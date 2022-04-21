Neko Case Extends 2022 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

Neko Case has added 2022 tour dates in conjunction with her upcoming album, Wild Creatures. The LP is scheduled for release tomorrow, April 22, the same day when tickets go on sale to the general public. The newly planned tour leg starts in August.

Including festivals, Neko currently has about 40 concerts scheduled from late April through September, after a fairly limited schedule during the pandemic in which she did more shows with New Pornographers than solo. One of the most versatile and in-demand musicians on the planet, she played over 135 solo band shows during her last album tour cycle of 2018-2019.

For the upcoming tour, opening acts and co-headliners on select dates include Kara Jackson, M. Ward, Leyla McCalla, Gaby Moreno, Indigo Girls, Bendigo Fletcher, Disq, Courtney Marie Andrews, or Sean Rowe. The tour is truly across North America, stretching from Alaska to Maine.

When do Neko Case 2022 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

The general public on-sale begins as early as April 22. Presales for fan club members and local venues / radio are currently underway. Tickets for the previously announced shows are now on sale. Keep in mind, that each date is different and details are subject to change.

The fan club presale password is CHET. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

Neko Case All Tour Dates and Tickets

We recommend following Neko Case on her social media accounts, in addition to signing up for her email list and your local venue's email newsletter, to get the most up-to-date information.

