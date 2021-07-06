Myles Kennedy Sets 2021-2022 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

Myles Kennedy and his band are ready to rock the road once again. This week, they announced North American tour dates in conjunction with the recent album, The Ides of March. He and his band will be playing mid-size venues across the USA from September into October of 2021, with rootsy rocker Tyler Bryant doing acoustic sets as the opening act.

Kennedy, best known for his work in other bands (Alter Bridge, Slash featuring Myles Kennedy and the Conspirators) has released two solo albums over the past few years that keep with his signature brand of hard rock. Myles and his band also have festivals and European dates scheduled into 2022.

When do Myles Kennedy 2021 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

The general public on-sale begins as early as July 9. Presales are currently underway for fan club members. Live Nation, LN Mobile App, and local venues / radio presales will follow.

The fan club presale password is IDES. The Live Nation presale password is SUNNY and the LN Mobile App code is COVERT. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

