Mudvayne Set 2023 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

'The Psychotherapy Sessions' tour with Coal Chamber, GWAR, Nonpoint, Butcher Babies
Francesco Marano

by Francesco Marano

Published March 21, 2023

Metal band Mudvayne have announced 2023 tour dates, billed as The Psychotherapy Sessions.

The new concerts are planned at large-scale venues across North America in July and August. Joining the bill will be other like-minded hard rock acts Coal Chamber, GWAR, Nonpoint, and Butcher Babies. This will be Mudvayne's first extensive headlining tour since 2009. Last year, they were included on Rob Zombie's co-headlining concerts.

When do Mudvayne 2023 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

The general public on-sale begins as early as March 24. Presales are currently underway for VIP packages, Mudvayne fan club members, and Citi cardholders. Knotfest, Ticketmaster, Live Nation, LN Mobile App., and local venues / radio presales will follow. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

The Mudvayne presale password is PSYCHOTHERAPY. For the Citi presale, you can use the promo passcode 412800, but you will need the card to complete your purchase. The Live Nation presale password is OPENER, and the LN Mobile App code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

Jul 20
Mudvayne, Coal Chamber, GWAR, Nonpoint, and Butcher Babies
Mudvayne, Coal Chamber, GWAR, Nonpoint, and Butcher Babies at iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre (formerly Coral Sky, Cruzan, Perfect Vodka)
iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre (formerly Coral Sky, Cruzan, Perfect Vodka) West Palm Beach, FL
Jul 21
Mudvayne, Coal Chamber, GWAR, Nonpoint, and Butcher Babies
Mudvayne, Coal Chamber, GWAR, Nonpoint, and Butcher Babies at MidFlorida Credit Union Amphitheatre
MidFlorida Credit Union Amphitheatre Tampa, FL
Jul 23
Mudvayne, Coal Chamber, GWAR, Nonpoint, and Butcher Babies
Mudvayne, Coal Chamber, GWAR, Nonpoint, and Butcher Babies at PNC Music Pavilion
PNC Music Pavilion Charlotte, NC
Jul 25
Mudvayne, Coal Chamber, GWAR, Nonpoint, and Butcher Babies
Mudvayne, Coal Chamber, GWAR, Nonpoint, and Butcher Babies at Jiffy Lube Live
Jiffy Lube Live Bristow, VA
Jul 26
Mudvayne, Coal Chamber, GWAR, Nonpoint, and Butcher Babies
Mudvayne, Coal Chamber, GWAR, Nonpoint, and Butcher Babies at The Pavilion at Montage Mountain
The Pavilion at Montage Mountain Scranton, PA
Jul 28
Mudvayne, Coal Chamber, GWAR, Nonpoint, and Butcher Babies
Mudvayne, Coal Chamber, GWAR, Nonpoint, and Butcher Babies at Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater
Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater Wantagh, NY
Jul 29
Mudvayne, Coal Chamber, GWAR, Nonpoint, and Butcher Babies
Mudvayne, Coal Chamber, GWAR, Nonpoint, and Butcher Babies at Freedom Mortgage Pavilion (formerly BB&T Pavilion)
Freedom Mortgage Pavilion (formerly BB&T Pavilion) Camden, NJ
Jul 30
Mudvayne, Coal Chamber, GWAR, Nonpoint, and Butcher Babies
Mudvayne, Coal Chamber, GWAR, Nonpoint, and Butcher Babies at Xfinity Center
Xfinity Center Mansfield, MA
Aug 1
Mudvayne, Coal Chamber, GWAR, Nonpoint, and Butcher Babies
Mudvayne, Coal Chamber, GWAR, Nonpoint, and Butcher Babies at St. Joseph's Health Amphitheater at Lakeview
St. Joseph's Health Amphitheater at Lakeview Syracuse, NY
Aug 2
Mudvayne, Coal Chamber, GWAR, Nonpoint, and Butcher Babies
Mudvayne, Coal Chamber, GWAR, Nonpoint, and Butcher Babies at Post Gazette Pavilion At Star Lake
Post Gazette Pavilion At Star Lake Burgettstown, PA
Aug 4
Mudvayne, Coal Chamber, GWAR, Nonpoint, and Butcher Babies
Mudvayne, Coal Chamber, GWAR, Nonpoint, and Butcher Babies at Blossom Music Center
Blossom Music Center Cuyahoga Falls, OH
Aug 5
Mudvayne, Coal Chamber, GWAR, Nonpoint, and Butcher Babies
Mudvayne, Coal Chamber, GWAR, Nonpoint, and Butcher Babies at Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre - Tinley Park
Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre - Tinley Park Tinley Park, IL
Aug 6
Mudvayne, Coal Chamber, GWAR, Nonpoint, and Butcher Babies
Mudvayne, Coal Chamber, GWAR, Nonpoint, and Butcher Babies at Pine Knob Music Theatre
Pine Knob Music Theatre Detroit, MI
Aug 8
Mudvayne, Coal Chamber, GWAR, Nonpoint, and Butcher Babies
Mudvayne, Coal Chamber, GWAR, Nonpoint, and Butcher Babies at Ruoff Music Center
Ruoff Music Center Noblesville, IN
Aug 9
Mudvayne, Coal Chamber, GWAR, Nonpoint, and Butcher Babies
Mudvayne, Coal Chamber, GWAR, Nonpoint, and Butcher Babies at Peoria Civic Center
Peoria Civic Center Peoria, IL
Aug 12
Mudvayne, Coal Chamber, GWAR, Nonpoint, and Butcher Babies
Mudvayne, Coal Chamber, GWAR, Nonpoint, and Butcher Babies at Dos Equis Pavilion
Dos Equis Pavilion Dallas, TX
Aug 13
Mudvayne, Coal Chamber, GWAR, Nonpoint, and Butcher Babies
Mudvayne, Coal Chamber, GWAR, Nonpoint, and Butcher Babies at The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion
The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion The Woodlands, TX
Aug 15
Mudvayne, Coal Chamber, GWAR, Nonpoint, and Butcher Babies
Mudvayne, Coal Chamber, GWAR, Nonpoint, and Butcher Babies at Isleta Amphitheater
Isleta Amphitheater Albuquerque, NM
Aug 16
Mudvayne, Coal Chamber, GWAR, Nonpoint, and Butcher Babies
Mudvayne, Coal Chamber, GWAR, Nonpoint, and Butcher Babies at Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre
Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre Phoenix, AZ
Aug 17
Mudvayne, Coal Chamber, GWAR, Nonpoint, and Butcher Babies
Mudvayne, Coal Chamber, GWAR, Nonpoint, and Butcher Babies at FivePoint Amphitheatre
FivePoint Amphitheatre Irvine, CA
Aug 19
Mudvayne, Coal Chamber, GWAR, Nonpoint, and Butcher Babies
Mudvayne, Coal Chamber, GWAR, Nonpoint, and Butcher Babies at Concord Pavilion
Concord Pavilion Concord, CA
Aug 20
Mudvayne, Coal Chamber, GWAR, Nonpoint, and Butcher Babies
Mudvayne, Coal Chamber, GWAR, Nonpoint, and Butcher Babies at Grand Sierra Theatre
Grand Sierra Theatre Reno, NV
Aug 22
Mudvayne, Coal Chamber, GWAR, Nonpoint, and Butcher Babies
Mudvayne, Coal Chamber, GWAR, Nonpoint, and Butcher Babies at White River Amphitheatre
White River Amphitheatre Auburn, WA
Aug 23
Mudvayne, Coal Chamber, GWAR, Nonpoint, and Butcher Babies
Mudvayne, Coal Chamber, GWAR, Nonpoint, and Butcher Babies at RV Inn Style Resorts Amphitheater
RV Inn Style Resorts Amphitheater Ridgefield, WA
Aug 25
Mudvayne, Coal Chamber, GWAR, Nonpoint, and Butcher Babies
Mudvayne, Coal Chamber, GWAR, Nonpoint, and Butcher Babies at USANA Amphitheatre
USANA Amphitheatre West Valley City, UT
Aug 26
Mudvayne, Coal Chamber, GWAR, Nonpoint, and Butcher Babies
Mudvayne, Coal Chamber, GWAR, Nonpoint, and Butcher Babies at Fiddler's Green Amphitheatre
Fiddler's Green Amphitheatre Englewood, CO

For the most up-to-date information, follow Mudvayne on social media, in addition to checking your local venue's social media and email subscription service.

For more, check out Mudvayne's Zumic artist page.

Mudvayne
