Myles Kennedy Sets 2021-2022 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

Tyler Bryant opening 'Ides Of March' tour
Francesco Marano

by Francesco Marano

Published July 6, 2021

Myles Kennedy and his band are ready to rock the road once again. This week, they announced North American tour dates in conjunction with the recent album, The Ides of March. He and his band will be playing mid-size venues across the USA from September into October of 2021, with rootsy rocker Tyler Bryant doing acoustic sets as the opening act.

Kennedy, best known for his work in other bands (Alter Bridge, Slash featuring Myles Kennedy and the Conspirators) has released two solo albums over the past few years that keep with his signature brand of hard rock. Myles and his band also have festivals and European dates scheduled into 2022.

When do Myles Kennedy 2021 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

The general public on-sale begins as early as July 9. Presales are currently underway for fan club members. Live Nation, LN Mobile App, and local venues / radio presales will follow.

The fan club presale password is IDES. The Live Nation presale password is SUNNY and the LN Mobile App code is COVERT. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

Myles Kennedy Tour Dates and Tickets Near You

Sep 26
Myles Kennedy and Tyler Bryant
Myles Kennedy and Tyler Bryant at The Vogel at Count Basie Center for the Arts
The Vogel at Count Basie Center for the Arts Red Bank, NJ
Sep 28
Myles Kennedy and Tyler Bryant
Myles Kennedy and Tyler Bryant at Irving Plaza
Irving Plaza New York, NY

Myles Kennedy All Tour Dates and Tickets

Sep 7
Myles Kennedy and Tyler Bryant
Myles Kennedy and Tyler Bryant at Floridian Social Club
Floridian Social Club St. Petersburg, FL
Sep 8
Myles Kennedy and Tyler Bryant
Myles Kennedy and Tyler Bryant at Plaza LIVE Orlando
Plaza LIVE Orlando Orlando, FL
Sep 10
to
Sep 11
Foothills Festival
Foothills Festival at Jasper, AL
Jasper, AL Jasper, AL
Sep 10
Myles Kennedy and Tyler Bryant
Myles Kennedy and Tyler Bryant at Buckhead Theatre
Buckhead Theatre Atlanta, GA
Sep 13
Myles Kennedy and Tyler Bryant
Myles Kennedy and Tyler Bryant at Red Flag
Red Flag St. Louis, MO
Sep 14
Myles Kennedy and Tyler Bryant
Myles Kennedy and Tyler Bryant at Wooly's
Wooly's Des Moines, IA
Sep 17
Myles Kennedy and Tyler Bryant
Myles Kennedy and Tyler Bryant at Route 20
Route 20 Sturtevant, WI
Sep 20
Myles Kennedy and Tyler Bryant
Myles Kennedy and Tyler Bryant at The Machine Shop
The Machine Shop Flint, MI
Sep 22
Myles Kennedy and Tyler Bryant
Myles Kennedy and Tyler Bryant at The Signal
The Signal Chattanooga, TN
Sep 23
Myles Kennedy and Tyler Bryant
Myles Kennedy and Tyler Bryant at Marathon Music Works
Marathon Music Works Nashville, TN
Sep 25
Myles Kennedy and Tyler Bryant
Myles Kennedy and Tyler Bryant at Enclave
Enclave Pittsburgh, PA
Sep 29
Myles Kennedy and Tyler Bryant
Myles Kennedy and Tyler Bryant at Underground Arts
Underground Arts Philadelphia, PA
Oct 1
Myles Kennedy
Myles Kennedy at Adelphia Music Hall
Adelphia Music Hall Marietta, OH
Oct 2
Myles Kennedy and Tyler Bryant
Myles Kennedy and Tyler Bryant at Baltimore Soundstage
Baltimore Soundstage Baltimore, MD
Jun 3
to
Jun 5
Rock am Ring 2022
Rock am Ring 2022 at Nürburgring
Nürburgring Nürburg, RP, Germany
Jun 23
to
Jun 26
Hellfest Extended 2022
Hellfest Extended 2022 at Complexe Du Val De Moine
Complexe Du Val De Moine Clisson, Pays de la Loire, France

We recommend following Myles Kennedy on his social media accounts, in addition to signing up for your local venue's email newsletter, to get the most up-to-date information.

For more, check out Myles Kennedy's Zumic artist page.

Myles Kennedy
