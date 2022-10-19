View all results for 'alt'
Neko Case Sets 2023 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

Eastern USA winter shows
Francesco Marano

by Francesco Marano

Published October 19, 2022

Singer-songwriter Neko Case has announced 2023 tour dates. The newly planned concerts are scheduled at venues across the eastern United States in January and February.

On the February 9 date in Florida, Neko will be co-headlining with Patty Griffin. Also in mid-February, Neko and Griffin will both be performing on the Cayamo Journey Through Song cruise in Florida, which includes the likes of Andrew Bird, Jeff Tweedy, Nitty Gritty Dirt Band, and nearly 40 total acts on the lineup.

When do Neko Case 2023 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

The general public on-sale begins as early as October 21. Presales are currently underway for Artist. Live Nation, LN Mobile App., and local venues / radio presales will follow. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

The Artist presale password is CHET. The Live Nation presale password is PUMPKIN, and the LN Mobile App code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

Neko Case All Tour Dates and Tickets

Jan 25
Neko Case
Neko Case at Musikfest Cafe
Musikfest Cafe Bethlehem, PA
Jan 26
Neko Case
Neko Case at The Kent Stage
The Kent Stage Kent, OH
Jan 27
Neko Case
Neko Case at Cincinnati Memorial Hall
Cincinnati Memorial Hall Cincinnati, OH
Jan 28
Neko Case
Neko Case at Roxian Theatre
Roxian Theatre McKees Rocks, PA
Jan 29
Neko Case
Neko Case at Shaftman Performance Hall
Shaftman Performance Hall Roanoke, VA
Jan 31
Neko Case
Neko Case at Knight Theater
Knight Theater Charlotte, NC
Feb 1
Neko Case
Neko Case at Kenan Auditorium, UNCW
Kenan Auditorium, UNCW Wilmington, NC
Feb 3
Neko Case
Neko Case at Paramount Center For The Performing Arts
Paramount Center For The Performing Arts Bristol, TN
Feb 4
Neko Case
Neko Case at Germantown Performing Arts Center
Germantown Performing Arts Center Germantown, TN
Feb 5
Neko Case
Neko Case at Heymann Performing Arts Center
Heymann Performing Arts Center Lafayette, LA
Feb 7
Neko Case
Neko Case at Ponte Vedra Concert Hall
Ponte Vedra Concert Hall Ponte Vedra Beach, FL
Feb 8
Neko Case
Neko Case at Capitol Theatre Clearwater
Capitol Theatre Clearwater Clearwater, FL
Feb 9
Neko Case and Patty Griffin
Neko Case and Patty Griffin at Plaza LIVE Orlando
Plaza LIVE Orlando Orlando, FL
Feb 10
to
Feb 17
Cayamo
Cayamo at Miami, FL
Miami, FL Florida, United States

We recommend following Neko Case on social media and signing up for the email newsletter, in addition to checking your local venue’s social media and email subscription service, to get the most up-to-date information.

For more, check out Neko Case's Zumic artist page.

