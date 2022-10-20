View all results for 'alt'
Tickets

Mötley Crüe and Def Leppard Plan 2023 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

Rocking Latin America and Europe
Francesco Marano

by Francesco Marano

Published October 20, 2022

After co-headlining stadiums across the USA this past summer, Mötley Crüe and Def Leppard have announced joint 2023 tour dates for Latin America and Europe.

The shows are planned at large-scale venues from February into July. In addition from co-headlining concerts, both hard rocking bands have been announced for festival sets at Sweden Rock, Rockfest Finland, Trondheim Rocks, Copenhell, and Graspop Metal Meeting.

When do Mötley Crüe and Def Leppard 2023 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

The general public on-sale for Latin America begins as early as October 27 and October 28 for Europe. Presales for VIP packages and fan club members begin as early as October 21 for Latin America and October 25 for Europe. Live Nation, LN Mobile App., and local venues / radio presales will follow. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

The Live Nation presale password is PUMPKIN, and the LN Mobile App code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

Motley Crue All Tour Dates and Tickets

Feb 18
Mötley Crüe and Def Leppard
Mötley Crüe and Def Leppard at Foro Sol
Foro Sol Mexico City, Mexico
Feb 21
Mötley Crüe and Def Leppard
Mötley Crüe and Def Leppard at Estadio Banorte
Estadio Banorte Monterrey, N.L., Mexico
Feb 25
Mötley Crüe and Def Leppard
Mötley Crüe and Def Leppard at Parque Simon Bolivar
Parque Simon Bolivar Bogotá, Cundinamarca, Colombia
Feb 28
Mötley Crüe and Def Leppard
Mötley Crüe and Def Leppard at ESTADIO NACIONAL
ESTADIO NACIONAL Cercado de Lima, Municipalidad Metropolitana de Lima, Peru
Mar 3
Mötley Crüe and Def Leppard
Mötley Crüe and Def Leppard at Estadio Bicentenario
Estadio Bicentenario La Florida, Chile
Mar 7
Mötley Crüe and Def Leppard
Mötley Crüe and Def Leppard at Allianz Parque
Allianz Parque São Paulo, Brazil
Mar 9
Mötley Crüe and Def Leppard
Mötley Crüe and Def Leppard at Estadio Couto Pereira
Estadio Couto Pereira Alto da Glória, PR, Brazil
Mar 11
Mötley Crüe and Def Leppard
Mötley Crüe and Def Leppard at Arena do Grêmio
Arena do Grêmio Porto Alegre, RS, Brazil
May 22
Mötley Crüe and Def Leppard
Mötley Crüe and Def Leppard at Bramall Lane Sheffield
Bramall Lane Sheffield Sheffield, DBY, United Kingdom
May 25
Mötley Crüe and Def Leppard
Mötley Crüe and Def Leppard at RED BOX am SparkassenPark
RED BOX am SparkassenPark Mönchengladbach, NRW, Germany
May 27
Mötley Crüe and Def Leppard
Mötley Crüe and Def Leppard at The King's Square
The King's Square Munich, Germany
May 29
Mötley Crüe and Def Leppard
Mötley Crüe and Def Leppard at MVM Dome
MVM Dome Budapest, Hungary
May 31
Mötley Crüe and Def Leppard
Mötley Crüe and Def Leppard at Tauron Arena Krakow
Tauron Arena Krakow Kraków, Poland
Jun 2
Prague Rocks: Mötley Crüe and Def Leppard
Prague Rocks: Mötley Crüe and Def Leppard at Letnany Airport
Letnany Airport Prague, Hlavní město Praha, Czechia
Jun 3
Mötley Crüe and Def Leppard
Mötley Crüe and Def Leppard at Expo Plaza
Expo Plaza Hannover, NDS, Germany
Jun 7
to
Jun 10
Sweden Rock Festival
Sweden Rock Festival at Sölvesborg, Sweden
Sölvesborg, Sweden Sölvesborg, Blekinge County, Sweden
Jun 8
to
Jun 10
Rockfest Finland
Rockfest Finland at Hyvinkää, Finland
Hyvinkää, Finland Hyvinkää, Finland
Jun 11
Trondheim Rocks
Trondheim Rocks at Dahls Arena
Dahls Arena Trondheim, Sor-Trondelag, Norway
Jun 14
to
Jun 17
Copenhell Music Festival
Copenhell Music Festival at Copenhagen, DK
Copenhagen, DK Denmark, Europe
Jun 15
to
Jun 18
Graspop Metal Meeting
Graspop Metal Meeting at Dessel, Belgium
Dessel, Belgium
Jun 20
Mötley Crüe and Def Leppard
Mötley Crüe and Def Leppard at Hippodrome de San Siro
Hippodrome de San Siro Milano, Lombardia, Italy
Jun 23
Mötley Crüe and Def Leppard
Mötley Crüe and Def Leppard at Passeio Marítimo de Algés
Passeio Marítimo de Algés Algés, Lisboa, Portugal
Jun 24
Mötley Crüe and Def Leppard
Mötley Crüe and Def Leppard at Auditorio Miguel Rios
Auditorio Miguel Rios Rivas-Vaciamadrid, Comunidad de Madrid, Spain
Jun 27
Mötley Crüe and Def Leppard
Mötley Crüe and Def Leppard at Stockhorn Arena
Stockhorn Arena Thun, BE, Switzerland
Jul 1
Mötley Crüe and Def Leppard
Mötley Crüe and Def Leppard at Wembley Stadium
Wembley Stadium London, England, United Kingdom
Jul 2
Mötley Crüe and Def Leppard
Mötley Crüe and Def Leppard at The Proms Arena
The Proms Arena Lancashire, United Kingdom
Jul 4
Mötley Crüe and Def Leppard
Mötley Crüe and Def Leppard at Marlay Park
Marlay Park Dublin, County Dublin, Ireland
Jul 6
Mötley Crüe and Def Leppard
Mötley Crüe and Def Leppard at Hampden Park
Hampden Park Glasgow City, Scotland, United Kingdom

We recommend following Mötley Crüe and Def Leppard on their social media accounts, in addition to signing up for your local venue's email newsletter, to get the most up-to-date information.

For more, check out the Mötley Crüe and Def Leppard Zumic artist pages.

