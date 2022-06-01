Muse Share 2022 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

English rockers Muse have announced their first run of 2022 headlining tour dates.

The newly planned concerts are set in October at intimate theatres in Los Angeles, Chicago, Toronto, New York City, Amsterdam, Paris, and Milan. The only other scheduled performances for Muse are a number of festival appearances in Europe beginning next month. In addition, Muse announced they will be releasing a new album titled Will Of The People on August 26 and shared a pretty wild music video for the title track.

When do Muse 2022 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

The general public on-sale begins as early as June 24. Presales for fan club begin June 22. Live Nation, LN Mobile App, and local venues / radio presales will follow. Tickets for the previously announced shows are now on sale. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

The Live Nation presale password is DAZZLE, and the LN Mobile App presale password is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

We recommend following Muse on their social media accounts, in addition to signing up for your local venue's email newsletter, to get the most up-to-date information.

