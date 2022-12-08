NAV Shares 2023 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

NAV has announced 2023 tour dates billed as Never Sleep, which is also the name of a song from his new album, Demons Protected by Angels.

The newly planned shows are set at North American venues coast to coast from February into April. The opening acts on select dates will be RealestK, SoFaygo, and / or Bryson Tiller. Twenty-three new shows have been revealed at this time.

When do NAV 2023 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

The general public on-sale begins as early as December 12. Presales are currently underway for VIP packages, fan club members, Spotify, Ticketmaster, Live Nation, and LN Mobile App. Local venues / radio presales will follow. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

The Live Nation presale password is CHEER, and the LN Mobile App code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

NAV All Tour Dates and Tickets

We recommend following NAV on social media, in addition to signing up for your local venue's email newsletter, to get the most up-to-date information.

For more, check out NAV's Zumic artist page.