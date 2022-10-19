Neko Case Sets 2023 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

Singer-songwriter Neko Case has announced 2023 tour dates. The newly planned concerts are scheduled at venues across the eastern United States in January and February.

On the February 9 date in Florida, Neko will be co-headlining with Patty Griffin. Also in mid-February, Neko and Griffin will both be performing on the Cayamo Journey Through Song cruise in Florida, which includes the likes of Andrew Bird, Jeff Tweedy, Nitty Gritty Dirt Band, and nearly 40 total acts on the lineup.

When do Neko Case 2023 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

The general public on-sale begins as early as October 21. Presales are currently underway for Artist. Live Nation, LN Mobile App., and local venues / radio presales will follow. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

The Artist presale password is CHET. The Live Nation presale password is PUMPKIN, and the LN Mobile App code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

Neko Case All Tour Dates and Tickets

We recommend following Neko Case on social media and signing up for the email newsletter, in addition to checking your local venue’s social media and email subscription service, to get the most up-to-date information.

