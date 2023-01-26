Mr. Bungle Set 2023 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

Experimental rockers Mr. Bungle have announced 2023 tour dates.

Billed as Geek Show, six new dates are planned in Los Angeles, Denver, Salt Lake City, Seattle, Portland, and Oregon in May. The opening acts for the new concerts will be Melvins and Spotlights. Mr. Bungle also have a festival performance at Sick New World in Las Vegas.

When do Mr. Bungle 2023 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

The general public on-sale begins as early as January 27. Presales are currently underway for Live Nation, LN Mobile App., and local venues / radio. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

The Live Nation presale password is SOUND, and the LN Mobile App code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

Mr. Bungle All Tour Dates and Tickets

