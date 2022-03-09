My Chemical Romance Add 2022 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale & On-Sale Info

It has been nearly eleven years since My Chemical Romance performed a full-scale tour. The band reunited for a performance in Los Angeles in December, 2019, which was their first show since 2012. Since then, they rolled out concert dates for Australia, New Zealand, and Japan. The COVID pandemic put the concert industry on hold for the past couple of years, but now the pandemic is turning endemic and it has become much safer to have large gatherings.
This week, MCR added 2022 arena tour dates for North America. Scheduled in August, September, and October, the shows are expected to be with the band's original lineup of Gerard, Ray Toro, Mikey Way, and Frank Iero, along with touring drummer Jarrod Alexander. Also just announced, the band will be joined by multiple opening acts on select dates. You can find the exact lineup for each show at the ticket links below.
When do My Chemical Romance 2022 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?
Tickets for the previously announced shows are now on sale. For the new dates, the general public on-sale begins as early as March 11. At this time, there are no presales happening. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.
Before getting your emo on, please make sure to get fully vaccinated and follow your local guidance about health and safety precautions.
My Chemical Romance Tour Dates and Tickets Near You
Sep 10
Barclays Center
Brooklyn, NY
Sep 11
Barclays Center
Brooklyn, NY
Sep 20
Prudential Center
Newark, NJ
Sep 21
Prudential Center
Newark, NJ
My Chemical Romance All Tour Dates and Tickets
May 16
Eden Project
Bodelva, England, United Kingdom
May 17
Eden Project
Bodelva, England, United Kingdom
May 19
Stadium MK
Milton Keynes, England, United Kingdom
May 21
Stadium MK
Milton Keynes, England, United Kingdom
May 22
Stadium MK
Milton Keynes, England, United Kingdom
May 24
Royal Hospital Kilmainham
Dublin, County Dublin, Ireland
May 25
Royal Hospital Kilmainham
Dublin, County Dublin, Ireland
May 27
Victoria Park - Warrington
Warrington, England, United Kingdom
May 28
Sophia Gardens
Cardiff, Wales, United Kingdom
May 30
The Hydro At SECC
Glasgow, Scotland, United Kingdom
Jun 1
Accor Arena
Paris, France
Jun 2
Ahoy
Rotterdam, ZH, Netherlands
Jun 4
Arena Parco Nord Bologna
Bologna, Emilia-Romagna, Italy
Jun 6
Olympiahalle
München, Germany
Jun 7
Budapest Park
Budapest, Hungary
Jun 9
Letnia Scena Progresji
Warszawa, Mazowieckie, Poland
Jun 11
Stadion Sinobo
Prague, Hlavní město Praha, Czechia
Jun 14
Gröna Lund Tivoli
Stockholm, Sweden
Jun 16
Ice Palace Saint Petersburg
Sankt-Peterburg, Russia
Jun 18
to
Jul 17
Sky Family Park
Kyiv, Ukraine
Jun 21
KunstRasen Bonn/Gronau
Bonn, NRW, Germany
Jun 22
KunstRasen Bonn/Gronau
Bonn, NRW, Germany
Aug 20
Paycom Center
Oklahoma City, OK
Aug 21
AT&T Center
San Antonio, TX
Aug 23
Bridgestone Arena
Nashville, TN
Aug 24
Heritage Bank Center
Cincinnati, OH
Aug 29
Wells Fargo Center
Philadelphia, PA
Sep 1
Mohegan Sun Arena
Uncasville, CT
Sep 2
Centre Bell
Montréal, QC, Canada
Sep 4
Rescheduled
Scotiabank Arena
Toronto, ON, Canada
Sep 5
Scotiabank Arena
Toronto, Ontario, Canada
Sep 13
Little Caesars Arena
Detroit, MI
Sep 15
Xcel Energy Center
Saint Paul, MN
Sep 22
to
Sep 25
The Woodlands of Dover International Speedway
Dover, DE
Sep 27
Toyota Center - TX
Houston, TX
Sep 28
American Airlines Center
Dallas, TX
Oct 5
Oakland Arena
Oakland, CA
Oct 6
to
Oct 9
Discovery Park
Sacramento, CA
Oct 7
T-Mobile Arena
Las Vegas, NV
Oct 22
Las Vegas Festival Grounds
Las Vegas, NV
Oct 23
Las Vegas Festival Grounds
Las Vegas, NV
Oct 29
Las Vegas Festival Grounds
Las Vegas, NV
Mar 11
The Outer Fields at Western Springs
Auckland, New Zealand
Mar 13
Brisbane Entertainment Centre
Brisbane, Queensland, Australia
Mar 14
Brisbane Entertainment Centre
Brisbane, Queensland, Australia
Mar 16
Rod Laver Arena
Melbourne, Victoria, Australia
Mar 17
Rod Laver Arena
Melbourne, Victoria, Australia
Mar 19
Qudos Bank Arena
Sydney Olympic Park, Australia
Mar 20
Qudos Bank Arena
Sydney Olympic Park, Australia
We recommend following My Chemical Romance on social media and signing up for their free email newsletter, in addition to checking your local venue’s social media and email subscription service, to get the most up-to-date information.
Their most recent album was 2010's Danger Days: The True Lives of the Fabulous Killjoys, which was accompanied by a comic series created by frontman Gerard Way. For more, check out My Chemical Romance's Zumic artist page.