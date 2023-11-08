View all results for 'alt'
close search
Tickets

New Edition Plan 2024 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

Six nights in Las Vegas
Francesco Marano

by Francesco Marano

Published November 8, 2023
Photo credit: @wearetotl

R&B group New Edition announced some 2024 concert dates.

Six new shows are planned at the Encore Theater inside the Wynn Hotel in Las Vegas, Nevada in February and March. 2023 saw New Edition traveling across North America for a spring tour, and earlier this month the group inducted The Spinners at the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Ceremony and performed a handful of songs.

When do New Edition 2024 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

The general public on-sale begins November 10. Presales are currently underway for Artist. American Express cardmember and local venue / radio presales. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

For the American Express presale, you can use the promo password INGOLD, but you will need the card to complete your purchase. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

New Edition All Tour Dates and Tickets

Feb 28
New Edition at Encore Theater at Wynn
Encore Theater at Wynn Las Vegas, NV
Mar 1
New Edition at Encore Theater at Wynn
Encore Theater at Wynn Las Vegas, NV
Mar 2
New Edition at Encore Theater at Wynn
Encore Theater at Wynn Las Vegas, NV
Mar 6
New Edition at Encore Theater at Wynn
Encore Theater at Wynn Las Vegas, NV
Mar 8
New Edition at Encore Theater at Wynn
Encore Theater at Wynn Las Vegas, NV
Mar 9
New Edition at Encore Theater at Wynn
Encore Theater at Wynn Las Vegas, NV

For the most up-to-date information, follow New Edition on social media, in addition to checking your local venue's social media and email subscription service.

For more, check out New Edition's Zumic artist page.

Photo credit: NP Photography @npearcypics
1
545
artists
New Edition
genres
New Jack Swing Pop R&B
сomments
Send Feedback
image for artist New Edition
New Edition
Powered By
image for ticketmaster image for ticketnetwork image for ticketnetwork image for stubhub
recommended music
image for article Essence Festival Announces 2013 Headliners - Jill Scott, Keyshia Cole, & Brandy
January 8, 2013
Essence Festival Announces 2013 Headliners - Jill Scott, Keyshia ...
News Miscellaneous Pop Anthony David Big Daddy Kane Blackstreet Brandy Charlie Wilson Jill Scott Keyshia Cole LL Cool J Maxwell Mint Condition New Edition New Orleans, LA United States Bridget Kelly Les Nubians
1
865
Back to top
Registration and login will only work if you allow cookies. Please check your settings and try again.

OK
seating chart