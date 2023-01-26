View all results for 'alt'
Mr. Bungle Set 2023 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

USA shows with Melvins and Spotlights
Francesco Marano

by Francesco Marano

Published January 26, 2023

Experimental rockers Mr. Bungle have announced 2023 tour dates.

Billed as Geek Show, six new dates are planned in Los Angeles, Denver, Salt Lake City, Seattle, Portland, and Oregon in May. The opening acts for the new concerts will be Melvins and Spotlights. Mr. Bungle also have a festival performance at Sick New World in Las Vegas.

When do Mr. Bungle 2023 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

The general public on-sale begins as early as January 27. Presales are currently underway for Live Nation, LN Mobile App., and local venues / radio. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

The Live Nation presale password is SOUND, and the LN Mobile App code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

Mr. Bungle All Tour Dates and Tickets

May 11
Mr. Bungle, Melvins, and Spotlights
Mr. Bungle, Melvins, and Spotlights at Hollywood Palladium
Hollywood Palladium Los Angeles, CA
May 13
Sick New World
Sick New World at Las Vegas Festival Grounds
Las Vegas Festival Grounds Las Vegas, NV
May 16
Mr. Bungle, Melvins, and Spotlights
Mr. Bungle, Melvins, and Spotlights at The Mission Ballroom
The Mission Ballroom Denver, CO
May 17
Mr. Bungle, Melvins, and Spotlights
Mr. Bungle, Melvins, and Spotlights at The Union Event Center
The Union Event Center Salt Lake City, UT
May 19
Mr. Bungle, Melvins, and Spotlights
Mr. Bungle, Melvins, and Spotlights at The Showbox
The Showbox Seattle, WA
May 21
Mr. Bungle, Melvins, and Spotlights
Mr. Bungle, Melvins, and Spotlights at Crystal Ballroom
Crystal Ballroom Portland, OR
May 23
Mr. Bungle, Melvins, and Spotlights
Mr. Bungle, Melvins, and Spotlights at Fox Theater - Oakland
Fox Theater - Oakland Oakland, CA

We recommend following Mr. Bungle on social media, in addition to checking your local venue’s social media and email subscription, to get the most up-to-date information.

For more, check out Mr. Bungle's Zumic artist page.

