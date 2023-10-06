Neck Deep Extend 2023-2024 Tour Dates: Ticket On-Sale Info

Pop-punk band Neck Deep added 2024 tour dates.

The new concerts are set in January and February at mid-sized venues across North America. Joining as the opening bands will be Drain, Bearings, and Higher Power.

Later this month, Neck Deep embark on a tour of Europe and the UK with Static Dress joining select dates as the opener.

When do Neck Deep 2023-2024 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

For the new shows, the general public on-sale begins as early as October 6. Tickets for the previously announced dates are now on sale. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

Neck Deep All Tour Dates and Tickets

For the most up-to-date information, follow Neck Deep on social media and sign up for the email newsletter, in addition to checking your local venue's social media and email subscription service.

Neck Deep plan to release a new self-titled album on January 19. For more, check out Neck Deep's Zumic artist page.