Neon Trees Plot 2023 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

Rock band Neon Trees have announced 2023 tour dates.

Billed as Favorite Daze, also the name of an upcoming new song, newly planned concerts are set in September and October at mid-sized venues across North America. The song "Favorite Daze" is scheduled for release on June 30.

Neon Trees Tour Dates and Tickets Near You Neon Trees at Irving Plaza Irving Plaza New York, NY buy tickets

Neon Trees All Tour Dates and Tickets

When do Neon Trees 2023 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

The general public on-sale begins as early as June 23. Presales are currently underway for Artist, Citi cardmembers, Ticketmaster, Live Nation, LN Mobile App., and local venues / radio. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

The Artist presale password is DAZE. For the Citi presale, you can use the promo passcode 412800, but you will need the card to complete your purchase. The Live Nation presale password is DISCO, and the LN Mobile App code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

For the most up-to-date information, follow Neon Trees on social media, in addition to checking your local venue's social media and email subscription service.

For more, check out the Neon Trees Zumic artist page.