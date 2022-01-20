Mudhoney Extend 2022 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

Seattle stalwarts Mudhoney have added 2022 tour dates to their schedule.
The newly announced concerts are scheduled in April and May at American venues. Before then, Mudhoney will open perform two hometown concerts in March. The opening acts on select dates will be The Tripwires or Meat Puppets. Previously, Mudhoney announced their rescheduled European tour will kick off in September.
Mudhoney All Tour Dates and Tickets
Mar 16
The Crocodile
Seattle, WA
Mar 17
The Crocodile
Seattle, WA
Apr 29
Revolution Hall
Portland, OR
Apr 30
Neurolux Lounge
Boise, ID
May 1
Urban Lounge
Salt Lake City, UT
May 5
Off Broadway
St. Louis, MO
May 11
House of Blues - New Orleans
New Orleans, LA
May 18
Tumbleroot Brewery & Distillery
Santa Fe, NM
May 20
The Regent Theater, DTLA
Los Angeles, CA
May 21
Great American Music Hall
San Francisco, CA
May 22
Great American Music Hall
San Francisco, CA
Sep 7
O2 Ritz Manchester
Manchester, England, United Kingdom
Sep 8
The Galvanizers Yard
Glasgow, Scotland, United Kingdom
Sep 9
Rock City
Nottingham, United Kingdom
Sep 10
Electric Ballroom
London, England, United Kingdom
Sep 11
O2 Academy Bristol
City of Bristol, England, United Kingdom
Sep 12
Brighton Concorde 2
Brighton, England, United Kingdom
Sep 15
Sala Razzmatazz
Barcelona, CT, Spain
Sep 16
to
Sep 17
Recinto Ferial De La Fica En Murcia
Murcia, Región de Murcia, Spain
Sep 17
Centro Andaluz de Arte Contemporáneo
Sevilla, AN, Spain
Sep 18
Sala Mon Live
Madrid, Community of Madrid, Spain
Sep 20
Paloma
Nîmes, Occitanie, France
Sep 21
La Cooperative De Mai
Clermont-Ferrand, Auvergne-Rhône-Alpes, France
Sep 22
Rock School Barbey
Bordeaux, Nouvelle-Aquitaine, France
Sep 23
LE TEMPS MACHINE
Joué-lès-Tours, Centre-Val de Loire, France
Sep 24
Festival Détonation
Besançon, Bourgogne-Franche-Comté, France
Sep 25
La Maroquinerie
Paris, Île-de-France, France
Sep 27
zakk Halle
Düsseldorf, NRW, Germany
Sep 28
Gleis 22
Münster, NRW, Germany
Sep 29
VEGA - Musikkens Hus, Lille VEGA
København, Denmark
Oct 1
Paradiso Noord, Tolhuistuin
Amsterdam, NH, Netherlands
Oct 2
UT Connewitz
Leipzig, SN, Germany
Oct 4
Lucerna Music Bar
Prague, Czechia
Oct 5
Kino
Ebensee, Oberösterreich, Austria
Oct 6
Social Center TPO
Bologna, Emilia-Romagna, Italy
Oct 7
Fri-Son
Fribourg, FR, Switzerland
Oct 8
Het Depot
Leuven, Vlaanderen, Belgium
Oct 9
Doornroosje
Nijmegen, GE, Netherlands
When do Mudhoney 2022 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?
Tickets for their previously announced shows are now on sale. For the new dates, the general public on-sale begins as early as January 21. Presales are currently underway for Citi cardholders, Live Nation, LN Mobile App, and local venues/radio. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.
For the Citi presale, you can use the promo passcode 412800, but you will need the card to complete your purchase. The Live Nation presale password is FRONTROW, and the LN Mobile App code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.
For the health and safety of all, please make sure to get fully vaccinated and follow your local guidance about health and safety precautions. The newer variants are more contagious than previous strains of COVID, and booster shots are now recommended for everyone who has been vaccinated for over five months.
We recommend following Mudhoney on social media, in addition to connecting with your local venue, to get the most up-to-date information.
For more, check out Mudhoney's Zumic artist page.