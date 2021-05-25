View all results for 'alt'
Nathaniel Rateliff & The Night Sweats Add 2021 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

Rateliff & the band rocking outdoor venues, summer / fall
Brad Bershad

by Brad Bershad

Published May 25, 2021

Making sweet soulful rock music with deep roots, Nathaniel Rateliff & The Night Sweats have proven themselves to be one of the most exciting bands on the scene since their 2015 debut. Entering a new decade with COVID-19 infection falling due to vaccinations, the band have announced their 2021 tour dates for North America.

The shows are scheduled from July into October, making stops at large-scale outdoor venues. They will be joined by a handful of guests along the way, including The Marcus King Band, Tre Burt, Delta Spirit, Bahamas, and/or Margo Price on select dates in addition to a couple of gigs on Willie Nelson's traveling Outlaw Music Fest.

When do Nathaniel Rateliff & The Night Sweats 2021 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

The general public on-sale begins as early as May 27. Presales for Nathaniel Rateliff fan club begin May 25. Citi cardmember, Live Nation, LN Mobile App, and local venues / radio presales will follow.

The fan club presale password is NRNS21. For the Citi presale, you can use the promo passcode 412800, but you will need the card to complete your purchase. The Live Nation presale password is REMIX and the LN Mobile App code is COVERT. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in

Nathaniel Rateliff & The Night Sweats All Tour Dates and Tickets

Jul 20
Nathaniel Rateliff & The Night Sweats, The Marcus King Band, and Tre Burt
Nathaniel Rateliff & The Night Sweats, The Marcus King Band, and Tre Burt at Charlotte Metro Credit Union Amphitheatre
Charlotte Metro Credit Union Amphitheatre Charlotte, NC
Jul 21
Nathaniel Rateliff & The Night Sweats, The Marcus King Band, and Tre Burt
Nathaniel Rateliff & The Night Sweats, The Marcus King Band, and Tre Burt at Red Hat Amphitheater
Red Hat Amphitheater Raleigh, NC
Jul 27
Nathaniel Rateliff & The Night Sweats, The Marcus King Band, and Tre Burt
Nathaniel Rateliff & The Night Sweats, The Marcus King Band, and Tre Burt at Levitt Pavilion at Steelstacks
Levitt Pavilion at Steelstacks Bethlehem, PA
Jul 28
Nathaniel Rateliff & The Night Sweats, The Marcus King Band, and Tre Burt
Nathaniel Rateliff & The Night Sweats, The Marcus King Band, and Tre Burt at Midway Lawn at Champlain Valley Expo
Midway Lawn at Champlain Valley Expo Essex, VT
Jul 30
Nathaniel Rateliff & The Night Sweats and The Marcus King Band
Nathaniel Rateliff & The Night Sweats and The Marcus King Band at Thompson’s Point
Thompson’s Point Portland, ME
Aug 13
Nathaniel Rateliff & The Night Sweats and Delta Spirit
Nathaniel Rateliff & The Night Sweats and Delta Spirit at Big Mountain Ranch
Big Mountain Ranch Whitefish, MT
Aug 14
Nathaniel Rateliff & The Night Sweats and Delta Spirit
Nathaniel Rateliff & The Night Sweats and Delta Spirit at KettleHouse Amphitheater
KettleHouse Amphitheater Bonner-West Riverside, MT
Aug 15
Nathaniel Rateliff & The Night Sweats and Delta Spirit
Nathaniel Rateliff & The Night Sweats and Delta Spirit at Riverfront Park Spokane
Riverfront Park Spokane Spokane, WA
Aug 17
Nathaniel Rateliff & The Night Sweats and Delta Spirit
Nathaniel Rateliff & The Night Sweats and Delta Spirit at Les Schwab Amphitheater
Les Schwab Amphitheater Bend, OR
Aug 18
Nathaniel Rateliff & The Night Sweats and Delta Spirit
Nathaniel Rateliff & The Night Sweats and Delta Spirit at Idaho Center Amphitheater
Idaho Center Amphitheater Nampa, ID
Aug 20
Nathaniel Rateliff & The Night Sweats and Delta Spirit
Nathaniel Rateliff & The Night Sweats and Delta Spirit at Deer Valley Outdoor Amphitheatre
Deer Valley Outdoor Amphitheatre Park City, UT
Aug 21
Nathaniel Rateliff & The Night Sweats and Delta Spirit
Nathaniel Rateliff & The Night Sweats and Delta Spirit at Las Colonias Park Amphitheater
Las Colonias Park Amphitheater Grand Junction, CO
Aug 23
Nathaniel Rateliff & The Night Sweats and Delta Spirit
Nathaniel Rateliff & The Night Sweats and Delta Spirit at Red Rocks Amphitheatre
Red Rocks Amphitheatre Morrison, CO
Aug 24
Nathaniel Rateliff & The Night Sweats and Delta Spirit
Nathaniel Rateliff & The Night Sweats and Delta Spirit at Red Rocks Amphitheatre
Red Rocks Amphitheatre Morrison, CO
Aug 25
Nathaniel Rateliff & The Night Sweats and Delta Spirit
Nathaniel Rateliff & The Night Sweats and Delta Spirit at Red Rocks Amphitheatre
Red Rocks Amphitheatre Morrison, CO
Sep 17
to
Sep 19
Telluride Blues and Brews Festival
Telluride Blues and Brews Festival at Telluride Town Park
Telluride Town Park Telluride, CO
Sep 22
Outlaw Music Festival: Willie Nelson, Sturgill Simpson, Nathaniel Rateliff & The Night Sweats, and Kathleen Edwards
Outlaw Music Festival: Willie Nelson, Sturgill Simpson, Nathaniel Rateliff & The Night Sweats, and Kathleen Edwards at Ameris Bank Amphitheatre
Ameris Bank Amphitheatre Alpharetta, GA
Sep 24
Outlaw Music Festival: Willie Nelson, Sturgill Simpson, Nathaniel Rateliff & The Night Sweats, Gov’t Mule, and Kathleen Edwards
Outlaw Music Festival: Willie Nelson, Sturgill Simpson, Nathaniel Rateliff & The Night Sweats, Gov’t Mule, and Kathleen Edwards at Merriweather Post Pavilion
Merriweather Post Pavilion Columbia, MD
Sep 28
Nathaniel Rateliff & The Night Sweats and Bahamas
Nathaniel Rateliff & The Night Sweats and Bahamas at Virginia Credit Union LIVE!
Virginia Credit Union LIVE! Richmond, VA
Sep 29
Nathaniel Rateliff & The Night Sweats and Bahamas
Nathaniel Rateliff & The Night Sweats and Bahamas at Rabbit Rabbit
Rabbit Rabbit Asheville, NC
Oct 1
to
Oct 3
Mempho Fest 2021
Mempho Fest 2021 at Radians Amphitheater
Radians Amphitheater Memphis, TN
Oct 9
Nathaniel Rateliff & The Night Sweats and Margo Price
Nathaniel Rateliff & The Night Sweats and Margo Price at Saint Louis Music Park
Saint Louis Music Park Maryland Heights, MO
Oct 10
Nathaniel Rateliff & The Night Sweats and Margo Price
Nathaniel Rateliff & The Night Sweats and Margo Price at EXPRESS LIVE!
EXPRESS LIVE! Columbus, OH
Oct 12
Nathaniel Rateliff & The Night Sweats and Margo Price
Nathaniel Rateliff & The Night Sweats and Margo Price at The Andrew J Brady ICON Music Center
The Andrew J Brady ICON Music Center Cincinnati, OH
Oct 13
Nathaniel Rateliff & The Night Sweats and Margo Price
Nathaniel Rateliff & The Night Sweats and Margo Price at Jacobs Pavilion at Nautica
Jacobs Pavilion at Nautica Cleveland, OH
We recommend following Nathaniel Rateliff & The Night Sweats on their social media accounts and signing up for their free email newsletter, in addition to checking your local venue’s social media and email subscription, to get the most up-to-date information.

The upcoming tour follows a stretch where Rateliff has focused on his solo career, releasing the 2020 album And It's Still Alright. Earlier this year, Rateliff & The Night Sweats performed the powerful newish song "Redemption" (originally released for the Apple TV+ film Palmer) and the 2018 instant classic "A Little Honey" on SNL.

For more, check out the Nathaniel Rateliff & The Night Sweats Zumic artist page.

artists
Nathaniel Rateliff & The Night Sweats
genres
Blues Rock Folk Rock Indie Folk
