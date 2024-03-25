Nathaniel Rateliff and My Morning Jacket Set 2024 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

Nathaniel Rateliff & The Night Sweats and My Morning Jacket announced 2024 tour dates, billed as Eye To Eye.

Eleven new September concerts are planned at major venues in North Carolina, South Carolina, Georgia, Florida, Tennessee, New York, Pennsylvania, and Maryland. "We’ll be playing equal set times each and every night for you all," per a post on MMJ's social media.

In June, Nathaniel Rateliff & The Night Sweats have headlining shows and festival sets in Europe and two August dates opening for Tyler Childers. After a handful of festival shows, My Morning Jacket have a three-night run at The Fillmore in San Francisco in late May.

When do Nathaniel Rateliff & The Night Sweats and My Morning Jacket 2024 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

For the new dates, the general public on-sale begins as early as March 29. Presales for Artist begin March 26. Live Nation, LN Mobile App., Spotify, Ticketmaster, and local venues / radio presales will follow. Tickets for the previously announced shows are now on sale. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

The Live Nation presale password is KEY, and the LN Mobile App code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

