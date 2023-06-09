Neil Young Plans 2023 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

Legendary rocker Neil Young has announced 2023 tour dates, marking his first tour since 2019.

Thirteen July concerts are set at large-scale venues along the West Coast. According to Rolling Stone, Neil shared the tour news in a Zoom call with Patron subscribers to his website, Neil Young Archives. In the same article, Neil commented, "I don’t want to come back and do the same songs again. I’ll feel like I was on some sort of carnival ride. I’d rather be doing these others songs I haven’t done…I won’t have to compare how I’m doing "Heart of Gold" to [how I played it in] 1970, 1980, 1990, 2000, 2010, 2020…"

When do Neil Young 2023 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

The general public on-sale begins as early as June 14. Presales for fan club members begin June 12. Live Nation, LN Mobile App., and local venues / radio presales will follow. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

The Live Nation presale password is DISCO, and the LN Mobile App code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

For the most up-to-date information, follow Neil Young on social media and sign up for the fan club, in addition to checking your local venue's social media and email subscription service.

Earlier this year, Neil Young and Crazy Horse released a new album titled All Roads Lead Home. For more, check out Neil Young's Zumic artist page.