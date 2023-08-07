View all results for 'alt'
Nathaniel Rateliff Sets 2023 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

Intimate shows with opener Kevin Morby
Francesco Marano

by Francesco Marano

Published August 7, 2023

Nathaniel Rateliff has announced 2023 tour dates in conjunction with his 2020 album, And It’s Still Alright. The tour was originally scheduled for that year but had to be canceled due to COVID-19.

The newly planned shows are set at large-scale North American venues in November with opening act Kevin Morby — a like-minded troubadour who is about ten years younger than Rateliff. These are in addition to Nathaniel Rateliff and The Night Sweats' current widespread American tour.

When do Nathaniel Rateliff 2023 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

The general public on-sale begins as early as August 11. Presales are currently underway for Artist. Live Nation, LN Mobile App., and local venues / radio presales will follow. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

The Artist presale password is STILLALRIGHT. The Live Nation presale password is TRACK, and the LN Mobile App code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

Nathaniel Rateliff Tour Dates and Tickets Near You

Nov 2
Nathaniel Rateliff and Kevin Morby at Kings Theatre
Kings Theatre Brooklyn, NY

Nathaniel Rateliff All Tour Dates and Tickets

Nov 1
Nathaniel Rateliff and Kevin Morby at Orpheum Theatre Boston
Orpheum Theatre Boston Boston, MA
Nov 2
Nathaniel Rateliff and Kevin Morby at Kings Theatre
Kings Theatre Brooklyn, NY
Nov 3
Nathaniel Rateliff and Kevin Morby at The Anthem
The Anthem Washington DC
Nov 5
Nathaniel Rateliff and Kevin Morby at Louisville Palace
Louisville Palace Louisville, KY
Nov 8
Nathaniel Rateliff and Kevin Morby at Will Rogers Auditorium
Will Rogers Auditorium Fort Worth, TX
Nov 9
Nathaniel Rateliff and Kevin Morby at Bass Concert Hall
Bass Concert Hall Austin, TX
Nov 12
Nathaniel Rateliff and Kevin Morby at Balboa Theatre
Balboa Theatre San Diego, CA
Nov 14
Nathaniel Rateliff and Kevin Morby at Orpheum Theatre - Los Angeles
Orpheum Theatre - Los Angeles Los Angeles, CA
Nov 15
Nathaniel Rateliff and Kevin Morby at Orpheum Theatre - San Francisco
Orpheum Theatre - San Francisco San Francisco, CA
Nov 17
Nathaniel Rateliff and Kevin Morby at Keller Auditorium
Keller Auditorium Portland, OR
Nov 20
Nathaniel Rateliff and Kevin Morby at Paramount Theatre
Paramount Theatre Seattle, WA

For the most up-to-date information, follow Nathaniel Rateliff on social media, in addition to checking your local venue's social media and email subscription service.

For more, check out Nathaniel Rateliff's Zumic artist page.

