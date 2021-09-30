View all results for 'alt'
close search
Tickets

Mt. Joy Extend 2021-2022 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

40+ shows from October '21 to Summer '22
Brad Bershad

by Brad Bershad

Published September 30, 2021

Blending folk, rock, and pop with deeply emotional performances, Mt. Joy have established themselves as a band to watch. The Philly-based quintet released their second album last year, and just expanded their 2021-2022 tour schedule to now include over 40 concerts into August of next year.

The October tour will feature bluegrass rockers Trampled By Turtles as the opening band for about a dozen concerts from the midwest to the northeast and then south. After that, "Freakin' Out On the Interstate" rocker Briston Maroney is set as the opener for a southern jaunt from Nashville to New Orleans, Houston, Dallas, and Austin.

The newly announced Mt Joy shows are scheduled in December, March, and April at mid-sized venues across America, with simpatico folk-rock-pop artist Basia Bulat on the bill as the opening act for a few shows in her native Canada in April.

Mt. Joy Tour Dates and Tickets Near You

Oct 3
Mt. Joy and Trampled By Turtles
Mt. Joy and Trampled By Turtles at Pier 17
Pier 17 New York, NY
Nov 30
Mt. Joy
Mt. Joy at Terminal 5
Terminal 5 New York, NY
Apr 8
Mt. Joy
Mt. Joy at The Capitol Theatre
The Capitol Theatre Port Chester, NY

Mt. Joy All Tour Dates and Tickets

Oct 2
Mt. Joy and Trampled By Turtles
Mt. Joy and Trampled By Turtles at Stage AE
Stage AE Pittsburgh, PA
Oct 3
Mt. Joy and Trampled By Turtles
Mt. Joy and Trampled By Turtles at Pier 17
Pier 17 New York, NY
Oct 5
Mt. Joy and Trampled By Turtles
Mt. Joy and Trampled By Turtles at Leader Bank Pavilion
Leader Bank Pavilion Boston, MA
Oct 7
Mt. Joy and Trampled By Turtles
Mt. Joy and Trampled By Turtles at College Street Music Hall
College Street Music Hall New Haven, CT
Oct 8
Mt. Joy and Trampled By Turtles
Mt. Joy and Trampled By Turtles at The Anthem
The Anthem Washington DC
Oct 9
Mt. Joy and Trampled By Turtles
Mt. Joy and Trampled By Turtles at Maymont Park
Maymont Park Richmond, VA
Oct 11
Mt. Joy and Trampled By Turtles
Mt. Joy and Trampled By Turtles at Avondale Brewing Company
Avondale Brewing Company Birmingham, AL
Oct 12
Mt. Joy and Trampled By Turtles
Mt. Joy and Trampled By Turtles at The Eastern
The Eastern Atlanta, GA
Oct 14
Mt. Joy and Trampled By Turtles
Mt. Joy and Trampled By Turtles at Rabbit Rabbit
Rabbit Rabbit Asheville, NC
Oct 15
Mt. Joy and Trampled By Turtles
Mt. Joy and Trampled By Turtles at Terrapin Beer Company
Terrapin Beer Company Athens, GA
Oct 16
Mt. Joy and Trampled By Turtles
Mt. Joy and Trampled By Turtles at Woodlands Nature Reserve
Woodlands Nature Reserve Charleston, SC
Oct 17
Mt. Joy and Briston Maroney
Mt. Joy and Briston Maroney at Marathon Music Works
Marathon Music Works Nashville, TN
Oct 19
Mt. Joy and Briston Maroney
Mt. Joy and Briston Maroney at Joy Theater
Joy Theater New Orleans, LA
Oct 21
Mt. Joy and Briston Maroney
Mt. Joy and Briston Maroney at House of Blues Houston
House of Blues Houston Houston, TX
Oct 22
Mt. Joy and Briston Maroney
Mt. Joy and Briston Maroney at House of Blues Dallas
House of Blues Dallas Dallas, TX
Oct 23
Mt. Joy
Mt. Joy at ACL Live At The Moody Theater
ACL Live At The Moody Theater Austin, TX
Oct 24
Mt. Joy and Briston Maroney
Mt. Joy and Briston Maroney at Stubbs BBQ
Stubbs BBQ Austin, TX
Nov 30
Mt. Joy
Mt. Joy at Terminal 5
Terminal 5 New York, NY
Dec 2
Mt. Joy
Mt. Joy at The Strand
The Strand Providence, RI
Dec 3
Mt. Joy
Mt. Joy at Flynn Center for the Performing Arts
Flynn Center for the Performing Arts Burlington, VT
Dec 4
Mt. Joy
Mt. Joy at Ithaca State Theatre
Ithaca State Theatre Ithaca, NY
Dec 6
Mt. Joy
Mt. Joy at Asbury Hall at Babeville
Asbury Hall at Babeville Buffalo, NY
Dec 7
Mt. Joy
Mt. Joy at Royal Oak Music Theatre
Royal Oak Music Theatre Royal Oak, MI
Dec 9
Mt. Joy
Mt. Joy at Rams Head Live!
Rams Head Live! Baltimore, MD
Dec 11
Mt. Joy
Mt. Joy at The Fillmore - Philadelphia
The Fillmore - Philadelphia Philadelphia, PA
Dec 12
Mt. Joy
Mt. Joy at The Fillmore - Philadelphia
The Fillmore - Philadelphia Philadelphia, PA
Mar 28
Mt. Joy
Mt. Joy at Palace Theatre
Palace Theatre Saint Paul, MN
Mar 29
Mt. Joy
Mt. Joy at The Sylvee
The Sylvee Madison, WI
Mar 31
Mt. Joy
Mt. Joy at The Pavilion at Pan Am
The Pavilion at Pan Am Indianapolis, IN
Mar 31
Mt. Joy
Mt. Joy at The Pavilion at Pan Am
The Pavilion at Pan Am Indianapolis, IN
Apr 1
Mt. Joy
Mt. Joy at 20 Monroe Live
20 Monroe Live Grand Rapids, MI
Apr 3
Mt. Joy and Basia Bulat
Mt. Joy and Basia Bulat at History - Toronto
History - Toronto Toronto, ON, Canada
Apr 5
Mt. Joy and Basia Bulat
Mt. Joy and Basia Bulat at Bronson Centre
Bronson Centre Ottawa, ON, Canada
Apr 6
Mt. Joy and Basia Bulat
Mt. Joy and Basia Bulat at Théâtre Corona
Théâtre Corona Montréal, QC, Canada
Apr 8
Mt. Joy
Mt. Joy at The Capitol Theatre
The Capitol Theatre Port Chester, NY
Apr 10
Mt. Joy
Mt. Joy at State Theatre
State Theatre Portland, ME
Apr 12
Mt. Joy
Mt. Joy at The Ritz
The Ritz Raleigh, NC
Apr 13
Mt. Joy
Mt. Joy at The Fillmore - Charlotte
The Fillmore - Charlotte Charlotte, NC
Apr 14
Mt. Joy
Mt. Joy at Greenfield Lake Amphitheater
Greenfield Lake Amphitheater Wilmington, NC
Jul 8
to
Jul 10
Levitate Music Festival
Levitate Music Festival at Marshfield Fairgrounds
Marshfield Fairgrounds Marshfield, MA
Aug 26
to
Aug 28
Beach Road Weekend Festival
Beach Road Weekend Festival at Martha's Vineyard Veterans Memorial Park
Martha's Vineyard Veterans Memorial Park Tisbury, MA
When do Mt. Joy 2021-2022 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

Tickets for the previously announced shows are now on sale. For the new dates, the general public on-sale begins as early as October 1. Presales are currently underway for fan club members, Spotify, Live Nation, LN Mobile App, and local venues/ radio. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

The Live Nation presale password is BUZZ, and the LN Mobile App code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

With the COVID pandemic still ongoing, please make sure to get fully vaccinated and follow your local guidance about health and safety precautions to prevent the spread of the deadly virus.

We recommend following Mt. Joy on social media, in addition to checking your local venue's social media and email subscription service, to get the most up-to-date information.

Last year, the band released a studio album titled Rearrange Us. For more, check out Mt. Joy's Zumic artist page.

2
179
artists
Mt. Joy
genres
Americana Blues Rock Folk Rock Indie Rock
сomments
Send Feedback
image for artist Mt. Joy
Mt. Joy
Oct
3
Mt. Joy and Trampled By Turtles
Pier 17 New York, NY
Nov
30
Mt. Joy
Terminal 5 New York, NY
Apr
8
Mt. Joy
The Capitol Theatre Port Chester, NY
Powered By
image for ticketmaster image for ticketnetwork image for ticketnetwork image for stubhub
Back to top
seating chart