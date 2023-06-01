View all results for 'alt'
NEEDTOBREATHE Add 2023 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

by Francesco Marano

by Francesco Marano

Published June 1, 2023

NEEDTOBREATHE have announced 2023 tour dates in conjunction with their upcoming album, Caves. The LP does not have a release date at this time.

The newly planned concerts are scheduled at large-scale venues across North America in October and November. The opening act for the new dates will be Judah & The Lion. After a July 13th headlining show, NEEDTOBREATHE return to touring in mid-August.

When do NEEDTOBREATHE 2023 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

For the new dates, the general public on-sale begins as early as June 9. Presales for Insiders VIP packages begin June 5. Artist, VIP package, Spotify, Ticketmaster, Live Nation, LN Mobile App., and local venues / radio presales will follow. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

The Artist presale password is CAVES or HAPPYLIFE. The Live Nation presale password is DISCO, and the LN Mobile App code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

Jul 12
NEEDTOBREATHE at House of Blues Myrtle Beach
House of Blues Myrtle Beach North Myrtle Beach, SC
Jul 13
NEEDTOBREATHE at After Hours Concerts
After Hours Concerts Doswell, VA
Jul 13
to
Jul 15
Alive Music Festival at Atwood Lake Park
Atwood Lake Park Mineral City, OH
Aug 11
NEEDTOBREATHE at EPIC Event Center - Ashwaubenon
EPIC Event Center - Ashwaubenon Green Bay, WI
Aug 12
NEEDTOBREATHE at Great Lakes Center for the Arts
Great Lakes Center for the Arts Petoskey, MI
Aug 13
NEEDTOBREATHE at Sweetwater Performance Pavilion
Sweetwater Performance Pavilion Fort Wayne, IN
Aug 16
NEEDTOBREATHE at Northwest Washington Fair and Event Center
Northwest Washington Fair and Event Center Lynden, WA
Aug 31
NEEDTOBREATHE at Seminole Hard Rock Tampa Event Center
Seminole Hard Rock Tampa Event Center Tampa, FL
Sep 1
NEEDTOBREATHE at House Of Blues - Orlando
House Of Blues - Orlando Lake Buena Vista, FL
Sep 2
NEEDTOBREATHE at Moon Crush
Moon Crush Miramar Beach, FL
Sep 8
NEEDTOBREATHE at Kansas State Fair
Kansas State Fair Hutchinson, KS
Oct 13
NEEDTOBREATHE and Judah & The Lion at Enmarket Arena
Enmarket Arena Savannah, GA
Oct 14
NEEDTOBREATHE and Judah & The Lion at Bon Secours Wellness Arena
Bon Secours Wellness Arena Greenville, SC
Oct 15
NEEDTOBREATHE and Judah & The Lion at Landers Center
Landers Center Southaven, MS
Oct 17
NEEDTOBREATHE and Judah & The Lion at Rupp Arena
Rupp Arena Lexington, KY
Oct 19
NEEDTOBREATHE and Judah & The Lion at Smart Financial Centre
Smart Financial Centre Sugar Land, TX
Oct 20
NEEDTOBREATHE and Judah & The Lion at Dickies Arena - Fort Worth
Dickies Arena - Fort Worth Fort Worth, TX
Oct 21
NEEDTOBREATHE and Judah & The Lion at BOK Center
BOK Center Tulsa, OK
Oct 23
NEEDTOBREATHE and Judah & The Lion at Revel
Revel Albuquerque, NM
Oct 24
NEEDTOBREATHE and Judah & The Lion at Arizona Financial Theatre
Arizona Financial Theatre Phoenix, AZ
Oct 26
NEEDTOBREATHE and Judah & The Lion at Hard Rock Live Sacramento
Hard Rock Live Sacramento Wheatland, CA
Oct 27
NEEDTOBREATHE and Judah & The Lion at Grand Sierra Theatre
Grand Sierra Theatre Reno, NV
Oct 28
NEEDTOBREATHE and Judah & The Lion at YouTube Theater
YouTube Theater Inglewood, CA
Oct 30
NEEDTOBREATHE and Judah & The Lion at UCCU Center
UCCU Center Orem, UT
Nov 2
NEEDTOBREATHE and Judah & The Lion at Cable Dahmer Arena
Cable Dahmer Arena Independence, MO
Nov 3
NEEDTOBREATHE and Judah & The Lion at Steelhouse
Steelhouse Omaha, NE
Nov 4
NEEDTOBREATHE and Judah & The Lion at Armory
Armory Minneapolis, MN
Nov 7
NEEDTOBREATHE and Judah & The Lion at Van Andel Arena
Van Andel Arena Grand Rapids, MI
Nov 10
NEEDTOBREATHE and Judah & The Lion at The Anthem
The Anthem Washington DC
Nov 11
NEEDTOBREATHE and Judah & The Lion at MGM Music Hall at Fenway Park
MGM Music Hall at Fenway Park Boston, MA
Nov 13
NEEDTOBREATHE and Judah & The Lion at The Met Philadelphia
The Met Philadelphia Philadelphia, PA
Nov 15
NEEDTOBREATHE and Judah & The Lion at Bridgestone Arena
Bridgestone Arena Nashville, TN
Nov 16
NEEDTOBREATHE and Judah & The Lion at Legacy Arena at The BJCC
Legacy Arena at The BJCC Birmingham, AL
Nov 17
NEEDTOBREATHE and Judah & The Lion at Greensboro Coliseum Complex
Greensboro Coliseum Complex Greensboro, NC
Nov 18
NEEDTOBREATHE and Judah & The Lion at Gas South Arena
Gas South Arena Duluth, GA

For the most up-to-date information, follow NEEDTOBREATHE on social media and sign up for the email newsletter, in addition to checking your local venue's social media and email subscription service.

NEEDTOBREATHE
Christian Rock Country Rock Southern Rock
