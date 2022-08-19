Muse Extend 2022-2023 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale & On-Sale Info

This week, Muse added 2023 tour dates to their schedule.

Billed as a world tour in conjunction with their upcoming album, Will Of The People, the newly planned events are set for the UK in May and June with opening act Royal Blood on select dates. Previously, the band announced October concerts at intimate theatres in Los Angeles, Chicago, Toronto, New York City, Amsterdam, Paris, and Milan.

When do Muse 2022-2023 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

For the new dates, the general public on-sale begins as early as August 26. Album preorder and local venues / radio presales begin August 25. Tickets for the previously announced shows are now on sale. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

We recommend following Muse on their social media accounts, in addition to signing up for your local venue's email newsletter, to get the most up-to-date information.

Check out the music video's for the title track and "Kill Or Be Killed." For more, check out the Muse Zumic artist page.