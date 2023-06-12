View all results for 'alt'
Ne-Yo Extends 2023 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

'Champagne and Roses Tour' with Robin Thicke and Mario
Francesco Marano

by Francesco Marano

Published June 12, 2023

Ne-Yo has announced 2023 tour dates, billed as Champagne and Roses. The opening acts for the new shows will be Robin Thicke and Mario.

The newly planned concerts are set at large-scale venues in North America in September and October. Before the new dates, Ne-Yo has headlining shows, festival performances, and an opening gig for Boyz II Men in California.

When do Ne-Yo 2023 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

For the new dates, the general public on-sale begins as early as June 16. Presales for Citi cardmembers begin June 13. Artist, Ticketmaster, Live Nation, LN Mobile App., and local venues / radio presales will follow. Tickets for the previously announced shows are now on sale. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

For the Citi presale, you can use the promo passcode 412800, but you will need the card to complete your purchase. The Live Nation presale password is DISCO, and the LN Mobile App code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

Ne-Yo All Tour Dates and Tickets

Jun 17
Ne-Yo and Columbus Symphony Orchestra at Bicentennial Pavilion at Columbus Commons
Bicentennial Pavilion at Columbus Commons Columbus, OH
Jun 24
Nelly, Ne-Yo, Akon, T.I., Rick Ross, Ja Rule, Fat Joe, Keri Hilson, and Chingy at Downsview Park Allen Road
Downsview Park Allen Road Toronto, Canada
Jul 7
Ne-Yo and Mario at Ravinia Pavilion
Ravinia Pavilion Highland Park, IL
Jul 8
Ne-Yo at BMO Pavilion
BMO Pavilion Milwaukee, WI
Jul 29
Boyz II Men, NE-YO, Robin Thicke, Mario, and Mky at Toyota Arena - Ontario
Toyota Arena - Ontario Ontario, CA
Aug 4
Ne-Yo, Robin Thicke, and Mario at Pacific Amphitheatre
Pacific Amphitheatre Costa Mesa, CA
Aug 18
Ne-Yo at Central Washington State Fairgrounds
Central Washington State Fairgrounds Yakima, WA
Sep 2
to
Sep 10
The Town Festival at Autódromo José Carlos Pace (Interlagos)
Autódromo José Carlos Pace (Interlagos) São Paulo, São, Brazil
Sep 9
Ne-Yo, Robin Thicke, and Mario at Michigan Lottery Amphitheatre at Freedom Hill
Michigan Lottery Amphitheatre at Freedom Hill Sterling Heights, MI
Sep 10
Ne-Yo, Robin Thicke, and Mario at TCU Amphitheater at White River State Park
TCU Amphitheater at White River State Park Indianapolis, IN
Sep 13
Ne-Yo, Robin Thicke, and Mario at Blossom Music Center
Blossom Music Center Cuyahoga Falls, OH
Sep 14
Ne-Yo, Robin Thicke, and Mario at Saratoga Performing Arts Center (SPAC)
Saratoga Performing Arts Center (SPAC) Saratoga Springs, NY
Sep 15
Ne-Yo, Robin Thicke, and Mario at Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion At Meadowbrook
Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion At Meadowbrook Gilford, NH
Sep 17
Ne-Yo, Robin Thicke, and Mario at TD Pavilion at the Mann
TD Pavilion at the Mann Philadelphia, PA
Sep 18
Ne-Yo, Robin Thicke, and Mario at XFINITY Theatre
XFINITY Theatre Hartford, CT
Sep 20
Ne-Yo, Robin Thicke, and Mario at Skyla Credit Union Amphitheatre
Skyla Credit Union Amphitheatre Charlotte, NC
Sep 22
Ne-Yo, Robin Thicke, and Mario at Daily's Place
Daily's Place Jacksonville, FL
Sep 23
Ne-Yo, Robin Thicke, and Mario at Cadence Bank Amphitheatre
Cadence Bank Amphitheatre Atlanta, GA
Sep 24
Ne-Yo, Robin Thicke, and Mario at MidFlorida Credit Union Amphitheatre
MidFlorida Credit Union Amphitheatre Tampa, FL
Sep 27
Ne-Yo, Robin Thicke, and Mario at Dos Equis Pavilion
Dos Equis Pavilion Dallas, TX
Sep 29
Ne-Yo, Robin Thicke, and Mario at Smart Financial Centre
Smart Financial Centre Sugar Land, TX
Oct 3
Ne-Yo, Robin Thicke, and Mario at North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre
North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre Chula Vista, CA
Oct 4
Ne-Yo, Robin Thicke, and Mario at Shoreline Amphitheatre
Shoreline Amphitheatre Mountain View, CA
Oct 20
Ne-Yo at The Arizona State Fair
The Arizona State Fair Phoenix, AZ
Oct 21
Ne-Yo, Robin Thicke, and Mario at Thunder Valley Casino Resort
Thunder Valley Casino Resort Lincoln, CA

For the most up-to-date information, follow Ne-Yo on social media and sign up for the email newsletter, in addition to checking your local venue's social media and email subscription service.

For more, check out Ne-Yo's Zumic artist page.

