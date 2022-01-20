Mudhoney Extend 2022 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

Seattle stalwarts Mudhoney have added 2022 tour dates to their schedule.

The newly announced concerts are scheduled in April and May at American venues. Before then, Mudhoney will open perform two hometown concerts in March. The opening acts on select dates will be The Tripwires or Meat Puppets. Previously, Mudhoney announced their rescheduled European tour will kick off in September.

When do Mudhoney 2022 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

Tickets for their previously announced shows are now on sale. For the new dates, the general public on-sale begins as early as January 21. Presales are currently underway for Citi cardholders, Live Nation, LN Mobile App, and local venues/radio. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

For the Citi presale, you can use the promo passcode 412800, but you will need the card to complete your purchase. The Live Nation presale password is FRONTROW, and the LN Mobile App code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

For the health and safety of all, please make sure to get fully vaccinated and follow your local guidance about health and safety precautions. The newer variants are more contagious than previous strains of COVID, and booster shots are now recommended for everyone who has been vaccinated for over five months.

