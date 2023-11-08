New Edition Plan 2024 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

R&B group New Edition announced some 2024 concert dates.

Six new shows are planned at the Encore Theater inside the Wynn Hotel in Las Vegas, Nevada in February and March. 2023 saw New Edition traveling across North America for a spring tour, and earlier this month the group inducted The Spinners at the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Ceremony and performed a handful of songs.

When do New Edition 2024 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

The general public on-sale begins November 10. Presales are currently underway for Artist. American Express cardmember and local venue / radio presales. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

For the American Express presale, you can use the promo password INGOLD, but you will need the card to complete your purchase. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

New Edition All Tour Dates and Tickets

