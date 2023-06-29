View all results for 'alt'
Mystery Skulls Set 2023 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

13 shows across USA
Francesco Marano

by Francesco Marano

Published June 29, 2023

Mystery Skulls have announced 2023 tour dates.

The electronic / pop / rock / soul group fronted by Luis Dubuc now have over a dozen concerts scheduled at intimate venues across North America from July into September. Opening acts on select dates include The Undercurrent or Dead Bedroom.

Mystery Skulls All Tour Dates and Tickets

Jul 7
Mystery Skulls and The Undercurrent at Rickshaw Stop
Rickshaw Stop San Francisco, CA
Jul 8
Mystery Skulls and Dead Bedroom at Teragram Ballroom
Teragram Ballroom Los Angeles, CA
Aug 18
to
Aug 20
Colossalcon Texas at Kalahari Resort and Convention Center
Kalahari Resort and Convention Center Round Rock, TX
Aug 23
Mystery Skulls at Gramps
Gramps Miami, FL
Aug 24
Mystery Skulls at The Orpheum
The Orpheum Tampa, FL
Aug 25
Mystery Skulls at Level 13 Event Center - FL
Level 13 Event Center - FL Orlando, FL
Aug 26
Mystery Skulls at The Masquerade
The Masquerade Atlanta, GA
Aug 27
Mystery Skulls at Exit/In
Exit/In Nashville, TN
Aug 29
Mystery Skulls at Motorco Music Hall
Motorco Music Hall Durham, NC
Aug 30
Mystery Skulls at Pearl Street Warehouse
Pearl Street Warehouse Washington, DC
Aug 31
Mystery Skulls at The Crafthouse Stage & Grill
The Crafthouse Stage & Grill Pittsburgh, PA
Sep 1
Mystery Skulls at Blind Pig
Blind Pig Ann Arbor, MI
Sep 2
Bayshore Music Festival at BayShore Resort
BayShore Resort Put-in-Bay, OH
When do Mystery Skulls 2023 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

The general public on-sale begins as early as June 30. Presales are currently underway for Artist and local venues / radio. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

The Artist presale password is STARLIGHT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

For the most up-to-date information, follow Mystery Skulls on social media and sign up for the email newsletter, in addition to checking your local venue's social media and email subscription service.

Earlier this year, Mystery Skulls released a new album titled The Gold Album. For more, check out the Mystery Skulls Zumic artist page.

