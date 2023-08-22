View all results for 'alt'
Ms. Lauryn Hill and The Fugees Plot 2023 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

'Miseducation of Lauryn Hill' 25th Anniversary Tour
Francesco Marano

by Francesco Marano

Published August 22, 2023

This week, Ms. Lauryn Hill and the Fugees announced joint 2023 tour dates.

The new shows are scheduled at large-scale venues across North America in October and November. For these concerts, Hill will be celebrating the 25th anniversary of her breakthrough solo debut, The Miseducation of Lauryn Hill, by performing it in full.

Of course, Hill rose to stardom as a member of the Fugees, and it is major news that they will be touring together for the first time since 2005. They announced a reunion tour in 2021, but it was postponed and then eventually cancelled because of the pandemic.

Before the joint tour, Hill has a solo headlining show in Minnesota and two Australia concerts in early October with Koffee.

When do Ms. Lauryn Hill and Fugees 2023 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

For the new dates, the general public on-sale begins August 25. Presales for Citi cardholders begin August 23. Artist, Spotify, Ticketmaster, and local venues / radio presales will follow. Tickets for the previously announced dates are now on sale. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

For the Citi presale, you can use the promo passcode 412800, but you will need the card to complete your purchase. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

Ms. Lauryn Hill All Tour Dates and Tickets

Sep 8
Ms. Lauryn Hill at Mystic Lake Casino Hotel
Mystic Lake Casino Hotel Prior Lake, MN
Sep 23
Global Citizen Festival NYC at Great Lawn At Central Park
Great Lawn At Central Park New York, NY
Sep 30
to
Oct 1
Promiseland Festival at Doug Jennings Park - Gold Coast
Doug Jennings Park - Gold Coast Main Beach, QLD, Australia
Oct 3
Ms. Lauryn Hill and Koffee at Rod Laver Arena
Rod Laver Arena Melbourne, Victoria, Australia
Oct 5
Ms. Lauryn Hill and Koffee at Qudos Bank Arena
Qudos Bank Arena Sydney Olympic Park, Australia
Oct 17
Ms. Lauryn Hill and The Fugees at Prudential Center
Prudential Center Newark, NJ
Oct 19
Ms. Lauryn Hill and The Fugees at Barclays Center
Barclays Center Brooklyn, NY
Oct 21
Ms. Lauryn Hill and The Fugees at Capital One Arena
Capital One Arena Washington, DC
Oct 23
Ms. Lauryn Hill and The Fugees at Wells Fargo Center
Wells Fargo Center Philadelphia, PA
Oct 26
Ms. Lauryn Hill and The Fugees at Scotiabank Arena
Scotiabank Arena Toronto, Ontario, Canada
Oct 28
Ms. Lauryn Hill and The Fugees at United Center
United Center Chicago, IL
Oct 30
Ms. Lauryn Hill and The Fugees at Dickies Arena - Fort Worth
Dickies Arena - Fort Worth Fort Worth, TX
Nov 2
Ms. Lauryn Hill and The Fugees at Ball Arena
Ball Arena Denver, CO
Nov 5
Ms. Lauryn Hill and The Fugees at Kia Forum
Kia Forum Inglewood, CA
Nov 7
Ms. Lauryn Hill and The Fugees at Oakland Arena
Oakland Arena Oakland, CA
Nov 9
Ms. Lauryn Hill and The Fugees at Climate Pledge Arena
Climate Pledge Arena Seattle, WA

For the most up-to-date information, follow Ms. Lauryn Hill and Fugees on social media, in addition to checking your local venue's social media and email subscription service.

For more, check out the Ms. Lauryn Hill and Fugees Zumic artist pages.

