Ms. Lauryn Hill and The Fugees Plot 2023 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

This week, Ms. Lauryn Hill and the Fugees announced joint 2023 tour dates.

The new shows are scheduled at large-scale venues across North America in October and November. For these concerts, Hill will be celebrating the 25th anniversary of her breakthrough solo debut, The Miseducation of Lauryn Hill, by performing it in full.

Of course, Hill rose to stardom as a member of the Fugees, and it is major news that they will be touring together for the first time since 2005. They announced a reunion tour in 2021, but it was postponed and then eventually cancelled because of the pandemic.

Before the joint tour, Hill has a solo headlining show in Minnesota and two Australia concerts in early October with Koffee.

When do Ms. Lauryn Hill and Fugees 2023 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

For the new dates, the general public on-sale begins August 25. Presales for Citi cardholders begin August 23. Artist, Spotify, Ticketmaster, and local venues / radio presales will follow. Tickets for the previously announced dates are now on sale. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

For the Citi presale, you can use the promo passcode 412800, but you will need the card to complete your purchase. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

