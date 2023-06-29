Mystery Skulls Set 2023 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

Mystery Skulls have announced 2023 tour dates.

The electronic / pop / rock / soul group fronted by Luis Dubuc now have over a dozen concerts scheduled at intimate venues across North America from July into September. Opening acts on select dates include The Undercurrent or Dead Bedroom.

Mystery Skulls All Tour Dates and Tickets

When do Mystery Skulls 2023 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

The general public on-sale begins as early as June 30. Presales are currently underway for Artist and local venues / radio. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

The Artist presale password is STARLIGHT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

For the most up-to-date information, follow Mystery Skulls on social media and sign up for the email newsletter, in addition to checking your local venue's social media and email subscription service.

Earlier this year, Mystery Skulls released a new album titled The Gold Album. For more, check out the Mystery Skulls Zumic artist page.