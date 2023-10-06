View all results for 'alt'
Neck Deep Extend 2023-2024 Tour Dates: Ticket On-Sale Info

40+ concerts in Europe and North America
Francesco Marano

by Francesco Marano

Published October 6, 2023

Pop-punk band Neck Deep added 2024 tour dates.

The new concerts are set in January and February at mid-sized venues across North America. Joining as the opening bands will be Drain, Bearings, and Higher Power.

Later this month, Neck Deep embark on a tour of Europe and the UK with Static Dress joining select dates as the opener.

When do Neck Deep 2023-2024 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

For the new shows, the general public on-sale begins as early as October 6. Tickets for the previously announced dates are now on sale. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

Neck Deep Tour Dates and Tickets Near You

Feb 18
Neck Deep, Drain, Bearings, and Higher Power at Brooklyn Steel
Brooklyn Steel Brooklyn, NY

Neck Deep All Tour Dates and Tickets

Oct 15
Neck Deep at The Key Club Leeds
The Key Club Leeds West Yorkshire, England, United Kingdom
Oct 16
Neck Deep at Slay Glasgow
Slay Glasgow Glasgow, Scotland, United Kingdom
Oct 17
Neck Deep at The Globe
The Globe Cardiff, Wales, United Kingdom
Oct 18
Neck Deep at The Old Fire Station
The Old Fire Station Bournemouth, England, United Kingdom
Oct 19
Neck Deep and Static Dress at Doornroosje
Doornroosje Nijmegen, GE, Netherlands
Oct 22
Neck Deep and Static Dress at Live Music Hall
Live Music Hall Köln, NRW, Germany
Oct 24
Neck Deep and Static Dress at Columbia Theater
Columbia Theater Berlin, Germany
Oct 25
Neck Deep and Static Dress at Proxima
Proxima Warszawa, mazowieckie, Poland
Oct 26
Neck Deep and Static Dress at Meet Factory
Meet Factory Prague, Czechia
Oct 28
Neck Deep and Static Dress at Arena Wien
Arena Wien Wien, Austria
Oct 29
Neck Deep and Static Dress at Magazzini Generali
Magazzini Generali Milano, Lombardia, Italy
Oct 30
Neck Deep and Static Dress at Technikum Kultfabrik
Technikum Kultfabrik München, BY, Germany
Nov 1
Neck Deep and Static Dress at Plaza
Plaza Zürich, ZH, Switzerland
Nov 2
Neck Deep and Static Dress at Concertzaal Vooruit
Concertzaal Vooruit Gent, Vlaanderen, Belgium
Nov 3
Neck Deep and Static Dress at Schlachthof
Schlachthof Wiesbaden, HE, Germany
Nov 5
Neck Deep and Static Dress at Markthalle (MarX)
Markthalle (MarX) Hamburg, Germany
Nov 6
Neck Deep at La Machine du Moulin Rouge
La Machine du Moulin Rouge Paris, Île-de-France, France
Jan 25
Neck Deep, Drain, Bearings, and Higher Power at Marathon Music Works
Marathon Music Works Nashville, TN
Jan 26
Neck Deep, Drain, Bearings, and Higher Power at The Eastern Atlanta
The Eastern Atlanta Atlanta, GA
Jan 27
Neck Deep, Drain, Bearings, and Higher Power at Hard Rock Live - Orlando
Hard Rock Live - Orlando Orlando, FL
Jan 29
Neck Deep, Drain, Bearings, and Higher Power at The Factory in Deep Ellum
The Factory in Deep Ellum Dallas, TX
Jan 31
Neck Deep, Drain, Bearings, and Higher Power at Marquee Theatre Tempe
Marquee Theatre Tempe Tempe, AZ
Feb 1
Neck Deep, Drain, Bearings, and Higher Power at The Fox Theater - Pomona
The Fox Theater - Pomona Pomona, CA
Feb 3
Neck Deep, Drain, Bearings, and Higher Power at Warfield
Warfield San Francisco, CA
Feb 5
Neck Deep, Drain, Bearings, and Higher Power at Showbox SoDo
Showbox SoDo Seattle, WA
Feb 6
Neck Deep, Drain, Bearings, and Higher Power at Knitting Factory Boise
Knitting Factory Boise Boise, ID
Feb 8
Neck Deep, Drain, Bearings, and Higher Power at The Mission Ballroom
The Mission Ballroom Denver, CO
Feb 9
Neck Deep, Drain, Bearings, and Higher Power at The Truman
The Truman Kansas City, MO
Feb 10
Neck Deep, Drain, Bearings, and Higher Power at Skyway Theater
Skyway Theater Minneapolis, MN
Feb 13
Neck Deep, Drain, Bearings, and Higher Power at Royal Oak Music Theatre
Royal Oak Music Theatre Royal Oak, MI
Feb 14
Neck Deep, Drain, Bearings, and Higher Power at Agora Theatre
Agora Theatre Cleveland, OH
Feb 16
Neck Deep, Drain, Bearings, and Higher Power at Roadrunner
Roadrunner Boston, MA
Feb 17
Neck Deep, Drain, Bearings, and Higher Power at Franklin Music Hall
Franklin Music Hall Philadelphia, PA
Feb 18
Neck Deep, Drain, Bearings, and Higher Power at Brooklyn Steel
Brooklyn Steel Brooklyn, NY
Feb 20
Neck Deep, Drain, Bearings, and Higher Power at Rams Head Live!
Rams Head Live! Baltimore, MD
Feb 21
Neck Deep, Drain, Bearings, and Higher Power at Stage AE
Stage AE Pittsburgh, PA
Feb 23
Neck Deep, Drain, Bearings, and Higher Power at PromoWest Pavilion at Ovation
PromoWest Pavilion at Ovation Newport, KY
Feb 24
Neck Deep, Drain, Bearings, and Higher Power at Newport Music Hall
Newport Music Hall Columbus, OH
Feb 25
Neck Deep, Drain, Bearings, and Higher Power at The Salt Shed
The Salt Shed Chicago, IL
Mar 28
Neck Deep, Drain, Bearings, and Higher Power at Alexandra Palace
Alexandra Palace London, England, United Kingdom

For the most up-to-date information, follow Neck Deep on social media and sign up for the email newsletter, in addition to checking your local venue's social media and email subscription service.

Neck Deep plan to release a new self-titled album on January 19. For more, check out Neck Deep's Zumic artist page.

