View all results for 'alt'
close search
Tickets

mxmtoon Sets 2022 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

Touring America with Chloe Moriondo
Francesco Marano

by Francesco Marano

Published February 10, 2022

Maia, known by her stage name mxmtoon, has announced 2022 dates billed as rising (the tour)! The newly announced shows will make stops at mid-sized North American venues in May and June. The opening act for all the dates will be fellow indie pop artist and ukelele player Chloe Moriondo.

First gaining traction as a YouTuber, mxmtoon broke through to mainstream success with her debut EP Plum Blossom in 2018. She released her first studio album, The Masquerade, in 2019.

mxmtoon Tour Dates and Tickets Near You

Jun 7
mxmtoon and Chloe Moriondo
mxmtoon and Chloe Moriondo at Webster Hall
Webster Hall New York, NY

mxmtoon All Tour Dates and Tickets

May 2
mxmtoon and Chloe Moriondo
mxmtoon and Chloe Moriondo at Theatre Fairmount
Theatre Fairmount Montréal, QC, Canada
May 4
mxmtoon and Chloe Moriondo
mxmtoon and Chloe Moriondo at The Danforth Music Hall
The Danforth Music Hall Toronto, ON, Canada
May 5
mxmtoon and Chloe Moriondo
mxmtoon and Chloe Moriondo at Majestic Theatre
Majestic Theatre Detroit, MI
May 7
mxmtoon and Chloe Moriondo
mxmtoon and Chloe Moriondo at House Of Blues - Chicago
House Of Blues - Chicago Chicago, IL
May 8
mxmtoon and Chloe Moriondo
mxmtoon and Chloe Moriondo at Varsity Theater
Varsity Theater Minneapolis, MN
May 10
mxmtoon and Chloe Moriondo
mxmtoon and Chloe Moriondo at Gothic Theatre
Gothic Theatre Englewood, CO
May 11
mxmtoon and Chloe Moriondo
mxmtoon and Chloe Moriondo at The Complex
The Complex Salt Lake City, UT
May 13
mxmtoon and Chloe Moriondo
mxmtoon and Chloe Moriondo at Vogue Theatre
Vogue Theatre Vancouver, BC, Canada
May 14
mxmtoon and Chloe Moriondo
mxmtoon and Chloe Moriondo at Wonder Ballroom
Wonder Ballroom Portland, OR
May 15
mxmtoon and Chloe Moriondo
mxmtoon and Chloe Moriondo at The Showbox
The Showbox Seattle, WA
May 17
mxmtoon and Chloe Moriondo
mxmtoon and Chloe Moriondo at The Regency Ballroom
The Regency Ballroom San Francisco, CA
May 20
mxmtoon and Chloe Moriondo
mxmtoon and Chloe Moriondo at The Observatory
The Observatory Santa Ana, CA
May 21
mxmtoon and Chloe Moriondo
mxmtoon and Chloe Moriondo at The Fonda Theatre
The Fonda Theatre Los Angeles, CA
May 22
mxmtoon and Chloe Moriondo
mxmtoon and Chloe Moriondo at The Fonda Theatre
The Fonda Theatre Los Angeles, CA
May 24
mxmtoon and Chloe Moriondo
mxmtoon and Chloe Moriondo at House of Blues San Diego
House of Blues San Diego San Diego, CA
May 25
mxmtoon and Chloe Moriondo
mxmtoon and Chloe Moriondo at The Van Buren
The Van Buren Phoenix, AZ
May 27
mxmtoon and Chloe Moriondo
mxmtoon and Chloe Moriondo at The Studio at The Factory
The Studio at The Factory Dallas, TX
May 28
mxmtoon and Chloe Moriondo
mxmtoon and Chloe Moriondo at Scoot Inn
Scoot Inn Austin, TX
May 29
mxmtoon and Chloe Moriondo
mxmtoon and Chloe Moriondo at White Oak Music Hall
White Oak Music Hall Houston, TX
May 31
mxmtoon and Chloe Moriondo
mxmtoon and Chloe Moriondo at The Beacham
The Beacham Orlando, FL
Jun 1
mxmtoon and Chloe Moriondo
mxmtoon and Chloe Moriondo at Variety Playhouse
Variety Playhouse Atlanta, GA
Jun 3
mxmtoon and Chloe Moriondo
mxmtoon and Chloe Moriondo at 9:30 Club
9:30 Club Washington, D.C.
Jun 5
mxmtoon and Chloe Moriondo
mxmtoon and Chloe Moriondo at Theatre of Living Arts
Theatre of Living Arts Philadelphia, PA
Jun 7
mxmtoon and Chloe Moriondo
mxmtoon and Chloe Moriondo at Webster Hall
Webster Hall New York, NY
Jun 10
mxmtoon and Chloe Moriondo
mxmtoon and Chloe Moriondo at Royale
Royale Boston, MA
Jun 11
mxmtoon and Chloe Moriondo
mxmtoon and Chloe Moriondo at Royale
Royale Boston, MA
When do mxmtoon 2022 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

The general public on-sale begins as early as February 11. Presales are currently underway for fan club members, Spotify, Live Nation, LN Mobile App, and local venues / radio. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

The fan club presale password is monalisa. The Live Nation presale password is CURTAIN, and the LN Mobile App presale code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

With the COVID pandemic still ongoing, please make sure to get fully vaccinated and follow your local guidance about health and safety precautions to prevent the spread of the deadly virus.

We recommend following mxmtoon on social media, in addition to checking your local venue’s social media and email subscription service, to get the most up-to-date information.

Earlier this year, mxmtoon released her most recent single, "mona lisa." For more, check out mxmtoon's Zumic artist page.

2
154
artists
mxmtoon
genres
Folk-pop Indie Folk Indie Pop
сomments
Send Feedback
image for artist mxmtoon
mxmtoon
Jun
7
mxmtoon and Chloe Moriondo
Webster Hall New York, NY
Powered By
image for ticketmaster image for ticketnetwork image for ticketnetwork image for stubhub
Back to top
seating chart