My Chemical Romance Add 2022 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale & On-Sale Info

It has been nearly eleven years since My Chemical Romance performed a full-scale tour. The band reunited for a performance in Los Angeles in December, 2019, which was their first show since 2012. Since then, they rolled out concert dates for Australia, New Zealand, and Japan. The COVID pandemic put the concert industry on hold for the past couple of years, but now the pandemic is turning endemic and it has become much safer to have large gatherings.

This week, MCR added 2022 arena tour dates for North America. Scheduled in August, September, and October, the shows are expected to be with the band's original lineup of Gerard, Ray Toro, Mikey Way, and Frank Iero, along with touring drummer Jarrod Alexander. Also just announced, the band will be joined by multiple opening acts on select dates. You can find the exact lineup for each show at the ticket links below.

When do My Chemical Romance 2022 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

Tickets for the previously announced shows are now on sale. For the new dates, the general public on-sale begins as early as March 11. At this time, there are no presales happening. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

Before getting your emo on, please make sure to get fully vaccinated and follow your local guidance about health and safety precautions.

My Chemical Romance All Tour Dates and Tickets

Their most recent album was 2010's Danger Days: The True Lives of the Fabulous Killjoys, which was accompanied by a comic series created by frontman Gerard Way. For more, check out My Chemical Romance's Zumic artist page.