Neil Young & Crazy Horse Share 2024 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

16 shows across North America
Francesco Marano

by Francesco Marano

Published February 13, 2024

This week, Neil Young & Crazy Horse announced 2024 tour dates.

Billed as Love Earth, new concerts are planned at major North American venues coast-to-coast in April and May. The tour will kick off with two nights in San Diego, California. The band is also scheduled to perform at the New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival and Bourbon & Beyond.

On April 26, Neil Young & Crazy Horse will release a new album titled FU##IN’ UP. Ticket buyers will be able to receive a free copy of the album as a CD, and there will also be a limited edition vinyl LP available on Record Store Day, which falls on April 20 this year.

When do Neil Young & Crazy Horse 2024 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

The general public on-sale begins as early as February 16. Presales are currently underway for Neil Young Archives members. Ticketmaster, Live Nation, LN Mobile App, and local venues / radio presales will follow. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

The Live Nation presale password is ENERGY, and the LN Mobile App code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

Neil Young Tour Dates and Tickets Near You

Neil Young All Tour Dates and Tickets

Apr 24
Neil Young & Crazy Horse at Cal Coast Credit Union Open Air Theatre (Formerly San Diego State Open Air Theatre)
Cal Coast Credit Union Open Air Theatre (Formerly San Diego State Open Air Theatre) San Diego, CA
Apr 25
Neil Young & Crazy Horse at Cal Coast Credit Union Open Air Theatre (Formerly San Diego State Open Air Theatre)
Cal Coast Credit Union Open Air Theatre (Formerly San Diego State Open Air Theatre) San Diego, CA
Apr 25
to
May 5
New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival at Fair Grounds Race Course
Fair Grounds Race Course New Orleans, LA
Apr 27
Neil Young & Crazy Horse at Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre
Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre Phoenix, AZ
May 1
Neil Young & Crazy Horse at Germania Insurance Amphitheater
Germania Insurance Amphitheater Del Valle, TX
May 2
Neil Young & Crazy Horse at Dos Equis Pavilion
Dos Equis Pavilion Dallas, TX
May 5
Neil Young & Crazy Horse at The Orion Amphitheater
The Orion Amphitheater Huntsville, AL
May 7
Neil Young & Crazy Horse at Ameris Bank Amphitheatre
Ameris Bank Amphitheatre Alpharetta, GA
May 8
Neil Young & Crazy Horse at FirstBank Amphitheater
FirstBank Amphitheater Franklin, TN
May 11
Neil Young & Crazy Horse at Jiffy Lube Live
Jiffy Lube Live Bristow, VA
May 12
Neil Young & Crazy Horse at Freedom Mortgage Pavilion (formerly BB&T Pavilion)
Freedom Mortgage Pavilion (formerly BB&T Pavilion) Camden, NJ
May 14
Neil Young & Crazy Horse at Forest Hills Stadium
Forest Hills Stadium Forest Hills, NY
May 17
Neil Young & Crazy Horse at Xfinity Center
Xfinity Center Mansfield, MA
May 18
Neil Young & Crazy Horse at Hartford HealthCare Amphitheater
Hartford HealthCare Amphitheater Bridgeport, CT
May 20
Neil Young & Crazy Horse at Budweiser Stage
Budweiser Stage Toronto, ON, Canada
May 22
Neil Young & Crazy Horse at Pine Knob Music Theatre
Pine Knob Music Theatre Detroit, MI
May 23
Neil Young & Crazy Horse at Huntington Bank Pavilion at Northerly Island
Huntington Bank Pavilion at Northerly Island Chicago, IL
Sep 19
to
Sep 22
Bourbon & Beyond Festival at Highland Festival Grounds at Kentucky Expo Center
Highland Festival Grounds at Kentucky Expo Center Louisville, KY

For the most up-to-date information, follow Neil Young on social media, in addition to checking your local venue’s social media and email subscription service.

For more, check out Neil Young's Zumic artist page.

