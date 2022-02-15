View all results for 'alt'
close search
Tickets

My Morning Jacket Plan 2022 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

Psychedelic rock across America
Francesco Marano

by Francesco Marano

Published February 15, 2022

With COVID infection rates dropping and optimism that 2022 may be the year that we move past the pandemic, My Morning Jacket are preparing their return to the road. This week, the psychedelic rockers announced 30+ tour dates from April through September.

Following their One Big Holiday festival in Mexico, MMJ will be crisscrossing the USA with a talented selection of opening acts including Madison Cunningham, Indigo De Souza, and Joy Oladokun, plus exciting but relatively unknown groups for a couple of hometown Louisville concerts: Kiana & The Sun Kings and Producing A Kind Generation, in addition to River City Drum Corps and the Louisville Leopard Percussionists. See the ticket links for the exact lineup for each show.

When do My Morning Jacket 2022 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

The general public on-sale begins as early as February 18. Presales for VIP packages and fan club members begin February 16. Live Nation, LN Mobile App, and local venues/radio presales will follow. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

The Live Nation presale password is CURTAIN, and the LN Mobile App presale code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

Before getting your rock on, please make sure to get fully vaccinated and follow your local guidance about health and safety precautions.

My Morning Jacket All Tour Dates and Tickets

Mar 2
to
Mar 5
One Big Holiday Festival
One Big Holiday Festival at Moon Palace Golf & Spa Resort
Moon Palace Golf & Spa Resort Cancún, Q.R., Mexico
Apr 19
My Morning Jacket and Madison Cunningham
My Morning Jacket and Madison Cunningham at The Orpheum Theatre Memphis
The Orpheum Theatre Memphis Memphis, TN
Apr 20
My Morning Jacket and Madison Cunningham
My Morning Jacket and Madison Cunningham at Knoxville Civic Auditorium and Coliseum
Knoxville Civic Auditorium and Coliseum Knoxville, TN
Apr 21
to
Apr 24
Moon Crush
Moon Crush at Seascape Resort
Seascape Resort Miramar Beach, FL
Apr 22
My Morning Jacket and Madison Cunningham
My Morning Jacket and Madison Cunningham at Red Hat Amphitheater
Red Hat Amphitheater Raleigh, NC
Apr 23
to
Apr 24
High Water festival
High Water festival at Riverfront Park
Riverfront Park North Charleston, SC
Apr 27
My Morning Jacket and Madison Cunningham
My Morning Jacket and Madison Cunningham at White Oak Music Hall
White Oak Music Hall Houston, TX
Apr 28
My Morning Jacket and Madison Cunningham
My Morning Jacket and Madison Cunningham at The Factory in Deep Ellum
The Factory in Deep Ellum Dallas, TX
Apr 29
to
May 1
Shaky Knees Festival
Shaky Knees Festival at Central Park - Atlanta
Central Park - Atlanta Atlanta, Georgia
Apr 29
My Morning Jacket and Madison Cunningham
My Morning Jacket and Madison Cunningham at Moody Amphitheater
Moody Amphitheater Austin, TX
Jun 21
My Morning Jacket and Indigo De Souza
My Morning Jacket and Indigo De Souza at Jacobs Pavilion at Nautica
Jacobs Pavilion at Nautica Cleveland, OH
Jun 22
My Morning Jacket and Indigo De Souza
My Morning Jacket and Indigo De Souza at Stage AE
Stage AE Pittsburgh, PA
Jun 24
My Morning Jacket, River City Drum Corps, and Kiana & The Sun Kings
My Morning Jacket, River City Drum Corps, and Kiana & The Sun Kings at Iroquois Amphitheater
Iroquois Amphitheater Louisville, KY
Jun 25
My Morning Jacket, Louisville Leopard Percussionists, and Producing A Kind Generation
My Morning Jacket, Louisville Leopard Percussionists, and Producing A Kind Generation at Louisville Waterfront Park
Louisville Waterfront Park Louisville, KY
Jun 28
My Morning Jacket and Indigo De Souza
My Morning Jacket and Indigo De Souza at Meadow Brook Amphitheatre - Rochester Hills
Meadow Brook Amphitheatre - Rochester Hills Rochester Hills, MI
Jun 29
My Morning Jacket and Indigo De Souza
My Morning Jacket and Indigo De Souza at KEMBA Live
KEMBA Live Columbus, OH
Jul 1
My Morning Jacket and Indigo De Souza
My Morning Jacket and Indigo De Souza at Breese Stevens Field
Breese Stevens Field Madison, WI
Jul 2
My Morning Jacket and Indigo De Souza
My Morning Jacket and Indigo De Souza at Huntington Bank Pavilion at Northerly Island
Huntington Bank Pavilion at Northerly Island Chicago, IL
Aug 11
My Morning Jacket and Joy Oladokun
My Morning Jacket and Joy Oladokun at Marymoor Park
Marymoor Park Redmond, WA
Aug 12
My Morning Jacket and Joy Oladokun
My Morning Jacket and Joy Oladokun at Hayden Homes Amphitheater
Hayden Homes Amphitheater Bend, OR
Aug 14
My Morning Jacket and Joy Oladokun
My Morning Jacket and Joy Oladokun at Frost Amphitheater at Stanford
Frost Amphitheater at Stanford Stanford, CA
Aug 16
My Morning Jacket and Joy Oladokun
My Morning Jacket and Joy Oladokun at Santa Barbara Bowl
Santa Barbara Bowl Santa Barbara, CA
Aug 17
My Morning Jacket and Joy Oladokun
My Morning Jacket and Joy Oladokun at Hollywood Forever Cemetery
Hollywood Forever Cemetery Los Angeles, CA
Aug 19
My Morning Jacket and Joy Oladokun
My Morning Jacket and Joy Oladokun at Kit Carson Park
Kit Carson Park Taos, NM
Aug 23
My Morning Jacket and Joy Oladokun
My Morning Jacket and Joy Oladokun at Dillon Amphitheater
Dillon Amphitheater Dillon, CO
Aug 24
My Morning Jacket and Joy Oladokun
My Morning Jacket and Joy Oladokun at Dillon Amphitheater
Dillon Amphitheater Dillon, CO
Aug 26
My Morning Jacket and Joy Oladokun
My Morning Jacket and Joy Oladokun at Red Rocks Amphitheatre
Red Rocks Amphitheatre Morrison, CO
Aug 27
My Morning Jacket and Joy Oladokun
My Morning Jacket and Joy Oladokun at Red Rocks Amphitheatre
Red Rocks Amphitheatre Morrison, CO
Sep 16
My Morning Jacket and Joy Oladokun
My Morning Jacket and Joy Oladokun at Westville Music Bowl
Westville Music Bowl New Haven, CT
Sep 19
My Morning Jacket and Joy Oladokun
My Morning Jacket and Joy Oladokun at Ting Pavilion
Ting Pavilion Charlottesville, VA
Sep 20
My Morning Jacket and Joy Oladokun
My Morning Jacket and Joy Oladokun at Live Oak Bank Pavilion
Live Oak Bank Pavilion Wilmington, NC
Sep 22
My Morning Jacket and Joy Oladokun
My Morning Jacket and Joy Oladokun at Rabbit Rabbit
Rabbit Rabbit Asheville, NC
Sep 23
My Morning Jacket and Joy Oladokun
My Morning Jacket and Joy Oladokun at Ascend Amphitheater
Ascend Amphitheater Nashville, TN
Sep 24
My Morning Jacket and Joy Oladokun
My Morning Jacket and Joy Oladokun at The Orion Amphitheater
The Orion Amphitheater Huntsville, AL

We recommend following My Morning Jacket on social media and signing up for their free email newsletter, in addition to connecting with your local venue, to get the most up-to-date information.

Last year, the band released a self-titled album, their ninth studio LP. For more, check out the My Morning Jacket Zumic artist page.

2
861
artists
My Morning Jacket
genres
Jamband Psychedelic Rock Rock Southern Rock
сomments
Send Feedback
image for artist My Morning Jacket
My Morning Jacket
Powered By
image for ticketmaster image for ticketnetwork image for ticketnetwork image for stubhub
recommended music
image for article My Morning Jacket Add 2021 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info
August 3, 2021
My Morning Jacket Add 2021 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-S...
Tickets Jamband Rock Southern Rock My Morning Jacket
2
700
image for article My Morning Jacket Plot 2021 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info
May 18, 2021
My Morning Jacket Plot 2021 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-...
Tickets Jamband Rock Southern Rock My Morning Jacket
2
1833
image for article “The Waterfall II” - My Morning Jacket [Album Review]
September 15, 2020
“The Waterfall II” - My Morning Jacket [Album Review]
Music Folk Rock Garage Rock Indie Rock Jamband My Morning Jacket LP
4
1867
Back to top
seating chart