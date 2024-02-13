Neil Young & Crazy Horse Share 2024 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

This week, Neil Young & Crazy Horse announced 2024 tour dates.

Billed as Love Earth, new concerts are planned at major North American venues coast-to-coast in April and May. The tour will kick off with two nights in San Diego, California. The band is also scheduled to perform at the New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival and Bourbon & Beyond.

On April 26, Neil Young & Crazy Horse will release a new album titled FU##IN’ UP. Ticket buyers will be able to receive a free copy of the album as a CD, and there will also be a limited edition vinyl LP available on Record Store Day, which falls on April 20 this year.

When do Neil Young & Crazy Horse 2024 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

The general public on-sale begins as early as February 16. Presales are currently underway for Neil Young Archives members. Ticketmaster, Live Nation, LN Mobile App, and local venues / radio presales will follow. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

The Live Nation presale password is ENERGY, and the LN Mobile App code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

