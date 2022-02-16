View all results for 'alt'
Nathaniel Rateliff & The Night Sweats Add 2022 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

Rateliff & the band rocking America & Europe
Francesco Marano

by Francesco Marano

Published February 16, 2022

Nathaniel Rateliff & The Night Sweats are one of the most soulful bands on the scene with their unique approach to traditional rock and soul music. This week, the band added 2022 tour dates to their schedule.

The newly announced shows are set in April with eight performances planned. The opening acts on select dates will be Mavis Staples and / or Devon Gilfillian. Also just announced is an August performance at the Hollywood Bowl with Durand Jones & The Indications and Celisse. Previously, Nathaniel Rateliff & The Night Sweats announced a tour through Europe in May and June, including festival appearances.

When do Nathaniel Rateliff & The Night Sweats 2022 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

Tickets for their previously rescheduled shows are now on sale. For the new dates, the general public on-sale begins as early as February 18. Presales are currently underway for fan club members and Spotify. Live Nation, LN Mobile App, and local venues/radio presales will follow. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

The fan club presale password is FUTURE22. The Live Nation presale password is CURTAIN, and the LN Mobile App presale code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

For the health and safety of all, please make sure to get fully vaccinated and follow your local guidance about health and safety precautions. The newer variants are more contagious than previous strains of COVID, and booster shots are now recommended for everyone who has been vaccinated for over five months.

Nathaniel Rateliff & The Night Sweats All Tour Dates and Tickets

Mar 19
to
Mar 20
Innings Festival - Florida
Innings Festival - Florida at Raymond James Stadium
Raymond James Stadium Tampa, FL
Apr 21
Nathaniel Rateliff & The Night Sweats and Devon Gilfillian
Nathaniel Rateliff & The Night Sweats and Devon Gilfillian at Cain's Ballroom
Cain's Ballroom Tulsa, OK
Apr 22
Nathaniel Rateliff & The Night Sweats and Devon Gilfillian
Nathaniel Rateliff & The Night Sweats and Devon Gilfillian at Walmart AMP
Walmart AMP Rogers, AR
Apr 23
Nathaniel Rateliff & The Night Sweats and Devon Gilfillian
Nathaniel Rateliff & The Night Sweats and Devon Gilfillian at The Criterion
The Criterion Oklahoma City, OK
Apr 25
Nathaniel Rateliff & The Night Sweats and Devon Gilfillian
Nathaniel Rateliff & The Night Sweats and Devon Gilfillian at HEB Performance Hall At Tobin Center
HEB Performance Hall At Tobin Center San Antonio, TX
Apr 26
Nathaniel Rateliff & The Night Sweats and Devon Gilfillian
Nathaniel Rateliff & The Night Sweats and Devon Gilfillian at 713 Music Hall
713 Music Hall Houston, TX
Apr 28
Nathaniel Rateliff & The Night Sweats, Mavis Staples, and Devon Gilfillian
Nathaniel Rateliff & The Night Sweats, Mavis Staples, and Devon Gilfillian at Mardi Gras World
Mardi Gras World New Orleans, LA
Apr 29
Nathaniel Rateliff & The Night Sweats and Devon Gilfillian
Nathaniel Rateliff & The Night Sweats and Devon Gilfillian at The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory
The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory Irving, TX
Apr 30
Nathaniel Rateliff & The Night Sweats and Devon Gilfillian
Nathaniel Rateliff & The Night Sweats and Devon Gilfillian at Moody Amphitheater
Moody Amphitheater Austin, TX
May 12
Nathaniel Rateliff & The Night Sweats
Nathaniel Rateliff & The Night Sweats at Huxley's Neue Welt
Huxley's Neue Welt Berlin, Germany
May 13
Nathaniel Rateliff & The Night Sweats
Nathaniel Rateliff & The Night Sweats at Carlswerk Viktoria
Carlswerk Viktoria Köln, Germany
May 15
Nathaniel Rateliff & The Night Sweats
Nathaniel Rateliff & The Night Sweats at X-TRA
X-TRA Zürich, Switzerland
May 17
Nathaniel Rateliff & The Night Sweats
Nathaniel Rateliff & The Night Sweats at De Roma
De Roma Antwerp, Belgium
May 18
Nathaniel Rateliff & The Night Sweats
Nathaniel Rateliff & The Night Sweats at Le Trianon
Le Trianon Paris, France
May 20
Nathaniel Rateliff & The Night Sweats
Nathaniel Rateliff & The Night Sweats at Manchester Academy
Manchester Academy Manchester, England, United Kingdom
May 21
Nathaniel Rateliff & The Night Sweats
Nathaniel Rateliff & The Night Sweats at Barrowland Ballroom
Barrowland Ballroom Glasgow, Scotland, United Kingdom
May 23
Nathaniel Rateliff & The Night Sweats
Nathaniel Rateliff & The Night Sweats at O2 Institute Birmingham
O2 Institute Birmingham Birmingham, England, United Kingdom
May 24
Nathaniel Rateliff & The Night Sweats
Nathaniel Rateliff & The Night Sweats at The Helix
The Helix Dublin, Ireland
May 26
Nathaniel Rateliff & The Night Sweats
Nathaniel Rateliff & The Night Sweats at O2 Academy Leeds
O2 Academy Leeds Leeds, United Kingdom
May 27
Nathaniel Rateliff & The Night Sweats
Nathaniel Rateliff & The Night Sweats at Roundhouse
Roundhouse London, England, United Kingdom
May 28
Nathaniel Rateliff & The Night Sweats
Nathaniel Rateliff & The Night Sweats at Roundhouse
Roundhouse London, England, United Kingdom
May 31
Nathaniel Rateliff & The Night Sweats
Nathaniel Rateliff & The Night Sweats at TivoliVredenburg
TivoliVredenburg Utrecht, Netherlands
Jun 3
Nathaniel Rateliff & The Night Sweats
Nathaniel Rateliff & The Night Sweats at Amager Bio
Amager Bio København, Denmark
Jun 16
to
Jun 19
Bonnaroo Music & Arts festival
Bonnaroo Music & Arts festival at Great Stage Park
Great Stage Park Manchester, TN
Jun 17
to
Jun 18
Boulevardia
Boulevardia at Kansas City, MO
Kansas City, MO Missouri, United States
Aug 4
to
Aug 7
Hinterland Music Festival
Hinterland Music Festival at Avenue of the Saints Amphitheater
Avenue of the Saints Amphitheater Saint Charles, IA
Aug 14
Nathaniel Rateliff & The Night Sweats, Durand Jones & The Indications, and Celisse
Nathaniel Rateliff & The Night Sweats, Durand Jones & The Indications, and Celisse at Hollywood Bowl
Hollywood Bowl Los Angeles, CA

We recommend following Nathaniel Rateliff & The Night Sweats on their social media accounts and signing up for their free email newsletter, in addition to checking your local venue’s social media and email subscription, to get the most up-to-date information.

For more, check out the Nathaniel Rateliff & The Night Sweats Zumic artist page.

artists
Nathaniel Rateliff & The Night Sweats
genres
Blues Rock Folk Rock Indie Folk Soul
image for artist Nathaniel Rateliff & The Night Sweats
Nathaniel Rateliff & The Night Sweats
