def Leppard, Mötley Crüe, Poison, and Joan Jett at Oracle Park
Oracle Park San Francisco, CA
Jul 23
Def Leppard, Mötley Crüe, Poison, and Joan Jett
Def Leppard, Mötley Crüe, Poison, and Joan Jett at Petco Park
Petco Park San Diego, CA
Jul 25
Def Leppard, Mötley Crüe, Poison, and Joan Jett
Def Leppard, Mötley Crüe, Poison, and Joan Jett at State Farm Stadium
State Farm Stadium Glendale, AZ
Aug 9
Def Leppard, Mötley Crüe, Poison, and Joan Jett
Def Leppard, Mötley Crüe, Poison, and Joan Jett at SunTrust Park
SunTrust Park Atlanta, GA
Aug 11
Mötley Crüe, Def Leppard, Poison, and Joan Jett
Mötley Crüe, Def Leppard, Poison, and Joan Jett at Hersheypark Stadium
Hersheypark Stadium Hershey, PA
Aug 13
Def Leppard, Mötley Crüe, Poison, and Joan Jett
Def Leppard, Mötley Crüe, Poison, and Joan Jett at New Era Field
New Era Field Orchard Park, NY
Aug 15
Mötley Crüe, Def Leppard, Poison, and Joan Jett
Mötley Crüe, Def Leppard, Poison, and Joan Jett at Citizens Bank Park
Citizens Bank Park Philadelphia, PA
Aug 16
Def Leppard, Mötley Crüe, Poison, and Joan Jett
Def Leppard, Mötley Crüe, Poison, and Joan Jett at PNC Park
PNC Park Pittsburgh, PA
Aug 18
Mötley Crüe, Def Leppard, Poison, and Joan Jett
Mötley Crüe, Def Leppard, Poison, and Joan Jett at Miller Park
Miller Park Milwaukee, WI
Aug 20
Def Leppard, Mötley Crüe, Poison, and Joan Jett
Def Leppard, Mötley Crüe, Poison, and Joan Jett at Comerica Park
Comerica Park Detroit, MI
Aug 22
Mötley Crüe, Def Leppard, Poison, and Joan Jett
Mötley Crüe, Def Leppard, Poison, and Joan Jett at Nationals Park
Nationals Park Washington, DC
Aug 23
Mötley Crüe, Def Leppard, Poison, and Joan Jett
Mötley Crüe, Def Leppard, Poison, and Joan Jett at Citi Field
Citi Field Flushing, NY
Aug 25
Mötley Crüe, Def Leppard, Poison, and Joan Jett
Mötley Crüe, Def Leppard, Poison, and Joan Jett at Fenway Park
Fenway Park Boston, MA
Aug 28
Def Leppard, Mötley Crüe, Poison, and Joan Jett
Def Leppard, Mötley Crüe, Poison, and Joan Jett at Wrigley Field
Wrigley Field Chicago, IL
Aug 30
Mötley Crüe, Def Leppard, Poison, and Joan Jett
Mötley Crüe, Def Leppard, Poison, and Joan Jett at Coors Field
Coors Field Denver, CO
Sep 2
Def Leppard, Mötley Crüe, Poison, and Joan Jett
Def Leppard, Mötley Crüe, Poison, and Joan Jett at T-Mobile Park
T-Mobile Park Seattle, WA
Sep 5
Mötley Crüe, Def Leppard, Poison, and Joan Jett
Mötley Crüe, Def Leppard, Poison, and Joan Jett at SoFi Stadium
SoFi Stadium Los Angeles, CA

We recommend following all the artists on their social media accounts, in addition to signing up for your local venue's email newsletter, to get the most up-to-date information.

The most talked-about thing about the tour is that Mötley Crüe made a big show of announcing a retirement tour with a ridiculous contract in 2014. To announce their return to the stage, they literally exploded the contract with a voiceover from Machine Gun Kelly, who starred in last year's hit Netflix biopic, The Dirt. The 2020 tour will be the Crüe's first since 2015.

The other bands have kept busy in that time. Def Leppard have been active with a Las Vegas residency and concerts around the world. Poison reunited in 2017, and their current lineup features original members Bret Michaels, Bobby Dall, and Rikki Rockett along with C.C. DeVille. Joan Jett was inducted to the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame in 2015 and has been playing 50+ shows per year.

seating chart