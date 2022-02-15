My Morning Jacket Plan 2022 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

With COVID infection rates dropping and optimism that 2022 may be the year that we move past the pandemic, My Morning Jacket are preparing their return to the road. This week, the psychedelic rockers announced 30+ tour dates from April through September.

Following their One Big Holiday festival in Mexico, MMJ will be crisscrossing the USA with a talented selection of opening acts including Madison Cunningham, Indigo De Souza, and Joy Oladokun, plus exciting but relatively unknown groups for a couple of hometown Louisville concerts: Kiana & The Sun Kings and Producing A Kind Generation, in addition to River City Drum Corps and the Louisville Leopard Percussionists. See the ticket links for the exact lineup for each show.

When do My Morning Jacket 2022 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

The general public on-sale begins as early as February 18. Presales for VIP packages and fan club members begin February 16. Live Nation, LN Mobile App, and local venues/radio presales will follow. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

The Live Nation presale password is CURTAIN, and the LN Mobile App presale code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

Before getting your rock on, please make sure to get fully vaccinated and follow your local guidance about health and safety precautions.

My Morning Jacket All Tour Dates and Tickets

We recommend following My Morning Jacket on social media and signing up for their free email newsletter, in addition to connecting with your local venue, to get the most up-to-date information.

Last year, the band released a self-titled album, their ninth studio LP. For more, check out the My Morning Jacket Zumic artist page.