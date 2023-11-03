Mount Kimbie Sets 2024 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale & On-Sale Info

Photography by T Bone Fletcher

English group Mount Kimbie announced 2024 tour dates on both sides of the Atlantic.

New concerts are planned from April through May at mid-sized venues in North America and Europe. This week, Mount Kimbie also shared a new track titled "Dumb Guitar."

When do Mount Kimbie 2024 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

The general public on-sale begins as early as November 9. Presales for Artist begin November 7. Spotify and local venues / radio presales will follow. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

