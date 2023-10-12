View all results for 'alt'
MxPx Extend 2023-2024 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

Headlining shows and festivals
Francesco Marano

by Francesco Marano

Published October 12, 2023

Seasoned punk veterans MxPx announced 2024 tour dates.

The new concerts are from February into April at North American venues. Joining the bill will be The Ataris and Five Iron Frenzy for one date. In the coming weeks, MxPx have festival performances in Las Vegas and Indonesia, as well as a December hometown show in Seattle.

MxPx Tour Dates and Tickets Near You

Feb 9
MxPx and The Ataris at Webster Hall
Webster Hall New York, NY

MxPx All Tour Dates and Tickets

Oct 21
to
Oct 22
When We Were Young at Las Vegas Festival Grounds
Las Vegas Festival Grounds Las Vegas, NV
Oct 27
FANATIK "Festival Seni dan Kreasi Teknik" at Keramas Aero Park
Keramas Aero Park Kecamatan Blahbatuh, Bali, Indonesia
Oct 28
to
Oct 29
Rockaroma Festival at Uptown Park - Summarecon Mall Serpong
Uptown Park - Summarecon Mall Serpong Kelapa Dua, Banten, Indonesia
Oct 28
to
Oct 29
Rock In Celebes at Parking Lot - Trans Studio Mall Makassar
Parking Lot - Trans Studio Mall Makassar Kecamatan Tamalate, Sulawesi Selatan, Indonesia
Dec 30
MxPx and Diesel Boy at The Showbox
The Showbox Seattle, WA
Jan 6
MxPx, Less Than Jake, Relient K, and Smoking Popes at Hollywood Palladium
Hollywood Palladium Los Angeles, CA
Feb 9
MxPx and The Ataris at Webster Hall
Webster Hall New York, NY
Feb 10
MxPx and The Ataris at Union Transfer
Union Transfer Philadelphia, PA
Mar 15
MxPx and The Ataris at Buckhead Theatre
Buckhead Theatre Atlanta, GA
Mar 16
MxPx and The Ataris at House Of Blues - Orlando
House Of Blues - Orlando Lake Buena Vista, FL
Apr 5
MxPx, Five Iron Frenzy, and The Ataris at Ogden Theatre
Ogden Theatre Denver, CO
Apr 6
MxPx and The Ataris at The Depot
The Depot Salt Lake City, UT
When do MxPx 2023-2024 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

The general public on-sale begins as early as October 13. Presales are currently underway for Live Nation, LN Mobile App., and local venues / radio. Tickets for the previously announced shows are now on sale. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

The Live Nation presale password is VOCALS, and the LN Mobile App code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

For the most up-to-date information, follow MxPx on social media and sign up for the email newsletter, in addition to checking your local venue's social media and email subscription service.

For more, check out MxPx's Zumic artist page.

