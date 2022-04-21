View all results for 'alt'
Neko Case Extends 2022 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

'Wild Creatures' tour across America
Brad Bershad

by Brad Bershad

Published April 21, 2022

Neko Case has added 2022 tour dates in conjunction with her upcoming album, Wild Creatures. The LP is scheduled for release tomorrow, April 22, the same day when tickets go on sale to the general public. The newly planned tour leg starts in August.

Including festivals, Neko currently has about 40 concerts scheduled from late April through September, after a fairly limited schedule during the pandemic in which she did more shows with New Pornographers than solo. One of the most versatile and in-demand musicians on the planet, she played over 135 solo band shows during her last album tour cycle of 2018-2019.

For the upcoming tour, opening acts and co-headliners on select dates include Kara Jackson, M. Ward, Leyla McCalla, Gaby Moreno, Indigo Girls, Bendigo Fletcher, Disq, Courtney Marie Andrews, or Sean Rowe. The tour is truly across North America, stretching from Alaska to Maine.

When do Neko Case 2022 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

The general public on-sale begins as early as April 22. Presales for fan club members and local venues / radio are currently underway. Tickets for the previously announced shows are now on sale. Keep in mind, that each date is different and details are subject to change.

The fan club presale password is CHET. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

Neko Case All Tour Dates and Tickets

Apr 28
Neko Case
Neko Case at The Historic Theater at The Music Hall
The Historic Theater at The Music Hall Portsmouth, NH
Apr 29
Neko Case and Kara Jackson
Neko Case and Kara Jackson at Higher Ground
Higher Ground South Burlington, VT
May 20
Neko Case - Live Stream
Neko Case - Live Stream
May 28
Neko Case
Neko Case at Levon Helm Studios
Levon Helm Studios Woodstock, NY
May 29
Neko Case
Neko Case at Levon Helm Studios
Levon Helm Studios Woodstock, NY
Jun 1
Neko Case and M. Ward
Neko Case and M. Ward at The Paramount Theatre
The Paramount Theatre Austin, TX
Jun 2
Neko Case and M. Ward
Neko Case and M. Ward at Paper Tiger
Paper Tiger San Antonio, TX
Jun 3
Neko Case and M. Ward
Neko Case and M. Ward at Granada Theater
Granada Theater Dallas, TX
Jun 4
Neko Case and M. Ward
Neko Case and M. Ward at White Oak Music Hall
White Oak Music Hall Houston, TX
Jun 7
Neko Case and Leyla McCalla
Neko Case and Leyla McCalla at Pappy & Harriet's Pioneertown Palace
Pappy & Harriet's Pioneertown Palace Pioneertown, CA
Jun 8
Neko Case and Leyla McCalla
Neko Case and Leyla McCalla at Humphreys Concerts By The Bay
Humphreys Concerts By The Bay San Diego, CA
Jun 10
Neko Case and Leyla McCalla
Neko Case and Leyla McCalla at The Theatre at Ace Hotel
The Theatre at Ace Hotel Los Angeles, CA
Jun 11
Neko Case and Leyla McCalla
Neko Case and Leyla McCalla at Fremont Theater
Fremont Theater San Luis Obispo, CA
Jun 12
Neko Case and Leyla McCalla
Neko Case and Leyla McCalla at The UC Theatre
The UC Theatre Berkeley, CA
Jun 13
Neko Case and Leyla McCalla
Neko Case and Leyla McCalla at The Center For the Arts
The Center For the Arts Grass Valley, CA
Jun 15
Neko Case and Gaby Moreno
Neko Case and Gaby Moreno at Vogue Theatre
Vogue Theatre Vancouver, BC, Canada
Jun 16
Neko Case
Neko Case at Woodland Park Zoo
Woodland Park Zoo Seattle, WA
Jun 17
Neko Case and Indigo Girls
Neko Case and Indigo Girls at Pioneer Courthouse Square
Pioneer Courthouse Square Portland, OR
Jun 18
Neko Case
Neko Case at Bing Crosby Theater
Bing Crosby Theater Spokane, WA
Jun 19
Neko Case
Neko Case at The Egyptian Theatre
The Egyptian Theatre Boise, ID
Jun 22
Andrew Bird, Iron & Wine, and Neko Case
Andrew Bird, Iron & Wine, and Neko Case at Red Rocks Amphitheatre
Red Rocks Amphitheatre Morrison, CO
Jun 23
Neko Case and Bendigo Fletcher
Neko Case and Bendigo Fletcher at The Admiral
The Admiral Omaha, NE
Jun 24
Neko Case and Bendigo Fletcher
Neko Case and Bendigo Fletcher at Sheldon Concert Hall
Sheldon Concert Hall St. Louis, MO
Aug 28
Neko Case
Neko Case at Brooklyn Bowl - Nashville
Brooklyn Bowl - Nashville Nashville, TN
Aug 29
Neko Case and Disq
Neko Case and Disq at Bijou Theater
Bijou Theater Knoxville, TN
Sep 1
Neko Case and Disq
Neko Case and Disq at First Avenue
First Avenue Minneapolis, MN
Sep 2
to
Sep 4
Nelsonville Music Festival
Nelsonville Music Festival at Snow Fork Event Center
Snow Fork Event Center Nelsonville, OH
Sep 2
Neko Case and Disq
Neko Case and Disq at Pabst Theater
Pabst Theater Milwaukee, WI
Sep 3
Neko Case and Courtney Marie Andrews
Neko Case and Courtney Marie Andrews at Temperance Beer Co.
Temperance Beer Co. Evanston, IL
Sep 6
Neko Case and Sean Rowe
Neko Case and Sean Rowe at White Eagle Hall
White Eagle Hall Jersey City, NJ
Sep 7
Neko Case and Sean Rowe
Neko Case and Sean Rowe at Citi Emerson Colonial Theatre
Citi Emerson Colonial Theatre Boston, MA
Sep 8
Neko Case and Sean Rowe
Neko Case and Sean Rowe at Brooklyn Steel
Brooklyn Steel Brooklyn, NY
Sep 9
She & Him, and Neko Case
She & Him, and Neko Case at Wolf Trap
Wolf Trap Vienna, VA
Sep 10
Neko Case and Sean Rowe
Neko Case and Sean Rowe at Union Transfer
Union Transfer Philadelphia, PA
Sep 12
Neko Case and Sean Rowe
Neko Case and Sean Rowe at The Orange Peel
The Orange Peel Asheville, NC
Sep 13
Neko Case and Sean Rowe
Neko Case and Sean Rowe at Variety Playhouse
Variety Playhouse Atlanta, GA
Sep 16
Neko Case
Neko Case at Atwood Concert Hall
Atwood Concert Hall Anchorage, AK
Sep 17
Neko Case
Neko Case at Hering Auditorium
Hering Auditorium Fairbanks, AK

We recommend following Neko Case on her social media accounts, in addition to signing up for her email list and your local venue's email newsletter, to get the most up-to-date information.

For more, check out Neko Case's Zumic artist page.

