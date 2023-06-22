View all results for 'alt'
Neon Trees Plot 2023 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

'Favorite Daze' tour this fall
Francesco Marano

by Francesco Marano

Published June 22, 2023

Rock band Neon Trees have announced 2023 tour dates.

Billed as Favorite Daze, also the name of an upcoming new song, newly planned concerts are set in September and October at mid-sized venues across North America. The song "Favorite Daze" is scheduled for release on June 30.

Neon Trees Tour Dates and Tickets Near You

Sep 25
Neon Trees at Irving Plaza
Irving Plaza New York, NY

Neon Trees All Tour Dates and Tickets

Sep 15
Neon Trees at The Fillmore - San Francisco
The Fillmore - San Francisco San Francisco, CA
Sep 16
Neon Trees at Fremont Street Experience
Fremont Street Experience Las Vegas, NV
Sep 18
Neon Trees at Summit Music Hall
Summit Music Hall Denver, CO
Sep 20
Neon Trees at Scoot Inn
Scoot Inn Austin, TX
Sep 21
Neon Trees at The Echo Lounge & Music Hall
The Echo Lounge & Music Hall Dallas, TX
Sep 23
Neon Trees at Buckhead Theatre
Buckhead Theatre Atlanta, GA
Sep 26
Neon Trees at Theater of the Living Arts
Theater of the Living Arts Philadelphia, PA
Sep 27
Neon Trees at 9:30 Club
9:30 Club Washington, D.C.
Sep 28
Neon Trees at The Underground
The Underground Charlotte, NC
Sep 30
Neon Trees at Saint Andrews Hall
Saint Andrews Hall Detroit, MI
Oct 1
Neon Trees at The Vogue
The Vogue Indianapolis, IN
Oct 2
Neon Trees at House Of Blues - Chicago
House Of Blues - Chicago Chicago, IL
Oct 4
Neon Trees at Varsity Theater
Varsity Theater Minneapolis, MN
Oct 7
Neon Trees at The Complex
The Complex Salt Lake City, UT
Oct 10
Neon Trees at Observatory North Park
Observatory North Park San Diego, CA
Oct 11
Neon Trees at The Belasco Theater
The Belasco Theater Los Angeles, CA
When do Neon Trees 2023 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

The general public on-sale begins as early as June 23. Presales are currently underway for Artist, Citi cardmembers, Ticketmaster, Live Nation, LN Mobile App., and local venues / radio. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

The Artist presale password is DAZE. For the Citi presale, you can use the promo passcode 412800, but you will need the card to complete your purchase. The Live Nation presale password is DISCO, and the LN Mobile App code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

For the most up-to-date information, follow Neon Trees on social media, in addition to checking your local venue's social media and email subscription service.

For more, check out the Neon Trees Zumic artist page.

сomments
