Mudhoney Extend 2022 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

Grunge rock in America & Europe
Francesco Marano

by Francesco Marano

Published January 20, 2022

Seattle stalwarts Mudhoney have added 2022 tour dates to their schedule.

The newly announced concerts are scheduled in April and May at American venues. Before then, Mudhoney will open perform two hometown concerts in March. The opening acts on select dates will be The Tripwires or Meat Puppets. Previously, Mudhoney announced their rescheduled European tour will kick off in September.

Mudhoney All Tour Dates and Tickets

Mar 16
Mudhoney and The Tripwires
Mudhoney and The Tripwires at The Crocodile
The Crocodile Seattle, WA
Mar 17
Mudhoney and The Tripwires
Mudhoney and The Tripwires at The Crocodile
The Crocodile Seattle, WA
Apr 29
Mudhoney
Mudhoney at Revolution Hall
Revolution Hall Portland, OR
Apr 30
Mudhoney
Mudhoney at Neurolux Lounge
Neurolux Lounge Boise, ID
May 1
Mudhoney
Mudhoney at Urban Lounge
Urban Lounge Salt Lake City, UT
May 4
Mudhoney
Mudhoney at The Slowdown
The Slowdown Omaha, NE
May 5
Mudhoney
Mudhoney at Off Broadway
Off Broadway St. Louis, MO
May 6
Mudhoney
Mudhoney at Empty Bottle
Empty Bottle Chicago, IL
May 11
Mudhoney
Mudhoney at House of Blues - New Orleans
House of Blues - New Orleans New Orleans, LA
May 18
Mudhoney and Meat Puppets
Mudhoney and Meat Puppets at Tumbleroot Brewery & Distillery
Tumbleroot Brewery & Distillery Santa Fe, NM
May 19
Mudhoney and Meat Puppets
Mudhoney and Meat Puppets at Soda Bar
Soda Bar San Diego, CA
May 20
Mudhoney and Meat Puppets
Mudhoney and Meat Puppets at The Regent Theater, DTLA
The Regent Theater, DTLA Los Angeles, CA
May 21
Mudhoney and Meat Puppets
Mudhoney and Meat Puppets at Great American Music Hall
Great American Music Hall San Francisco, CA
May 22
Mudhoney and Meat Puppets
Mudhoney and Meat Puppets at Great American Music Hall
Great American Music Hall San Francisco, CA
Sep 7
Mudhoney
Mudhoney at O2 Ritz Manchester
O2 Ritz Manchester Manchester, England, United Kingdom
Sep 8
Mudhoney
Mudhoney at The Galvanizers Yard
The Galvanizers Yard Glasgow, Scotland, United Kingdom
Sep 9
Mudhoney
Mudhoney at Rock City
Rock City Nottingham, United Kingdom
Sep 10
Mudhoney
Mudhoney at Electric Ballroom
Electric Ballroom London, England, United Kingdom
Sep 11
Mudhoney
Mudhoney at O2 Academy Bristol
O2 Academy Bristol City of Bristol, England, United Kingdom
Sep 12
Mudhoney
Mudhoney at Brighton Concorde 2
Brighton Concorde 2 Brighton, England, United Kingdom
Sep 15
Mudhoney
Mudhoney at Sala Razzmatazz
Sala Razzmatazz Barcelona, CT, Spain
Sep 16
to
Sep 17
Visor Fest 2022
Visor Fest 2022 at Recinto Ferial De La Fica En Murcia
Recinto Ferial De La Fica En Murcia Murcia, Región de Murcia, Spain
Sep 17
Mudhoney
Mudhoney at Centro Andaluz de Arte Contemporáneo
Centro Andaluz de Arte Contemporáneo Sevilla, AN, Spain
Sep 18
Mudhoney
Mudhoney at Sala Mon Live
Sala Mon Live Madrid, Community of Madrid, Spain
Sep 20
Mudhoney
Mudhoney at Paloma
Paloma Nîmes, Occitanie, France
Sep 21
Mudhoney
Mudhoney at La Cooperative De Mai
La Cooperative De Mai Clermont-Ferrand, Auvergne-Rhône-Alpes, France
Sep 22
Mudhoney
Mudhoney at Rock School Barbey
Rock School Barbey Bordeaux, Nouvelle-Aquitaine, France
Sep 23
Mudhoney
Mudhoney at LE TEMPS MACHINE
LE TEMPS MACHINE Joué-lès-Tours, Centre-Val de Loire, France
Sep 24
Mudhoney
Mudhoney at Festival Détonation
Festival Détonation Besançon, Bourgogne-Franche-Comté, France
Sep 25
Mudhoney
Mudhoney at La Maroquinerie
La Maroquinerie Paris, Île-de-France, France
Sep 27
Mudhoney
Mudhoney at zakk Halle
zakk Halle Düsseldorf, NRW, Germany
Sep 28
Mudhoney
Mudhoney at Gleis 22
Gleis 22 Münster, NRW, Germany
Sep 29
Mudhoney
Mudhoney at VEGA - Musikkens Hus, Lille VEGA
VEGA - Musikkens Hus, Lille VEGA København, Denmark
Sep 30
Mudhoney
Mudhoney at Hole 44
Hole 44 Berlin, Germany
Oct 1
Mudhoney
Mudhoney at Paradiso Noord, Tolhuistuin
Paradiso Noord, Tolhuistuin Amsterdam, NH, Netherlands
Oct 2
Mudhoney
Mudhoney at UT Connewitz
UT Connewitz Leipzig, SN, Germany
Oct 4
Mudhoney
Mudhoney at Lucerna Music Bar
Lucerna Music Bar Prague, Czechia
Oct 5
Mudhoney
Mudhoney at Kino
Kino Ebensee, Oberösterreich, Austria
Oct 6
Mudhoney
Mudhoney at Social Center TPO
Social Center TPO Bologna, Emilia-Romagna, Italy
Oct 7
Mudhoney
Mudhoney at Fri-Son
Fri-Son Fribourg, FR, Switzerland
Oct 8
Mudhoney
Mudhoney at Het Depot
Het Depot Leuven, Vlaanderen, Belgium
Oct 9
Mudhoney
Mudhoney at Doornroosje
Doornroosje Nijmegen, GE, Netherlands
When do Mudhoney 2022 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

Tickets for their previously announced shows are now on sale. For the new dates, the general public on-sale begins as early as January 21. Presales are currently underway for Citi cardholders, Live Nation, LN Mobile App, and local venues/radio. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

For the Citi presale, you can use the promo passcode 412800, but you will need the card to complete your purchase. The Live Nation presale password is FRONTROW, and the LN Mobile App code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

For the health and safety of all, please make sure to get fully vaccinated and follow your local guidance about health and safety precautions. The newer variants are more contagious than previous strains of COVID, and booster shots are now recommended for everyone who has been vaccinated for over five months.

We recommend following Mudhoney on social media, in addition to connecting with your local venue, to get the most up-to-date information.

For more, check out Mudhoney's Zumic artist page.

Mudhoney
