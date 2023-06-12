Ne-Yo Extends 2023 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

Ne-Yo has announced 2023 tour dates, billed as Champagne and Roses. The opening acts for the new shows will be Robin Thicke and Mario.

The newly planned concerts are set at large-scale venues in North America in September and October. Before the new dates, Ne-Yo has headlining shows, festival performances, and an opening gig for Boyz II Men in California.

When do Ne-Yo 2023 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

For the new dates, the general public on-sale begins as early as June 16. Presales for Citi cardmembers begin June 13. Artist, Ticketmaster, Live Nation, LN Mobile App., and local venues / radio presales will follow. Tickets for the previously announced shows are now on sale. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

For the Citi presale, you can use the promo passcode 412800, but you will need the card to complete your purchase. The Live Nation presale password is DISCO, and the LN Mobile App code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

Ne-Yo All Tour Dates and Tickets

