Mount Kimbie Sets 2024 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale & On-Sale Info

Shows in North America and Europe; new song
Francesco Marano

by Francesco Marano

Published November 3, 2023
Photography by T Bone Fletcher

English group Mount Kimbie announced 2024 tour dates on both sides of the Atlantic.

New concerts are planned from April through May at mid-sized venues in North America and Europe. This week, Mount Kimbie also shared a new track titled "Dumb Guitar."

When do Mount Kimbie 2024 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

The general public on-sale begins as early as November 9. Presales for Artist begin November 7. Spotify and local venues / radio presales will follow. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

Mount Kimbie Tour Dates and Tickets Near You

May 29
Mount Kimbie at Webster Hall
Webster Hall New York, NY

Mount Kimbie All Tour Dates and Tickets

Apr 27
Mount Kimbie at Vega
Vega København, Denmark
Apr 28
Mount Kimbie at Huxley's Neue Welt
Huxley's Neue Welt Berlin, Germany
Apr 29
Mount Kimbie at Paradiso Amsterdam
Paradiso Amsterdam Amsterdam, NH, Netherlands
Apr 30
Mount Kimbie at La Cigale
La Cigale Paris, France
May 2
Mount Kimbie at Les Nuits Botanique
Les Nuits Botanique Brussels, Belgium
May 3
Mount Kimbie at Roundhouse
Roundhouse London, England, United Kingdom
May 4
Mount Kimbie at New Century Hall
New Century Hall Manchester, England, United Kingdom
May 5
Mount Kimbie at QMU
QMU Glasgow, Scotland, United Kingdom
May 17
Mount Kimbie at Great American Music Hall
Great American Music Hall San Francisco, CA
May 18
Mount Kimbie at El Rey Theatre Los Angeles
El Rey Theatre Los Angeles Los Angeles, CA
May 21
Mount Kimbie at Convergence Station
Convergence Station Denver, CO
May 23
Mount Kimbie at Parish
Parish Austin, TX
May 25
Mount Kimbie at Lincoln Hall
Lincoln Hall Chicago, IL
May 28
Mount Kimbie at The Axis Club Theatre
The Axis Club Theatre Toronto, ON, Canada
For the most up-to-date information, follow Mount Kimbie on social media and sign up for the mailing list, in addition to checking your local venue's social media and email subscription service.

For more, check out Mount Kimbie's Zumic artist page.

Photography & Creative Direction by T Bone Fletcher
