View all results for 'alt'
close search
Tickets

My Morning Jacket Add 2021 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

New Years run in Denver
Francesco Marano

by Francesco Marano

Published August 3, 2021

My Morning Jacket are planning a big celebration in Denver, Colorado for New Years!

Jim James and the band have announced tour dates for a New Years run at The Mission Ballroom in Denver, Colorado. The newly announced concerts are scheduled for December 29, 30, and 31. According to a press release, opening acts will be announced at a later time, so check back here when that information becomes available.

MMJ plan to begin touring later this month, and will be teaming up on select dates with Flock of Dimes, Brittany Howard, Durand Jones & The Indications, and Bedouine. The southern rockers are also scheduled to appear at a handful of music festivals.

When do My Morning Jacket 2021 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

Tickets for the previously announced shows are now on sale. For the new dates, the general public on-sale begins as early as August 6. Presales for fan club members begin August 4. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

The fan club presale password is NYEDENVER. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

My Morning Jacket Tour Dates and Tickets Near You

Sep 10
My Morning Jacket and Brittany Howard
My Morning Jacket and Brittany Howard at Forest Hills Stadium
Forest Hills Stadium Forest Hills, NY
Sep 11
My Morning Jacket and Brittany Howard
My Morning Jacket and Brittany Howard at Forest Hills Stadium
Forest Hills Stadium Forest Hills, NY

My Morning Jacket All Tour Dates and Tickets

Aug 27
My Morning Jacket and Flock of Dimes
My Morning Jacket and Flock of Dimes at Charlotte Metro Credit Union Amphitheatre
Charlotte Metro Credit Union Amphitheatre Charlotte, NC
Aug 28
to
Aug 29
Railbird Music Festival
Railbird Music Festival at Keeneland
Keeneland Lexington, KY
Sep 2
to
Sep 5
Bonnaroo Music & Arts Festival
Bonnaroo Music & Arts Festival at The Bonnaroo Farm
The Bonnaroo Farm Manchester, TN
Sep 3
My Morning Jacket and Brittany Howard
My Morning Jacket and Brittany Howard at Ameris Bank Amphitheatre
Ameris Bank Amphitheatre Alpharetta, GA
Sep 7
My Morning Jacket and Brittany Howard
My Morning Jacket and Brittany Howard at Merriweather Post Pavilion
Merriweather Post Pavilion Columbia, MD
Sep 8
My Morning Jacket and Brittany Howard
My Morning Jacket and Brittany Howard at TD Pavilion at the Mann
TD Pavilion at the Mann Philadelphia, PA
Sep 10
My Morning Jacket and Brittany Howard
My Morning Jacket and Brittany Howard at Forest Hills Stadium
Forest Hills Stadium Forest Hills, NY
Sep 11
My Morning Jacket and Brittany Howard
My Morning Jacket and Brittany Howard at Forest Hills Stadium
Forest Hills Stadium Forest Hills, NY
Sep 23
My Morning Jacket and Durand Jones & The Indications
My Morning Jacket and Durand Jones & The Indications at Santa Barbara Bowl
Santa Barbara Bowl Santa Barbara, CA
Sep 24
to
Sep 26
Ohana Music Festival
Ohana Music Festival at Doheny State Beach
Doheny State Beach San Juan Capistrano, CA
Sep 25
My Morning Jacket and Durand Jones & The Indications
My Morning Jacket and Durand Jones & The Indications at Greek Theatre - U.C. Berkeley
Greek Theatre - U.C. Berkeley Berkeley, CA
Sep 28
My Morning Jacket and Durand Jones & The Indications
My Morning Jacket and Durand Jones & The Indications at McMenamins Edgefield Amphitheatre
McMenamins Edgefield Amphitheatre Troutdale, OR
Sep 29
My Morning Jacket and Durand Jones & The Indications
My Morning Jacket and Durand Jones & The Indications at Pavilion at Riverfront
Pavilion at Riverfront Spokane, WA
Oct 1
My Morning Jacket and Durand Jones & The Indications
My Morning Jacket and Durand Jones & The Indications at Paramount Theatre
Paramount Theatre Seattle, WA
Oct 2
My Morning Jacket and Durand Jones & The Indications
My Morning Jacket and Durand Jones & The Indications at Paramount Theatre
Paramount Theatre Seattle, WA
Oct 3
My Morning Jacket and Durand Jones & The Indications
My Morning Jacket and Durand Jones & The Indications at Les Schwab Amphitheater
Les Schwab Amphitheater Bend, OR
Oct 28
to
Oct 31
Suwannee Hulaween
Suwannee Hulaween at Spirit of the Suwannee Music Park
Spirit of the Suwannee Music Park Live Oak, FL
Oct 29
My Morning Jacket and Bedouine
My Morning Jacket and Bedouine at Alabama Theatre
Alabama Theatre Birmingham, AL
Oct 31
My Morning Jacket and Bedouine
My Morning Jacket and Bedouine at Orpheum Theatre New Orleans
Orpheum Theatre New Orleans New Orleans, LA
Nov 2
My Morning Jacket and Bedouine
My Morning Jacket and Bedouine at Stifel Theatre
Stifel Theatre St. Louis, MO
Nov 4
My Morning Jacket and Bedouine
My Morning Jacket and Bedouine at Auditorium Theatre, Roosevelt University
Auditorium Theatre, Roosevelt University Chicago, IL
Nov 5
My Morning Jacket and Bedouine
My Morning Jacket and Bedouine at Auditorium Theatre, Roosevelt University
Auditorium Theatre, Roosevelt University Chicago, IL
Nov 6
My Morning Jacket and Bedouine
My Morning Jacket and Bedouine at Auditorium Theatre, Roosevelt University
Auditorium Theatre, Roosevelt University Chicago, IL
Dec 29
My Morning Jacket
My Morning Jacket at The Mission Ballroom
The Mission Ballroom Denver, CO
Dec 30
My Morning Jacket
My Morning Jacket at The Mission Ballroom
The Mission Ballroom Denver, CO
Dec 31
My Morning Jacket
My Morning Jacket at The Mission Ballroom
The Mission Ballroom Denver, CO
Mar 2
to
Mar 5
One Big Holiday Festival
One Big Holiday Festival at Moon Palace Golf & Spa Resort
Moon Palace Golf & Spa Resort Cancún, Q.R., Mexico

We recommend following My Morning Jacket on social media and signing up for their free email newsletter, in addition to connecting with your local venue, to get the most up-to-date information.

Last year, the band released the excellent Waterfall II album. For more, check out the My Morning Jacket Zumic artist page.

2
189
artists
My Morning Jacket
genres
Jamband Rock Southern Rock
сomments
Send Feedback
image for artist My Morning Jacket
My Morning Jacket
Sep
9
My Morning Jacket and Brittany Howard
Forest Hills Stadium Forest Hills, NY
Sep
10
My Morning Jacket and Brittany Howard
Forest Hills Stadium Forest Hills, NY
Powered By
image for ticketmaster image for ticketnetwork image for ticketnetwork image for stubhub
recommended music
image for article My Morning Jacket Plot 2021 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info
May 18, 2021
My Morning Jacket Plot 2021 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-...
Tickets Jamband Rock Southern Rock My Morning Jacket
2
1399
image for article “The Waterfall II” - My Morning Jacket [Album Review]
September 15, 2020
“The Waterfall II” - My Morning Jacket [Album Review]
Music Folk Rock Garage Rock Indie Rock Jamband My Morning Jacket LP
4
1586
image for article Jim James Sets 2019 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info
January 29, 2019
Jim James Sets 2019 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Inf...
Tickets Jamband Psychedelic Rock Rock Singer-Songwriter Jim James My Morning Jacket
3
1379
Back to top
Registration and login will only work if you allow cookies. Please check your settings and try again.

OK
seating chart