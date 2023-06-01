NEEDTOBREATHE Add 2023 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

NEEDTOBREATHE have announced 2023 tour dates in conjunction with their upcoming album, Caves. The LP does not have a release date at this time.

The newly planned concerts are scheduled at large-scale venues across North America in October and November. The opening act for the new dates will be Judah & The Lion. After a July 13th headlining show, NEEDTOBREATHE return to touring in mid-August.

When do NEEDTOBREATHE 2023 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

For the new dates, the general public on-sale begins as early as June 9. Presales for Insiders VIP packages begin June 5. Artist, VIP package, Spotify, Ticketmaster, Live Nation, LN Mobile App., and local venues / radio presales will follow. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

The Artist presale password is CAVES or HAPPYLIFE. The Live Nation presale password is DISCO, and the LN Mobile App code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

NEEDTOBREATHE All Tour Dates and Tickets

