My Morning Jacket Add 2021 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

My Morning Jacket are planning a big celebration in Denver, Colorado for New Years!

Jim James and the band have announced tour dates for a New Years run at The Mission Ballroom in Denver, Colorado. The newly announced concerts are scheduled for December 29, 30, and 31. According to a press release, opening acts will be announced at a later time, so check back here when that information becomes available.

MMJ plan to begin touring later this month, and will be teaming up on select dates with Flock of Dimes, Brittany Howard, Durand Jones & The Indications, and Bedouine. The southern rockers are also scheduled to appear at a handful of music festivals.

When do My Morning Jacket 2021 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

Tickets for the previously announced shows are now on sale. For the new dates, the general public on-sale begins as early as August 6. Presales for fan club members begin August 4. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

The fan club presale password is NYEDENVER. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

My Morning Jacket All Tour Dates and Tickets

We recommend following My Morning Jacket on social media and signing up for their free email newsletter, in addition to connecting with your local venue, to get the most up-to-date information.

Last year, the band released the excellent Waterfall II album. For more, check out the My Morning Jacket Zumic artist page.