Mötley Crüe and Def Leppard Plan 2023 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

After co-headlining stadiums across the USA this past summer, Mötley Crüe and Def Leppard have announced joint 2023 tour dates for Latin America and Europe.

The shows are planned at large-scale venues from February into July. In addition from co-headlining concerts, both hard rocking bands have been announced for festival sets at Sweden Rock, Rockfest Finland, Trondheim Rocks, Copenhell, and Graspop Metal Meeting.

When do Mötley Crüe and Def Leppard 2023 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

The general public on-sale for Latin America begins as early as October 27 and October 28 for Europe. Presales for VIP packages and fan club members begin as early as October 21 for Latin America and October 25 for Europe. Live Nation, LN Mobile App., and local venues / radio presales will follow. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

The Live Nation presale password is PUMPKIN, and the LN Mobile App code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

We recommend following Mötley Crüe and Def Leppard on their social media accounts, in addition to signing up for your local venue's email newsletter, to get the most up-to-date information.

