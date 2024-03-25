View all results for 'alt'
Nathaniel Rateliff and My Morning Jacket Set 2024 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

Co-headlining USA tour
Francesco Marano

by Francesco Marano

Published March 25, 2024

Nathaniel Rateliff & The Night Sweats and My Morning Jacket announced 2024 tour dates, billed as Eye To Eye.

Eleven new September concerts are planned at major venues in North Carolina, South Carolina, Georgia, Florida, Tennessee, New York, Pennsylvania, and Maryland. "We’ll be playing equal set times each and every night for you all," per a post on MMJ's social media.

In June, Nathaniel Rateliff & The Night Sweats have headlining shows and festival sets in Europe and two August dates opening for Tyler Childers. After a handful of festival shows, My Morning Jacket have a three-night run at The Fillmore in San Francisco in late May.

When do Nathaniel Rateliff & The Night Sweats and My Morning Jacket 2024 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

For the new dates, the general public on-sale begins as early as March 29. Presales for Artist begin March 26. Live Nation, LN Mobile App., Spotify, Ticketmaster, and local venues / radio presales will follow. Tickets for the previously announced shows are now on sale. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

The Live Nation presale password is KEY, and the LN Mobile App code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

Nathaniel Rateliff & The Night Sweats All Tour Dates and Tickets

Jun 21
to
Jun 23
Pinkpop at Megaland
Megaland Landgraaf, LI, Netherlands
Jun 22
Nathaniel Rateliff & The Night Sweats at Eventim Apollo
Eventim Apollo London, England, United Kingdom
Jun 25
Nathaniel Rateliff & The Night Sweats at Albert Hall
Albert Hall Manchester, England, United Kingdom
Jun 26
Nathaniel Rateliff & The Night Sweats at O2 Academy Glasgow
O2 Academy Glasgow Glasgow, Scotland, United Kingdom
Jun 27
Nathaniel Rateliff & The Night Sweats at York Barbican Centre
York Barbican Centre York, England, United Kingdom
Jun 29
Nathaniel Rateliff & The Night Sweats at SWX
SWX Bristol, England, United Kingdom
Jun 30
Nathaniel Rateliff & The Night Sweats at Wulfrun Hall
Wulfrun Hall West Midlands, England, United Kingdom
Jul 11
to
Jul 13
NOS Alive Festival at Passeio Marítimo de Algés
Passeio Marítimo de Algés Algés, Lisboa, Portugal
Aug 23
Tyler Childers and Nathaniel Rateliff & The Night Sweats at Gorge Amphitheatre
Gorge Amphitheatre George, WA
Aug 24
Tyler Childers and Nathaniel Rateliff & The Night Sweats at Washington/Grizzly Stadium
Washington/Grizzly Stadium Missoula, MT
Sep 10
Nathaniel Rateliff & The Night Sweats and My Morning Jacket at Live Oak Bank Pavilion
Live Oak Bank Pavilion Wilmington, NC
Sep 12
My Morning Jacket and Nathaniel Rateliff & The Night Sweats at Credit One Stadium
Credit One Stadium Charleston, SC
Sep 13
Nathaniel Rateliff & The Night Sweats and My Morning Jacket at PNC Music Pavilion
PNC Music Pavilion Charlotte, NC
Sep 14
My Morning Jacket and Nathaniel Rateliff & The Night Sweats at Ameris Bank Amphitheatre
Ameris Bank Amphitheatre Alpharetta, GA
Sep 16
Nathaniel Rateliff & The Night Sweats and My Morning Jacket at Daily's Place
Daily's Place Jacksonville, FL
Sep 18
My Morning Jacket and Nathaniel Rateliff & The Night Sweats at Ascend Amphitheater
Ascend Amphitheater Nashville, TN
Sep 19
Nathaniel Rateliff & The Night Sweats and My Morning Jacket at Ascend Amphitheater
Ascend Amphitheater Nashville, TN
Sep 24
Nathaniel Rateliff & The Night Sweats and My Morning Jacket at Empower Federal Credit Union Amphitheater at Lakeview
Empower Federal Credit Union Amphitheater at Lakeview Syracuse, NY
Sep 26
My Morning Jacket and Nathaniel Rateliff & The Night Sweats at TD Pavilion at the Mann
TD Pavilion at the Mann Philadelphia, PA
Sep 27
Nathaniel Rateliff & The Night Sweats and My Morning Jacket at Merriweather Post Pavilion
Merriweather Post Pavilion Columbia, MD
Sep 28
My Morning Jacket and Nathaniel Rateliff & The Night Sweats at Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek
Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek Raleigh, NC

For the most up-to-date information, follow Nathaniel Rateliff & The Night Sweats and My Morning Jacket on social media, in addition to checking your local venue's social media and email subscription service.

For more, check out the Nathaniel Rateliff & The Night Sweats and My Morning Jacket Zumic artist pages.

