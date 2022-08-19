View all results for 'alt'
Tickets

Muse Extend 2022-2023 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale & On-Sale Info

Concerts in North America, Europe, UK, new album info
Francesco Marano

by Francesco Marano

Published August 19, 2022

This week, Muse added 2023 tour dates to their schedule.

Billed as a world tour in conjunction with their upcoming album, Will Of The People, the newly planned events are set for the UK in May and June with opening act Royal Blood on select dates. Previously, the band announced October concerts at intimate theatres in Los Angeles, Chicago, Toronto, New York City, Amsterdam, Paris, and Milan.

When do Muse 2022-2023 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

For the new dates, the general public on-sale begins as early as August 26. Album preorder and local venues / radio presales begin August 25. Tickets for the previously announced shows are now on sale. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

Muse Tour Dates and Tickets Near You

Oct 16
Muse
Muse at Beacon Theatre
Beacon Theatre New York, NY

Muse All Tour Dates and Tickets

Sep 8
Xacobeo Festival: Muse
Xacobeo Festival: Muse at Estadio Abanca Balaídos
Estadio Abanca Balaídos Vigo, GA, Spain
Sep 8
to
Sep 10
Andalucia Big Festival
Andalucia Big Festival at Sacaba Beach
Sacaba Beach Málaga, Spain
Oct 4
Muse
Muse at The Wiltern
The Wiltern Los Angeles, CA
Oct 11
Muse
Muse at Riviera Theatre
Riviera Theatre Chicago, IL
Oct 14
Muse
Muse at History
History Toronto, ON, Canada
Oct 16
Muse
Muse at Beacon Theatre
Beacon Theatre New York, NY
Oct 23
Muse
Muse at Royal Theater Carré
Royal Theater Carré Amsterdam, Netherlands
Oct 25
Muse
Muse at Salle Pleyel
Salle Pleyel Paris, France
Oct 26
Muse
Muse at Alcatraz
Alcatraz Milan, Lombardia, Italy
Oct 28
Muse
Muse at Admiralspalast - Theater
Admiralspalast - Theater Berlin, Germany
May 27
Muse and Royal Blood
Muse and Royal Blood at Home Park Stadium
Home Park Stadium Plymouth, England, United Kingdom
Jun 20
Muse and Royal Blood
Muse and Royal Blood at John Smith's Stadium
John Smith's Stadium Huddersfield, England, United Kingdom
Jun 23
Muse
Muse at Bellahouston Park
Bellahouston Park Glasgow, Scotland, United Kingdom
Jun 25
Muse and Royal Blood
Muse and Royal Blood at Milton Keynes National Bowl
Milton Keynes National Bowl Milton Keynes, England, United Kingdom

We recommend following Muse on their social media accounts, in addition to signing up for your local venue's email newsletter, to get the most up-to-date information.

Check out the music video's for the title track and "Kill Or Be Killed." For more, check out the Muse Zumic artist page.

1
148
artists
Muse
genres
Alt Rock Electro Rock Prog Rock Rock
сomments
Send Feedback
image for artist Muse
Muse
Oct
16
Muse
Beacon Theatre New York, NY
