My Chemical Romance Add 2022 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale & On-Sale Info

First MCR tour since 2011
Francesco Marano

by Francesco Marano

Published March 9, 2022

It has been nearly eleven years since My Chemical Romance performed a full-scale tour. The band reunited for a performance in Los Angeles in December, 2019, which was their first show since 2012. Since then, they rolled out concert dates for Australia, New Zealand, and Japan. The COVID pandemic put the concert industry on hold for the past couple of years, but now the pandemic is turning endemic and it has become much safer to have large gatherings.

This week, MCR added 2022 arena tour dates for North America. Scheduled in August, September, and October, the shows are expected to be with the band's original lineup of Gerard, Ray Toro, Mikey Way, and Frank Iero, along with touring drummer Jarrod Alexander. Also just announced, the band will be joined by multiple opening acts on select dates. You can find the exact lineup for each show at the ticket links below.

When do My Chemical Romance 2022 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

Tickets for the previously announced shows are now on sale. For the new dates, the general public on-sale begins as early as March 11. At this time, there are no presales happening. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

Before getting your emo on, please make sure to get fully vaccinated and follow your local guidance about health and safety precautions.

My Chemical Romance All Tour Dates and Tickets

May 16
My Chemical Romance
My Chemical Romance at Eden Project
Eden Project Bodelva, England, United Kingdom
May 17
My Chemical Romance
My Chemical Romance at Eden Project
Eden Project Bodelva, England, United Kingdom
May 19
My Chemical Romance
My Chemical Romance at Stadium MK
Stadium MK Milton Keynes, England, United Kingdom
May 21
My Chemical Romance
My Chemical Romance at Stadium MK
Stadium MK Milton Keynes, England, United Kingdom
May 22
My Chemical Romance
My Chemical Romance at Stadium MK
Stadium MK Milton Keynes, England, United Kingdom
May 24
My Chemical Romance
My Chemical Romance at Royal Hospital Kilmainham
Royal Hospital Kilmainham Dublin, County Dublin, Ireland
May 25
My Chemical Romance
My Chemical Romance at Royal Hospital Kilmainham
Royal Hospital Kilmainham Dublin, County Dublin, Ireland
May 27
My Chemical Romance
My Chemical Romance at Victoria Park - Warrington
Victoria Park - Warrington Warrington, England, United Kingdom
May 28
My Chemical Romance
My Chemical Romance at Sophia Gardens
Sophia Gardens Cardiff, Wales, United Kingdom
May 30
My Chemical Romance
My Chemical Romance at The Hydro At SECC
The Hydro At SECC Glasgow, Scotland, United Kingdom
Jun 1
My Chemical Romance
My Chemical Romance at Accor Arena
Accor Arena Paris, France
Jun 2
My Chemical Romance
My Chemical Romance at Ahoy
Ahoy Rotterdam, ZH, Netherlands
Jun 4
Sonic Park Fest - My Chemical Romance
Sonic Park Fest - My Chemical Romance at Arena Parco Nord Bologna
Arena Parco Nord Bologna Bologna, Emilia-Romagna, Italy
Jun 6
My Chemical Romance
My Chemical Romance at Olympiahalle
Olympiahalle München, Germany
Jun 7
My Chemical Romance
My Chemical Romance at Budapest Park
Budapest Park Budapest, Hungary
Jun 9
My Chemical Romance and Fource Entertainment
My Chemical Romance and Fource Entertainment at Letnia Scena Progresji
Letnia Scena Progresji Warszawa, Mazowieckie, Poland
Jun 11
Prague Rocks
Prague Rocks at Stadion Sinobo
Stadion Sinobo Prague, Hlavní město Praha, Czechia
Jun 12
My Chemical Romance
My Chemical Romance at Velodrom
Velodrom Berlin, Germany
Jun 14
My Chemical Romance
My Chemical Romance at Gröna Lund Tivoli
Gröna Lund Tivoli Stockholm, Sweden
Jun 16
My Chemical Romance
My Chemical Romance at Ice Palace Saint Petersburg
Ice Palace Saint Petersburg Sankt-Peterburg, Russia
Jun 17
to
Jun 19
Park Live Festival
Park Live Festival at Luzhniki Stadium
Luzhniki Stadium Russia
Jun 18
to
Jul 17
U-Park Festival
U-Park Festival at Sky Family Park
Sky Family Park Kyiv, Ukraine
Jun 21
My Chemical Romance
My Chemical Romance at KunstRasen Bonn/Gronau
KunstRasen Bonn/Gronau Bonn, NRW, Germany
Jun 22
My Chemical Romance
My Chemical Romance at KunstRasen Bonn/Gronau
KunstRasen Bonn/Gronau Bonn, NRW, Germany
Jul 8
to
Jul 16
Park Live Festival
Park Live Festival at Luzhniki Stadium
Luzhniki Stadium Russia
Aug 20
My Chemical Romance
My Chemical Romance at Paycom Center
Paycom Center Oklahoma City, OK
Aug 21
My Chemical Romance, Turnstile, and Dilly Dally
My Chemical Romance, Turnstile, and Dilly Dally at AT&T Center
AT&T Center San Antonio, TX
Aug 23
My Chemical Romance, Turnstile, and Dilly Dally
My Chemical Romance, Turnstile, and Dilly Dally at Bridgestone Arena
Bridgestone Arena Nashville, TN
Aug 24
My Chemical Romance, Turnstile, and Dilly Dally
My Chemical Romance, Turnstile, and Dilly Dally at Heritage Bank Center
Heritage Bank Center Cincinnati, OH
Aug 26
My Chemical Romance, Turnstile, and Soul Glo
My Chemical Romance, Turnstile, and Soul Glo at PNC Arena
PNC Arena Raleigh, NC
Aug 27
My Chemical Romance, The Bouncing Souls, and Ghosh
My Chemical Romance, The Bouncing Souls, and Ghosh at UBS Arena
UBS Arena Elmont, NY
Aug 29
My Chemical Romance
My Chemical Romance at Wells Fargo Center
Wells Fargo Center Philadelphia, PA
Aug 30
My Chemical Romance
My Chemical Romance at MVP Arena
MVP Arena Albany, NY
Sep 1
My Chemical Romance, Waterparks, and Meg Myers
My Chemical Romance, Waterparks, and Meg Myers at Mohegan Sun Arena
Mohegan Sun Arena Uncasville, CT
Sep 2
My Chemical Romance, Waterparks, and Meg Myers
My Chemical Romance, Waterparks, and Meg Myers at Centre Bell
Centre Bell Montréal, QC, Canada
Sep 4
My Chemical Romance, Waterparks, and Meg Myers
My Chemical Romance, Waterparks, and Meg Myers at Scotiabank Arena
Rescheduled
Scotiabank Arena Toronto, ON, Canada
Sep 5
My Chemical Romance
My Chemical Romance at Scotiabank Arena
Scotiabank Arena Toronto, Ontario, Canada
Sep 7
My Chemical Romance, Thursday, and Badflower
My Chemical Romance, Thursday, and Badflower at TD Garden
TD Garden Boston, MA
Sep 8
My Chemical Romance, Thursday, and Badflower
My Chemical Romance, Thursday, and Badflower at TD Garden
TD Garden Boston, MA
Sep 10
My Chemical Romance, Thursday, and Badflower
My Chemical Romance, Thursday, and Badflower at Barclays Center
Barclays Center Brooklyn, NY
Sep 11
My Chemical Romance, Thursday, and Badflower
My Chemical Romance, Thursday, and Badflower at Barclays Center
Barclays Center Brooklyn, NY
Sep 13
My Chemical Romance
My Chemical Romance at Little Caesars Arena
Little Caesars Arena Detroit, MI
Sep 15
My Chemical Romance, Thursday, and The Homeless Gospel Choir
My Chemical Romance, Thursday, and The Homeless Gospel Choir at Xcel Energy Center
Xcel Energy Center Saint Paul, MN
Sep 16
to
Sep 18
Riot Fest
Riot Fest at Douglas Park
Douglas Park Chicago, IL
Sep 20
My Chemical Romance, Thursday, and The Homeless Gospel Choir
My Chemical Romance, Thursday, and The Homeless Gospel Choir at Prudential Center
Prudential Center Newark, NJ
Sep 21
My Chemical Romance, Midtown, and The Homeless Gospel Choir
My Chemical Romance, Midtown, and The Homeless Gospel Choir at Prudential Center
Prudential Center Newark, NJ
Sep 22
to
Sep 25
Firefly Music Festival
Firefly Music Festival at The Woodlands of Dover International Speedway
The Woodlands of Dover International Speedway Dover, DE
Sep 24
My Chemical Romance, Midtown, and The Homeless Gospel Choir
My Chemical Romance, Midtown, and The Homeless Gospel Choir at BB&T Center
BB&T Center Sunrise, FL
Sep 27
My Chemical Romance
My Chemical Romance at Toyota Center - TX
Toyota Center - TX Houston, TX
Sep 28
My Chemical Romance, Midtown, and Devil Master
My Chemical Romance, Midtown, and Devil Master at American Airlines Center
American Airlines Center Dallas, TX
Sep 30
My Chemical Romance and Youth Code
My Chemical Romance and Youth Code at Pepsi Center
Pepsi Center Denver, CO
Oct 2
My Chemical Romance and Youth Code
My Chemical Romance and Youth Code at Moda Center
Moda Center Portland, OR
Oct 3
My Chemical Romance and Kimya Dawson
My Chemical Romance and Kimya Dawson at Tacoma Dome
Tacoma Dome Tacoma, WA
Oct 5
My Chemical Romance
My Chemical Romance at Oakland Arena
Oakland Arena Oakland, CA
Oct 6
to
Oct 9
Aftershock
Aftershock at Discovery Park
Discovery Park Sacramento, CA
Oct 7
My Chemical Romance
My Chemical Romance at T-Mobile Arena
T-Mobile Arena Las Vegas, NV
Oct 11
My Chemical Romance and Youth Code
My Chemical Romance and Youth Code at The Forum
The Forum Inglewood, CA
Oct 12
My Chemical Romance, Shannon and the Clams, and Dilly Dally
My Chemical Romance, Shannon and the Clams, and Dilly Dally at The Forum
The Forum Inglewood, CA
Oct 14
My Chemical Romance, Meg Myers, and Nothing
My Chemical Romance, Meg Myers, and Nothing at The Forum
The Forum Inglewood, CA
Oct 15
My Chemical Romance, Thursday, and The Homeless Gospel Choir
My Chemical Romance, Thursday, and The Homeless Gospel Choir at The Forum
The Forum Inglewood, CA
Oct 17
My Chemical Romance, Midtown, and Waterparks
My Chemical Romance, Midtown, and Waterparks at The Forum
The Forum Inglewood, CA
Oct 22
When We Were Young
When We Were Young at Las Vegas Festival Grounds
Las Vegas Festival Grounds Las Vegas, NV
Oct 23
When We Were Young
When We Were Young at Las Vegas Festival Grounds
Las Vegas Festival Grounds Las Vegas, NV
Oct 29
When We Were Young
When We Were Young at Las Vegas Festival Grounds
Las Vegas Festival Grounds Las Vegas, NV
Mar 11
My Chemical Romance
My Chemical Romance at The Outer Fields at Western Springs
The Outer Fields at Western Springs Auckland, New Zealand
Mar 13
My Chemical Romance
My Chemical Romance at Brisbane Entertainment Centre
Brisbane Entertainment Centre Brisbane, Queensland, Australia
Mar 14
My Chemical Romance
My Chemical Romance at Brisbane Entertainment Centre
Brisbane Entertainment Centre Brisbane, Queensland, Australia
Mar 16
My Chemical Romance
My Chemical Romance at Rod Laver Arena
Rod Laver Arena Melbourne, Victoria, Australia
Mar 17
My Chemical Romance
My Chemical Romance at Rod Laver Arena
Rod Laver Arena Melbourne, Victoria, Australia
Mar 19
My Chemical Romance
My Chemical Romance at Qudos Bank Arena
Qudos Bank Arena Sydney Olympic Park, Australia
Mar 20
My Chemical Romance
My Chemical Romance at Qudos Bank Arena
Qudos Bank Arena Sydney Olympic Park, Australia

We recommend following My Chemical Romance on social media and signing up for their free email newsletter, in addition to checking your local venue’s social media and email subscription service, to get the most up-to-date information.

Their most recent album was 2010's Danger Days: The True Lives of the Fabulous Killjoys, which was accompanied by a comic series created by frontman Gerard Way. For more, check out My Chemical Romance's Zumic artist page.

Aug
27
My Chemical Romance, The Bouncing Souls, and Ghosh
UBS Arena Elmont, NY
Sep
10
My Chemical Romance, Thursday, and Badflower
Barclays Center Brooklyn, NY
Sep
11
My Chemical Romance, Thursday, and Badflower
Barclays Center Brooklyn, NY
Sep
20
My Chemical Romance, Thursday, and The Homeless Gospel Choir
Prudential Center Newark, NJ
Sep
21
My Chemical Romance, Midtown, and The Homeless Gospel Choir
Prudential Center Newark, NJ
