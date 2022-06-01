View all results for 'alt'
close search
Tickets

Muse Share 2022 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

New shows, 'Will of the People' album on the way
Francesco Marano

by Francesco Marano

Published June 1, 2022

English rockers Muse have announced their first run of 2022 headlining tour dates.

The newly planned concerts are set in October at intimate theatres in Los Angeles, Chicago, Toronto, New York City, Amsterdam, Paris, and Milan. The only other scheduled performances for Muse are a number of festival appearances in Europe beginning next month. In addition, Muse announced they will be releasing a new album titled Will Of The People on August 26 and shared a pretty wild music video for the title track.

When do Muse 2022 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

The general public on-sale begins as early as June 24. Presales for fan club begin June 22. Live Nation, LN Mobile App, and local venues / radio presales will follow. Tickets for the previously announced shows are now on sale. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

The Live Nation presale password is DAZZLE, and the LN Mobile App presale password is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

Muse Tour Dates and Tickets Near You

Oct 16
Muse
Muse at Beacon Theatre
Beacon Theatre New York, NY

Muse All Tour Dates and Tickets

Jun 3
to
Jun 5
Rock am Ring
Rock am Ring at Nürburgring
Nürburgring Nürburg, RP, Germany
Jun 9
to
Jun 12
Nova Rock Festival
Nova Rock Festival at Nickelsdorf Pannonia Fields
Nickelsdorf Pannonia Fields Nickelsdorf, Burgenland, Austria
Jun 10
to
Jun 12
Tempelhof Sound
Tempelhof Sound at Tempelhof Airport
Tempelhof Airport Berlin, BE, Germany
Jun 17
Muse
Muse at Ippodromo del Visarno
Ippodromo del Visarno Firenze, Toscana, Italy
Jun 21
to
Jun 25
Telekom VOLT Festival
Telekom VOLT Festival at Löver Camping
Löver Camping Sopron, Hungary
Jun 30
to
Jul 3
Les Eurockeennes De Belfort
Les Eurockeennes De Belfort at Iles du Malsaucy
Iles du Malsaucy Évette-Salbert, Bourgogne-Franche-Comté, France
Jun 30
to
Jul 3
OpenAir St. Gallen
OpenAir St. Gallen at Palace St Gallen
Palace St Gallen St. Gallen, SG, Switzerland
Jun 30
to
Jul 3
Les Eurockéennes de Belfort
Les Eurockéennes de Belfort at Presqu'île de Malsaucy
Presqu'île de Malsaucy Belfort, Bourgogne-Franche-Comté, France
Jul 6
to
Jul 10
Mad Cool Festival
Mad Cool Festival at IFEMA Feria de Madrid
IFEMA Feria de Madrid Madrid, Comunidad de Madrid, Spain
Jul 6
to
Jul 10
Beauregard Festival
Beauregard Festival at Chateau De Beauregard
Chateau De Beauregard Hérouville-Saint-Clair, Normandie, France
Sep 8
to
Sep 10
Andalucia Big Festival
Andalucia Big Festival at Sacaba Beach
Sacaba Beach Málaga, Spain
Oct 4
Muse
Muse at The Wiltern
The Wiltern Los Angeles, CA
Oct 11
Muse
Muse at Riviera Theatre
Riviera Theatre Chicago, IL
Oct 14
Muse
Muse at History
History Toronto, ON, Canada
Oct 16
Muse
Muse at Beacon Theatre
Beacon Theatre New York, NY
Oct 23
Muse
Muse at Royal Theater Carré
Royal Theater Carré Amsterdam, Netherlands
Oct 25
Muse
Muse at Salle Pleyel
Salle Pleyel Paris, France
Oct 26
Muse
Muse at Alcatraz
Alcatraz Milan, Lombardia, Italy

We recommend following Muse on their social media accounts, in addition to signing up for your local venue's email newsletter, to get the most up-to-date information.

For more, check out the Muse Zumic artist page.

2
264
artists
Muse
genres
Alt Rock Electro Rock Prog Rock Rock
сomments
Send Feedback
image for artist Muse
Muse
Oct
16
Muse
Beacon Theatre New York, NY
Powered By
image for ticketmaster image for ticketnetwork image for ticketnetwork image for stubhub
recommended music
image for article Muse Extends 2019 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info
June 10, 2019
Muse Extends 2019 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info
Tickets Alt Rock Electro Rock Prog Rock Rock Muse
3
5374
image for article "Pressure" - Muse [YouTube Music Video]
September 28, 2018
"Pressure"
Muse (YouTube)
Music Alt Rock Electro Rock Prog Rock Rock Muse Official Music Video
2
1018
image for article "The Dark Side" - Muse [YouTube Music Video]
August 30, 2018
"The Dark Side"
Muse (YouTube)
Music Alt Rock Electro Rock Prog Rock Rock Muse Official Music Video
2
1375
Back to top
seating chart