Mt. Joy Extend 2021-2022 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

Blending folk, rock, and pop with deeply emotional performances, Mt. Joy have established themselves as a band to watch. The Philly-based quintet released their second album last year, and just expanded their 2021-2022 tour schedule to now include over 40 concerts into August of next year.

The October tour will feature bluegrass rockers Trampled By Turtles as the opening band for about a dozen concerts from the midwest to the northeast and then south. After that, "Freakin' Out On the Interstate" rocker Briston Maroney is set as the opener for a southern jaunt from Nashville to New Orleans, Houston, Dallas, and Austin.

The newly announced Mt Joy shows are scheduled in December, March, and April at mid-sized venues across America, with simpatico folk-rock-pop artist Basia Bulat on the bill as the opening act for a few shows in her native Canada in April.

Mt. Joy All Tour Dates and Tickets

When do Mt. Joy 2021-2022 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

Tickets for the previously announced shows are now on sale. For the new dates, the general public on-sale begins as early as October 1. Presales are currently underway for fan club members, Spotify, Live Nation, LN Mobile App, and local venues/ radio. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

The Live Nation presale password is BUZZ, and the LN Mobile App code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

With the COVID pandemic still ongoing, please make sure to get fully vaccinated and follow your local guidance about health and safety precautions to prevent the spread of the deadly virus.

We recommend following Mt. Joy on social media, in addition to checking your local venue's social media and email subscription service, to get the most up-to-date information.

Last year, the band released a studio album titled Rearrange Us. For more, check out Mt. Joy's Zumic artist page.