Nathaniel Rateliff & The Night Sweats Add 2021 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

Making sweet soulful rock music with deep roots, Nathaniel Rateliff & The Night Sweats have proven themselves to be one of the most exciting bands on the scene since their 2015 debut. Entering a new decade with COVID-19 infection falling due to vaccinations, the band have announced their 2021 tour dates for North America.

The shows are scheduled from July into October, making stops at large-scale outdoor venues. They will be joined by a handful of guests along the way, including The Marcus King Band, Tre Burt, Delta Spirit, Bahamas, and/or Margo Price on select dates in addition to a couple of gigs on Willie Nelson's traveling Outlaw Music Fest.

When do Nathaniel Rateliff & The Night Sweats 2021 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

The general public on-sale begins as early as May 27. Presales for Nathaniel Rateliff fan club begin May 25. Citi cardmember, Live Nation, LN Mobile App, and local venues / radio presales will follow.

The fan club presale password is NRNS21. For the Citi presale, you can use the promo passcode 412800, but you will need the card to complete your purchase. The Live Nation presale password is REMIX and the LN Mobile App code is COVERT. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in

The upcoming tour follows a stretch where Rateliff has focused on his solo career, releasing the 2020 album And It's Still Alright. Earlier this year, Rateliff & The Night Sweats performed the powerful newish song "Redemption" (originally released for the Apple TV+ film Palmer) and the 2018 instant classic "A Little Honey" on SNL.

