Nathaniel Rateliff & The Night Sweats Add 2022 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

Nathaniel Rateliff & The Night Sweats are one of the most soulful bands on the scene with their unique approach to traditional rock and soul music. This week, the band added 2022 tour dates to their schedule.

The newly announced shows are set in April with eight performances planned. The opening acts on select dates will be Mavis Staples and / or Devon Gilfillian. Also just announced is an August performance at the Hollywood Bowl with Durand Jones & The Indications and Celisse. Previously, Nathaniel Rateliff & The Night Sweats announced a tour through Europe in May and June, including festival appearances.

When do Nathaniel Rateliff & The Night Sweats 2022 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

Tickets for their previously rescheduled shows are now on sale. For the new dates, the general public on-sale begins as early as February 18. Presales are currently underway for fan club members and Spotify. Live Nation, LN Mobile App, and local venues/radio presales will follow. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

The fan club presale password is FUTURE22. The Live Nation presale password is CURTAIN, and the LN Mobile App presale code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

For the health and safety of all, please make sure to get fully vaccinated and follow your local guidance about health and safety precautions. The newer variants are more contagious than previous strains of COVID, and booster shots are now recommended for everyone who has been vaccinated for over five months.

Nathaniel Rateliff & The Night Sweats All Tour Dates and Tickets

