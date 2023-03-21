Mudvayne Set 2023 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

Metal band Mudvayne have announced 2023 tour dates, billed as The Psychotherapy Sessions.

The new concerts are planned at large-scale venues across North America in July and August. Joining the bill will be other like-minded hard rock acts Coal Chamber, GWAR, Nonpoint, and Butcher Babies. This will be Mudvayne's first extensive headlining tour since 2009. Last year, they were included on Rob Zombie's co-headlining concerts.

When do Mudvayne 2023 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

The general public on-sale begins as early as March 24. Presales are currently underway for VIP packages, Mudvayne fan club members, and Citi cardholders. Knotfest, Ticketmaster, Live Nation, LN Mobile App., and local venues / radio presales will follow. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

The Mudvayne presale password is PSYCHOTHERAPY. For the Citi presale, you can use the promo passcode 412800, but you will need the card to complete your purchase. The Live Nation presale password is OPENER, and the LN Mobile App code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

Mudvayne All Tour Dates and Tickets

For the most up-to-date information, follow Mudvayne on social media, in addition to checking your local venue's social media and email subscription service.

For more, check out Mudvayne's Zumic artist page.