MxPx Extend 2023-2024 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

Seasoned punk veterans MxPx announced 2024 tour dates.

The new concerts are from February into April at North American venues. Joining the bill will be The Ataris and Five Iron Frenzy for one date. In the coming weeks, MxPx have festival performances in Las Vegas and Indonesia, as well as a December hometown show in Seattle.

When do MxPx 2023-2024 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

The general public on-sale begins as early as October 13. Presales are currently underway for Live Nation, LN Mobile App., and local venues / radio. Tickets for the previously announced shows are now on sale. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

The Live Nation presale password is VOCALS, and the LN Mobile App code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

For the most up-to-date information, follow MxPx on social media and sign up for the email newsletter, in addition to checking your local venue's social media and email subscription service.

