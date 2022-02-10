mxmtoon Sets 2022 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

Maia, known by her stage name mxmtoon, has announced 2022 dates billed as rising (the tour)! The newly announced shows will make stops at mid-sized North American venues in May and June. The opening act for all the dates will be fellow indie pop artist and ukelele player Chloe Moriondo.

First gaining traction as a YouTuber, mxmtoon broke through to mainstream success with her debut EP Plum Blossom in 2018. She released her first studio album, The Masquerade, in 2019.

mxmtoon All Tour Dates and Tickets

When do mxmtoon 2022 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

The general public on-sale begins as early as February 11. Presales are currently underway for fan club members, Spotify, Live Nation, LN Mobile App, and local venues / radio. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

The fan club presale password is monalisa. The Live Nation presale password is CURTAIN, and the LN Mobile App presale code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

With the COVID pandemic still ongoing, please make sure to get fully vaccinated and follow your local guidance about health and safety precautions to prevent the spread of the deadly virus.

We recommend following mxmtoon on social media, in addition to checking your local venue’s social media and email subscription service, to get the most up-to-date information.

Earlier this year, mxmtoon released her most recent single, "mona lisa." For more, check out mxmtoon's Zumic artist page.